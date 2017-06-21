Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs:( El Paso, Texas, June. 22, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed July 3 during the day of no scheduled activities, and on July 4 during the federal holiday.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations July 3. The directorate is closed July 4. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations July 3. Normal operations resume July 5. Points of contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149; Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870. For emergencies during the closure call 568-3093.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road, on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. July 7 to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Planning and Budgeting: It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. July 14. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Then it’s time to take a Credit Repair class at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. July 19. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Banking & Money Management: Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 16. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, and one pair of straight bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Texas Basic Hunter Education Class: Are you interested in learning how to hunt? If so, head over to Rod and Gun Club on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This Texas Basic Hunter Education Course is a six-hour classroom taught by a Texas Parks & Wildlife-certified instructor. It will cover hunting rules and regulations, ethics and responsibility, wildlife management, conservation, safe firearms handling, cleaning and storage, outdoor skills, survival and First Aid, field exercises and more. Cost: $15 and registration is required. It’s open to the public. 594-0159

Texas Conealed Handgun License classes: The Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club offers Texas License to Carry classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month. This course fulfills the legal requirements for training to carry a handgun either openly or concealed for self-defense. Course cost is $45-$80 depending upon membership status (Note: active military license fees are free). Don’t have a gun? No problem. The Rod and Gun Club rents guns for classes for $10. It’s open to the public. Register online at bliss.armymwr.com or call 861-4789.

Bliss Bowl Jubilee: Looking for a night out with family? Through July 31, Desert Strike Lanes will host the Bliss Bowl Jubilee. Every Sunday from noon-4 p.m., every Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., children can bowl two free games and parents bowl with their kids for $5, shoes included. 568-6272

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your pet out to Yappy Hour. Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. July 21 at the Sam Adams Pub. There will be a prize for the best dressed pup. This month’s theme is “Patriotic Pup.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Bunco Bliss: Bunco is back at the Pershing Pub July 27 from 6-8 p.m. Come in your beach party attire and enjoy snacks, prizes and drinks. Reservations are recommended, tickets are $15. It’s open to the public ages 18 and older. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book July 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be one-pan meals. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. Please see the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library July 22 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Cactus Cloche.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants, the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Baby Boot Camp: Baby Boot Camp is a one-day workshop overview of what expecting parents, new and experienced, may encounter during the first six weeks of a baby’s life. This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders only. Registration is required and can be done online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, search “FAP.” 568-9129

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. July 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Martini Mayhem.” Cost is $20, it includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders 21 and older. 568-1902

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer at the Spouse Information Exchange from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com, search Info. Exchange. 569-5500

Digital Photography 1-1: Learn the fundamentals of good digital photography with Mike Stevens of the El Paso Art Association in a two-day workshop July 6 from 5-8 p.m. and July 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hobby Shop, located at 820 Marshall Road. The fee is $25 and it includes instruction and supplies. Registration is required and can be done at the Auto Crafts Center. It’s open to all veterans, active-duty service members, retirees, DOD ID cardholders and family members ages 15 and older. 892-3131

Tap & Cork: Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is looking for musicians and vendors for its upcoming Tap and Cork Beer and Wine Fest which will be held Aug. 5-6 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. To apply, visit the Tap and Cork webpage at https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/tap-cork-beer-and-wine-fest. Sign up by June 30. 588-8247

Go Youth

Story Time: Story Time is geared toward children ages 2-5, there will be 1-2 stories read aloud, a craft or activity and refreshments at 10:15-11 a.m. and from 11-11:45 a.m. every Tuesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Start children on the road to literacy and stop by for Story Time. 568-6156

Vacation Bible School: Registration for the Fort Bliss Vacation Bible School is now open. The dates are July 10-14 at the 1st Armored Division Chapel. Volunteers are needed. To register go to ftblissvbs.com or call 568-4334.

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. It’s FUNctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. July 15 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children; first-come, first-served. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Saturday at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Intro to Amigurumi: Amigurumi is the Japanese art of crocheting small, stuffed, yarn creatures. In this class, students will learn basic crocheting skills and create their own amigurumi. It will be held every Saturday in the month of July from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MakerSpace. The cost is $5, which includes supplies and instruction for ages 12 and older. Space is limited to 10 participants. 568-6156

Community

El Paso Holocaust Museum’s Summer Camp: The “Stand Up. Speak Out. – Everyone Can Be A Hero” camp will be held July 17–21 from 9 a.m.-noon at the El Paso Holocaust Museum, 715 N. Oregon Cost: $50.00 per participant; $40.00 for additional children enrolled in a family. Contact Jamie Flores at 351-0048 or jamie@elpasoholocaustmuseum.org for more information.

Chamizal National Memorial: Those planning to visit Chamizal National Memorial in the coming months should take note of the summer alcohol ban. The ban is in effect now through Aug. 31, traditionally the hottest months in the northern Chihuahuan Desert, for visitor safety and to promote family-oriented park experiences. For these reasons, no outside alcohol is permitted on the Memorial grounds at any time during these months. During Music Under the Stars concerts in July, it will be available for purchase from the vendor operating under a park permit.

Call for platelet donations: The Hospitals of Providence Blood Bank/Donor Center is issuing an urgent call for platelet donors in the community to help pediatric oncology, adult oncology and neo-natal patients in need of this lifesaving product. Anyone willing to donate platelets must be 17 years or older, in healthy condition and over 110 pounds. Donors can call Robin Murphy at 577-6676 or Elisa Camacho 577-7305 to schedule donation. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments can be made from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., however, donors who need different schedules will be accommodated.

UTEP Dinner Theatre: The UTEP Dinner Theatre announces its next production: Sister Act. The hit Broadway musical will run July 7-23. Dinner performances are July 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. A matinee dinner performance is scheduled for July 9 at 1:30 p.m. Matinee performances without a meal are scheduled for July 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m. Call 747-6060 for ticket and location information.

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Discover El Paso Association Meeting: Discover El Paso is a nonprofit organization started in 1973, and is dedicated to promoting things to do and see in the El Paso Area. The next meeting will be held on June 27 at Billy Crews Restaurant at 1200 Country Club Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. As we reach out to the citizens of El Paso, we wish to encourage our military community to attend and to discover the uniqueness of our desert environment. The reservation deadline is today. Cost $23. 598-6376

Dinner Theater: Discover El Paso Association presents its annual dinner theater comedy production – “The New Hips Club,” July 9 at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing with a silent auction starting at 11:30 a.m. Valet parking available.

Sunset Strolls: Enjoy a leisurely one-hour ranger-guided walk through White Sands National Monument’s sand dunes and learn about the geology, plants, and animals of this unique area. Program starts at the sign along Dunes Drive, about five miles from the visitor center. Programs are offered daily. Program is free; monument entrance fees apply. 7 p.m. through Aug. 6.

Presidential Libraries in Texas Salute the Military: The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas, is a member of the Blue Star Museums program, offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. Free admission to all three museums is available through Sept. 4, to any bearer of a common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. This includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve (on orders), U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members. A family member may include a spouse, child, aunts, uncles or grandparents.

Provost Gun Show: A gun show will be held July 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the El Maida Shrine, 6331 Alabama St. featuring: new, used and antique firearms including rifles, revolvers, shotguns, semi-auto pistols, air rifles, custom and commercial knives and ammunition and reloading supplies. A parent must accompany persons under 18 years old. Cost is $6; active-duty military $5. Children under 12 are free.

Classical Mystery Tour: The Classical Mystery performs live with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Tickets on sale now. Tickets are $30 to $75 plus fees and are available through ticketmaster.com, Plaza Theatre Box office or call the El Paso Symphony office at 532-3776.

M&M’s World Sweepstakes: Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s M&M’s World Sweepstakes this summer for the chance to win a trip for two to one of three M&M’s World locations. Authorized shoppers worldwide can enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes through June 30. The grand prize winner will receive a $2,300 prize package including airfare for two, accommodations, ground transportation and $500 in spending money for a trip to the M&M’s World location of their choice – Orlando, Las Vegas or New York City. Shoppers 18 and up may enter.

You Made the Grade Program: In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts. Offers are valid through July 31. The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. shopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores

Win trip to 2017 Ironman World Champioship: Through June 30, Army and Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, this fall for the 2017 Ironman World Championship. One lucky winner will be awarded a $4,700 prize package including round-trip airfare, two nights of lodging, transportation to the hotel and airport, $500 in spending money and two tickets to the Ironman World Championship on Oct. 14. www.shopmyexchange.com