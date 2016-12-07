My GECU

Bliss WTB bids farewell to Carter; Blake takes helm

Members of the 1st Armored Division Band, commanded by Capt. Joel A. DuBois, provide ceremonial music. Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Mark C. Stewart, Fort Bliss WTB.

By Sgt. 1st Class Vincent Abril, Fort Bliss Warrior Transition Battalion:

(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 8, 2016) The Fort Bliss Warrior Transition Battalion held a change of command ceremony to honor the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Bruce J. Carter, and welcome the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Curtis D. Blake, Nov. 23, here.

Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, officiated the change of command as he accepted the battalion colors from Carter and then placed them in the hands of Blake, signifying his trust and confidence in Blake’s ability to command the battalion. In his remarks, Smyrski linked the battalion’s success to Carter’s 24-month tenure as the battalion’s commander.

“During the past two years, this warrior transition battalion has successfully returned 100 Soldiers back to the Army’s ranks in order to meet commanders’ mission requirements,” said Smyrski. “They also transitioned 90 Soldiers back to civilian life as veterans who are now productive members of their communities.”

Smyrski went on to wish Carter farewell and welcomed Blake and his family while vocalizing his confidence in the new commander.

Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, stands in front of the Fort Bliss Warrior Transition Battalion command team and the WBAMC Color Guard as they prepare to pass the battalion colors during a change of command ceremony held Nov. 23, here.

“I am confident that this battalion, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Blake, will continue its strong history of excellence in executing the extremely challenging mission of providing for the health, wellness, recovery and transition of the Soldiers in transition here at Fort Bliss and the surrounding communities,” Smyrski said.

In Carter’s final address to the members of the WTB and guests in attendance, he commended the military and civilian cadres of the battalion for their hard work and dedication to the mission.

“Every cadre member in this organization brings something to the table that needed to be capitalized on, from mission command to medical management,” Carter said. “I am honored to have been a part of this team for the last two years.”

As Blake took command of the WTB, he noted he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the WTB and assured the audience and Soldiers in formation he and his wife Margaret understand the unique mission of the WTB.

“My family and I have a strong personal understanding of what our Soldiers in transition experience as they enter the WTB and navigate the waters of an uncertain future, as I have walked through my own journey of transition,” Blake said.

Blake, a native of Mason City, Iowa, has more than 30 years of military experience and comes to the WTB from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, where he served as an executive officer for the Joint Missions Command Reserve detachment.

As Blake begins a new chapter with the Fort Bliss WTB, the battalion continues to carry-out its primary mission of establishing conditions for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers in transition to heal while promoting their timely return to the force or transition from the military to continue serving the nation as a veteran in their local communities.

For the latest info on the Fort Bliss WTB, visit www.facebook.com/fortblisswtb/.

