My GECU

BOSS Soldier assists on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C.

BOSS Soldiers pose for a photo with Secretary of Defense James Mattis after the Soldiers received a tour of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while on a BOSS trip to assist Survivor Outreach Services with Memorial Day events May 25 through 31. Courtesy photos .

BOSS Soldiers pose for a photo with Secretary of Defense James Mattis after the Soldiers received a tour of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while on a BOSS trip to assist Survivor Outreach Services with Memorial Day events May 25 through 31. Courtesy photos .

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) Members of Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers from different installations had the opportunity to take a trip to Washington, D.C., to assist Survivor Outreach Services staff and attend events in honor of Memorial Day from May 25 through 31 this year.

Pfc. Gavin Tomeny, right, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, poses with veterans and a fellow Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative at the Freedom Bell at Arlington National Cemetery during a trip to Washington, D.C., May 25 through 31.

Pfc. Gavin Tomeny, right, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, poses with veterans and a fellow Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative at the Freedom Bell at Arlington National Cemetery during a trip to Washington, D.C., May 25 through 31.

Soldiers submitted application packages for the chance to represent their installation. Pfc. Gavin Tomeny, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, the alternate BOSS representative for his unit, was Fort Bliss’ representative.

The main purpose of the trip was to help Survivor Outreach Services with Memorial Day events, but the Soldiers also saw some of the sights. Tomeny spent the week visiting national monuments such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to view the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

Survivor Outreach Services is an official Army program that supports the families of fallen Soldiers. BOSS Soldiers from installations across the world, including Japan and Korea, accompanied survivors to the cemetery to pay respects to the survivors’ loved ones.

One of the highlights of the trip for Tomeny was visiting the Armed Forces Retirement Home, where he had the opportunity to serve veteran retirees lunch and share conversation.

“It was awesome to get to meet and talk with the people that came before you,” Tomeny said. “They loved talking with current service members, telling their stories and hearing ours.”

Tomeny learned a lot from spending time with the veterans.

“My biggest take away from this trip was hearing the stories from the World War II and Korean War survivors. It was like hearing it firsthand,” Tomeny said.

Although this trip was specifically geared toward Memorial Day, a large portion of BOSS events and trips are more recreational.

Being a part of BOSS can afford Soldiers with opportunities they might not otherwise get to experience. Many BOSS trips and events cost much less for members.

“Each unit’s BOSS program has a budget for funding from the garrison that they use to pay for part of the trips,” Tomeny said. “This allows Soldiers to attend different trips at a lower rate than it would be if they were going by themselves.”

Tomeny said the organization has multiple benefits for those who participate, saving money and meeting new people.

“It’s about getting out there to experience new things, meeting new people and finding things you otherwise would not have,” Tomeny said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41989

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.