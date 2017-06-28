My GECU

Btry. A, 2-3 FA, DIVARTY, has busy year

Soldiers assigned to Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, stand in formation during a patching ceremony held at Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan, June 12. The ceremony is the official recognition “Assassin Battery” has earned the right to wear the 1st Armored Division patch for their support to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel during wartime. Photos by Sgt. Christopher M. Case, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY.

Soldiers assigned to Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, stand in formation during a patching ceremony held at Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan, June 12. The ceremony is the official recognition “Assassin Battery” has earned the right to wear the 1st Armored Division patch for their support to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel during wartime. Photos by Sgt. Christopher M. Case, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY.

By Sgt. Christopher M. Case, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY:

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – It’s been a busy and productive year for Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery. Btry. A attended National Training Center rotation 17-2 in support of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, in October 2016. The unit followed up that rotation with another NTC rotation in February 2017, this time replicating an opposing force field artillery battalion during rotation 17-4. These comprehensive training events allowed “Assassin” battery to hone and improve their artillery skills as they returned to Fort Bliss and focused on equipment maintenance.

Soldiers from Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, stand in formation during a patching ceremony at Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan, June 12. Pictured here, Lt. Col. John W. Sandor, left, commander, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, salutes a newly patched Soldier as the unit continues to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in southern Nangarhar.

Soldiers from Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, stand in formation during a patching ceremony at Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan, June 12. Pictured here, Lt. Col. John W. Sandor, left, commander, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, salutes a newly patched Soldier as the unit continues to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in southern Nangarhar.

In late April, the unit completed its semiannual qualification tables and began preparing to transition to access control point duties at Fort Bliss, when Soldiers received orders to deploy in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan. The battery quickly and deliberately prepared for the deployment and was able to accomplish all pre-deployment requirements in less than 30 days and deploy to Afghanistan at the end of May.

Upon arriving at Operating Base Fenty, the battery’s Soldiers began shooting in support of U.S. Special Operations Forces partnered with Afghan Special Operations Forces in southern Nangarhar. Southern Nangarhar is an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Khorasan stronghold that the group uses as they attempt to hold land and establish a global caliphate. The battery’s mission specifically focuses on supporting U.S. and Afghan special operations units as they eliminate ISIS-K in the region.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=42032

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.