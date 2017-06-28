Btry. A, 2-3 FA, DIVARTY, has busy year

By Sgt. Christopher M. Case, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY:

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – It’s been a busy and productive year for Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery. Btry. A attended National Training Center rotation 17-2 in support of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, in October 2016. The unit followed up that rotation with another NTC rotation in February 2017, this time replicating an opposing force field artillery battalion during rotation 17-4. These comprehensive training events allowed “Assassin” battery to hone and improve their artillery skills as they returned to Fort Bliss and focused on equipment maintenance.

In late April, the unit completed its semiannual qualification tables and began preparing to transition to access control point duties at Fort Bliss, when Soldiers received orders to deploy in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan. The battery quickly and deliberately prepared for the deployment and was able to accomplish all pre-deployment requirements in less than 30 days and deploy to Afghanistan at the end of May.

Upon arriving at Operating Base Fenty, the battery’s Soldiers began shooting in support of U.S. Special Operations Forces partnered with Afghan Special Operations Forces in southern Nangarhar. Southern Nangarhar is an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Khorasan stronghold that the group uses as they attempt to hold land and establish a global caliphate. The battery’s mission specifically focuses on supporting U.S. and Afghan special operations units as they eliminate ISIS-K in the region.