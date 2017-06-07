Break out the bathing suits

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June, 8, 2017) Swim season is here. As the temperature continues to rise, look to cool off in one of the many pools here.

There are a total of five pools on Fort Bliss, and they offer a variety of swimming options for those who visit. People must present a military identification card to enter the facilities, and anyone who is not an active-duty member of the military must pay to use the facilities.

Carlos Garcia, manager of the Aquatics Training Center, said pool staff members encourage people to get out and use the pools, but it is important for people to wear proper attire and follow safety rules.

It is also important that parents remember that lifeguards are present as a precaution and for surveillance purposes, but parents should always keep a sharp eye on their children, Garcia said.

Aquatics Training Center

Located at 20733 Constitution Ave. on East Fort Bliss, the Aquatics Training Center is an indoor facility that includes an Olympic-size pool, a recreational pool and a 13-foot diving pool. The diving pool features two one-meter boards and a three-meter platform.

Although the Olympic-size pool is 50 meters long, pool management usually has it split in half with a bulkhead so people can use one half for laps and the other for water polo, said Garcia. The pool has eight lanes, and laps are 25 meters long each way.

The recreational pool features a low-depth area where small children can play, as well as a ball hoop and a climbing wall.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and training holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number for the facility is 741-5901.

Replica Aquatic Center

Closed until further notice

Roberto Loeza Soldier Activity Center Pool

The Soldier Activity Pool, as many call it, is only open to people aged 18 and older. It is an outdoor pool, Garcia said. The pool includes a ball hoop and is wheelchair-accessible.

The pool is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., and holidays and training holidays from noon to 6 p.m. The pool is located at 20732 Constitution Ave. on East Fort Bliss and the phone number is 744-1532.

Fort Bliss Community Pool

The community pool is an outdoor pool that is a perfect place for families to spend the day. The pool has a shallow end and a deep end, as well as two slides. The pool includes a concession stand as well.

The pool is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and holidays and training holidays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool is located at 253 Club Road on West Fort Bliss and the phone number is 568-6925.

Biggs Park Water Park

The water park features water 2.5-feet deep so young children can have fun splashing around in the water. There is a concession stand in Biggs Park, only feet away from the pool.

Wednesday through Monday, the water park has two sessions a day. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again from 3 to 7 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays for maintenance. The park is located at 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd. and the phone number is 744-8087.

Only 100 people are allowed in the pool area at a time, and pool management issues wristbands to keep track of the number of people, Garcia said.

The wristbands for each session have different colors, Garcia said, so people cannot go to the first session and enter the second session with the same wristband. It is necessary to buy another.

General information

A daily visit to the Aquatics Training Center or the Community Pool costs $2 for adults, $1 for children 13 and under, and $1 for seniors 55 an older. Adults and children may also pay $25 for a monthly pass to those pools, and seniors pay $15. A monthly pass for a family of four costs $35, and another $5 for each additional family member. The Biggs splash park costs $1 per person for everyone.

Children under the age of 13 must have an adult present to use the pools, and children 16 and under must pass a swim test to swim in the deep water. After passing the swim test, children receive a wrist band that identifies them as someone who has passed the test. Only Coast Guard approved floatation devices are allowed. Children under the age of 6 must be within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian at all times.

Everyone should also keep in mind it is necessary to come to the pool dressed in proper attire, Garcia said.

All military uniform garments can be worn in the pools – it is fine to jump in the pool in full Army Combat Uniform and boots – but any civilian clothes that are not made for swimming are not allowed, Garcia said.

That includes cutoffs, non-military T-shirts, basketball shoes, jeans or halter tops, Garcia said.

Additionally, children who are not potty-trained must wear swimming diapers, Garcia said.

Pool management asks as well that people do not wear underwear under bathing suits because bacteria can get into the water, Garcia said.

The strict rules are necessary to protect the pools’ filtration systems, Garcia said.

Visit http://www.blissmwr.com/pools/ for more information about Fort Bliss pools, including specific safety rules and guidelines for flotation devices.