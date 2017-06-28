Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Monday during the day of no scheduled activities, and on Tuesday during the federal holiday.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations Monday. The directorate is closed Tuesday. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations Monday. Normal operations resume Wednesday. Points of contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149; Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870. For emergencies during the closure call 568-3093.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road, on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. July 7 to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Planning and Budgeting: It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. July 14. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Then it’s time to take the Credit Repair class at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. July 19. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Banking & Money Managment: Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 16. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 25. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, and bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Texas Basic Hunter Education Class: Are you interested in learning how to hunt? If so, head to the Rod and Gun Club on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This Texas Basic Hunter Education Course is a six-hour class taught by a Texas Parks & Wildlife-certified instructor. It will cover hunting rules and regulations, ethics and responsibility, wildlife management, conservation, safe firearms handling, cleaning and storage, outdoor skills, survival and First Aid, field exercises and more. Cost: $15 and registration is required. Open to the public. 594-0159

Texas Concealed Handgun License classes: The Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club offers Texas License to Carry classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month. This course fulfills the legal requirements for training to carry a handgun either openly or concealed for self-defense. Cost is $45-$80 depending upon membership status (note: active military license fees are free). Don’t have a gun? No problem. The club rents guns for classes for $10. It’s open to the public. Register online at bliss.armymwr.com or call 861-4789.

Bliss Bowl Jubilee: Looking for a night out with family? Through July 31, Desert Strike Lanes will host the Bliss Bowl Jubilee. Every Sunday from noon-4 p.m., every Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., children can bowl two free games and parents bowl with their kids for $5, shoes included. 568-6272

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog out to Yappy Hour. Enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. July 21 at the Sam Adams Pub. There will be a prize for the best dressed pup. This month’s theme is “Patriotic Pup.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Bunco Bliss: Bunco is back at the Pershing Pub July 27 from 6-8 p.m. Come in your beach party attire and enjoy snacks, prizes and drinks. Reservations are recommended, tickets are $15. It’s open to the public ages 18 and older. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book July 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be one-pan meals. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library July 22 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Cactus Cloche.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10, the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Baby Boot Camp: Baby Boot Camp is a one-day workshop overview of what expecting parents, new and experienced, may encounter during the first six weeks of a baby’s life. This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders only. Registration is required and can be done online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, search “FAP.” 568-9129

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. July 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Martini Mayhem.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders 21 and older. 568-1902

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer at the Spouse Information Exchange from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com, search Info. Exchange. 569-5500

Pershing Pub: Digital Photography 1-1: Learn the fundamentals of good digital photography with Mike Stevens of the El Paso Art Association in a two-day workshop July 6 from 5-8 p.m. and July 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hobby Shop, located at 820 Marshall Road. The fee is $25 and it includes instruction and supplies. Registration is required and can be done at the Auto Crafts Center. It’s open to all veterans, active-duty service members, retirees, DOD ID cardholders and family members ages 15 and older. 892-3131

Tap & Cork Fest: Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Tap & Cork Craft Beer and Wine Festival from 2-10 p.m. Aug. 5 and from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cennential Banquet and Conference Center. Cost: $15 for DOD ID cardholders, $18 for the general public and $20 at the door. Ticket includes 10 samples of beer and/or wine and a complimentary glass. Buy tickets at Pop Goes the Fort, neonticket.com or Leisure Ticket Services at Freedom Crossing and the Soldier Activity Center. 588-8247

Tap & Cork musicians, vendors: Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is looking for musicians and vendors for its upcoming Tap and Cork Beer and Wine Fest which will be held Aug. 5-6 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. To apply, visit the Tap and Cork webpage at https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/tap-cork-beer-and-wine-fest. Sign up by Friday. 588-8247

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library July 22 from 10 a.m.-noon in the MakerSpace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item will be provided. This month’s piece will be a cutting board. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required; payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. 568-6156

Go Youth

Story Time: Story Time is geared toward children ages 2-5, there will be 1-2 stories read aloud, a craft or activity and refreshments at 10:15-11 a.m. and from 11-11:45 a.m. every Tuesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

Vacation Bible School: Registration for the Fort Bliss Vacation Bible School is now open. The dates are July 10-14 at the 1st Armored Division Chapel. Volunteers are needed. To register go to ftblissvbs.com or call 568-4334.

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. It’s FUNctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. July 15 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children; first-come, first-served. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club July 29 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Intro to Amigurumi: Amigurumi is the Japanese art of crocheting small, stuffed, yarn creatures. In this class, students will learn basic crocheting skills and create their own amigurumi. It will be held every Saturday in July from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MakerSpace. The cost is $5, which includes supplies and instruction. For ages 12 and older. Space is limited to 10. 568-6156

Summer Reading Program: This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Reading by Design” at Mickelsen Community Library through July 24. Patrons sign up now and track the books your children read from the Fort Bliss libraries in order to earn prizes and incentives. The program will wrap up with a party from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 29. There will be extreme inflatables, hot dog cookout, DJ, arts and crafts and more. To register, visit Mickelsen Community Library staff from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156 or 568-1902

Community

Mexican Arts Show and Sale: Enjoy a Mexican Arts Show and Sale 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at White Sands National Monument. Experience the rich Mexican culture, beautifully expressed through extraordinary Mata Ortiz pottery, Oaxacan wood carvings and Zapotec rugs from Northern Chihuahua and Oaxaca, Mexico. Enjoy film showings and children’s activities. All artwork is hand made in Mexico. Program is free and will be held in the visitor center patio.

Movies on the Lawn: Join Mickelsen Community Library this summer for their free movie night July 8. Bring your blankets and chairs as you watch “Moana” on the library lawn starting at 8:30-8:45 p.m., depending on sunlight. The library will be selling $1 popcorn and $1 drinks, cash only. It’s open to the public and pets are welcome. Please bring insect repellant. Future showings include: July 15, Ghostbusters; July 22, Beauty and the Beast; August 5, E.T. 568-1902

‘A Masterpiece of Comic … Timing’: El Paso Community College Summer Theater continues its 2017 season with “A Masterpiece of Comic … Timing.” Performances will be held Friday, Saturday and July 7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday and July 9 at 2:30 p.m. The EPCC Summer Theater performs at the EPCC Forum Theater, 9570 Gateway North. Cost: $15, non-EPCC students and military are $10 and EPCC students/staff and senior citizens are $7. Tickets are available at the door. The box office opens two hours before each performance. 831-5056

El Paso Holocaust Museum’s Summer Camp: The “Stand Up. Speak Out. – Everyone Can Be A Hero” camp will be held July 17-21 from 9 a.m.-noon at the El Paso Holocaust Museum, 715 N. Oregon Cost: $50 per participant; $40 for additional children enrolled in a family and museum members. Contact Jamie Flores at 351-0048 or jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org for more information.

Camp Arrowhead: Chamizal National Memorial invites children from 6 to 12 years old to participate in this day camp which runs from 9 a.m.-noon July 18-20. Each day focuses on different values represented in the arrowhead emblem using games, stories, crafts and many other fun activities. There will be a special workshop sponsored by El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs Department where children will create and learn to use their own simple marionette. Participation in Camp Arrowhead is free, but space is limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.nps.gov/chamizal and follow the link for Camp Arrowhead for more information and to register. 532-7273

Chamizal National Memorial: Those planning to visit Chamizal National Memorial in the coming months should take note of the summer alcohol ban. The ban is in effect now through Aug. 31, traditionally the hottest months in the northern Chihuahuan Desert, for visitor safety and to promote family-oriented park experiences. For these reasons, no outside alcohol is permitted on the Memorial grounds at any time during these months. During Music Under the Stars concerts in July, it will be available for purchase from the vendor operating under a park permit.

Call for platelet donations: The Hospitals of Providence Blood Bank/Donor Center is issuing an urgent call for platelet donors in the community to help pediatric oncology, adult oncology and neo-natal patients in need of this lifesaving product. Anyone willing to donate platelets must be 17 years or older, in healthy condition and over 110 pounds. Donors can call Robin Murphy at 577-6676 or Elisa Camacho 577-7305 to schedule donation. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments can be made from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., however, donors who need different schedules will be accommodated.

UTEP Dinner Theatre: The UTEP Dinner Theatre announces its next production: Sister Act. The hit Broadway musical will run July 7-23. Dinner performances are July 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. A matinee dinner performance is scheduled for July 9 at 1:30 p.m. Matinee performances without a meal are scheduled for July 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m. Call 747-6060 for ticket and location information.

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Summer Sandbag Distribution: Customers can get sandbags for flood control seven days a week beginning now through Sept. 30. Customers in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rains begin. The limit is 10 bags per visit. El Paso Water does not charge for sandbags. For locations and opening hours go to epwu.org or on Facebook at EPWater.

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Dinner Theater: Discover El Paso Association presents its annual dinner theater comedy production – “The New Hips Club,” July 9 at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing with a silent auction starting at 11:30 a.m. Valet parking available.

Sunset Strolls: Enjoy a leisurely one-hour ranger-guided walk through White Sands National Monument’s sand dunes and learn about the geology, plants, and animals of this unique area. Program starts at the sign along Dunes Dr. about five miles from the visitor center. Programs are offered daily. Program is free; monument entrance fees apply. 7 p.m. through Aug. 6.

Presidential Libraries in Texas Salute the Military: The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas, is a member of the Blue Star Museums program, and is offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. Free admission to all three museums is available through Sept. 4, to any bearer of a common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. This includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve (on orders), U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members. A family member may include a spouse, child, aunts, uncles or grandparents.

Provost Gun Show: A gun show will be held July 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the El Maida Shrine, 6331 Alabama St. featuring: new, used and antique firearms including rifles, revolvers, shotguns, semi-auto pistols, air rifles, custom and commercial knives and ammunition and reloading supplies. A parent must accompany persons under 18 years old. Cost is $6; active-duty military $5. Children under 12 are free.

Classical Mystery tour: The Classical Mystery performs live with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Tickets on sale now. Tickets are $30 to $75 plus fees and are available through ticketmaster.com, Plaza Theatre Box office or call the El Paso Symphony office at 532-3776.

Call for Artists: In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the El Paso Art Association is thrilled to announce a call to artists for the region’s most prestigious competitive art exhibit, Arts International 2017. Arts International has a long, rich history of bringing creativity, style and technique to a region filled with art enthusiasts and collectors. The deadline for submission is Aug. 1. An opening reception will be held Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. The show will be open from Sept. 2 through Oct. 4. The online entry form can be found at www.elpasoartassociation.com.

AAFES

Win an autographied jersey: Army and Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter to win one of three autographed Rob Gronkowski jerseys this summer during the P&G Gillette Shave Sweepstakes. Through July 8, authorized shoppers can submit a picture and story describing the craziest location they’ve shaved at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Three grand-prize winners will be awarded jerseys, each valued at $350, while six runners-up will win Gillette Shave packages, valued at $233.

Win a washer/dryer combo: Army and Air Force Exchange Service shoppers have the chance to win a washer and dryer combo valued at approximately $1,200 this summer during the Tide Spike the Stink Sweepstakes. Through July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter by submitting a video of their gnarliest laundry at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will be awarded the washer and dryer, while three runners-up will win Tide laundry packages valued at $45.95 each.

PCS Headquarters: The Army and Air Force Exchange Service makes permanent change of station season easy for military families. Shoppers can visit the Exchange’s PCS Headquarters at shopmyexchange.com/PCS for a one-stop shop for all military families’ PCS needs, including moving checklists, helpful products and more.

You Made the Grade Program: In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts. Offers are valid through July 31. The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. shopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores

M&M’s World Sweepstakes: Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s M&M’s World Sweepstakes this summer for the chance to win a trip for two to one of three M&M’s World locations. Authorized shoppers worldwide can enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes through Friday. The grand prize winner will receive a $2,300 prize package including airfare for two, accommodations, ground transportation and $500 in spending money for a trip to the M&M’s World location of their choice – Orlando, Las Vegas or New York City. Shoppers 18 and up may enter.

Win a Harley-Davidson: Army and Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter to win a brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the Dr. Pepper Refresh, Win & Ride Sweepstakes. Through Friday, authorized shoppers can enter at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One lucky winner will win a 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight motorcycle, a $11,199 value.