Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, June 1, 2017)

D-Day Commemoration: The El Paso Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will sponsor a D-Day commemorative event honoring World War II veterans at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Chamizal National Memorial Theater, 800 S. San Marcial St., to honor surviving or deceased veterans of the D-Day Invasion and of all WWII campaigns. The event is free and open to the public.

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed on June 9 for a unit function, and on June 12 and 16 during the days of no scheduled activities.

Free Legal Clinic: The El Paso Bar Association and El Paso Lawyers for Patriots present a free legal clinic for all veterans, active-duty service members and their families Saturday from 9 a.m.-1p.m. at the El Paso Community College Mission Del Paso campus 10700 Gateway East. The clinic offers free legal consultations, referrals and informational presentations. 532-7052

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Parents’ Day out: This Saturday from 1-11 p.m. at Milam Child Development Center or Milam School Age Services child care is available for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. The cost is $4 per hour with $8 deposit per child. The deposit will be applied to your bill at checkout (it will not be refunded for non-canceled appointments or no-shows). Cancellation must be made one hour prior to your appointment. The schedule is subject to change due to program or command requirements. Children must be registered with CYS. Reservations are required. To register, call Milam CDC at 744-7879 or Milam SAS at 744-2274.

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road, on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Planning and Budgeting: It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 9. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Banking & Money Management: Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. Class will be held at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 21. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 23. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course Monday, Wednesday and June 12, 14, 19 and 20 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. For more information, call 568-9129 or to register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Texas Basic Hunter Education Class: Are you interested in learning how to hunt? If so, head over to the Rod and Gun Club on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This Texas Basic Hunter Education Course is a six-hour class taught by a Texas Parks & Wildlife-certified instructor. It will cover hunting rules and regulations, ethics and responsibility, wildlife management, conservation, safe firearms handling, cleaning and storage, outdoor skills, survival and First Aid, field exercises and more. The cost: $15 and registration is required. It’s open to the public. 594-0159

Texas Concealed Handgun License classes: The Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club offers Texas License to Carry classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month. This course fulfills the legal requirements for training to carry a handgun either openly or concealed for self-defense. Course cost is $45-$80 depending upon membership status (Note: active military license fees are free). Don’t have a gun? No problem. The club rents guns for classes for $10. It’s open to the public. Register online at bliss.armymwr.com, search Rod and Gun Club or call 861-4789.

Bliss Bowl Jubilee: Looking for a night out with family? Starting Sunday through July 31, Desert Strike Lanes will host the Bliss Bowl Jubilee. Every Sunday from noon-4 p.m., every Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., children can bowl two free games and parents bowl with their kids for $5, shoes included. 568-6272

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog to Yappy Hour. Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. June 9 at the Sam Adams Pub. There will be a prize for the best dressed pup. This month’s theme is “Fun in the Sun.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Bunco Bliss: Bunco is back at the Pershing Pub June 15 from 6-8 p.m. Come in your beach party attire and enjoy snacks, prizes and drinks. Reservations are recommended; tickets are $15. It’s open to the public ages 18 and older. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book June 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be Summer BBQ/Picnic. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Movie Night in Pajamas: Spend a night with family, come to EFMP Movie Night in Pajamas June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite pillow and get comfy while watching the movie “Trolls.” It’s open to all EFMP enrolled families. 569-4227, ext. 5

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library June 17 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class. This month’s theme is “Land that I love.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants; the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library June 24 from 10 a.m.-noon in the MakerSpace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item(s) will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a frame. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Baby Boot Camp: Baby Boot Camp is a one-day workshop overview of what expecting parents, new and experienced, may encounter during the first six weeks of a baby’s life. This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Road. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders only. Registration is required and can be done online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, search “FAP.” 568-9129

Go Youth

Vacation Bible School: Registration for the Fort Bliss Vacation Bible School is now open. The dates are July 10-14 at the 1st Armored Division Chapel. Volunteers are needed. To register go to ftblissvbs.com or call 568-4334.

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps is now open. The camps take place Monday through June 23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin Monday and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics. It’s FUNctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. June 17 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children; first-come, first-served. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

MYC Paws Party: Bring your friendly pooch out to party June 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Milam Youth Center. You and your best friend will have the opportunity to learn basic commands, practice on the agility course and compete in the doggie fashion show. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders. 744-2449

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club June 24 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Community

MOAA meeting: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet June 10 at General George Underwood Golf Course, 3200 Coe Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a membership meeting and luncheon. Cost: $20 per person and reservations are required by Monday to: El Paso Chapter MOAA, Attn. Treasure P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX 79906-0144. 533-5111

Chamizal National Memorial: Those planning to visit Chamizal National Memorial in the coming months should take note of the summer alcohol ban. The ban is in effect now through Aug. 31, traditionally the hottest months in the northern Chihuahuan Desert, for visitor safety and to promote family-oriented park experiences. For these reasons, no outside alcohol is permitted on the Memorial grounds at any time during these months. During Music Under the Stars concerts in July, it will be available for purchase from the vendor operating under a park permit.

M&M’s World Sweepstakes: Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s M&M’s World Sweepstakes this summer for the chance to win a trip for two to one of three M&M’s World locations. Authorized shoppers worldwide can enter at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes today through June 30. The grand prize winner will receive a $2,300 prize package including airfare for two, accommodations, ground transportation and $500 in spending money for a trip to the M&M’s World location of their choice — Orlando, Las Vegas or New York City. Shoppers 18 and up may enter.

Call for platelet donations: The Hospitals of Providence Blood Bank/Donor Center is issuing an urgent call for platelet donors in the community to help pediatric oncology, adult oncology and neo-natal patients in need of this lifesaving product. Anyone willing to donate platelets must be 17 years or older, in healthy condition and over 110 pounds. Donors can call Robin Murphy at 577-6676 or Elisa Camacho 577-7305 to schedule donation. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments can be made from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., however, donors who need different schedules will be accommodated.

Pet Photo Contest: Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Patriot Pet Photo Contest for the chance to win a $1,000, $500 or $250 Exchange gift card. Snap a photo of your pet and submit it at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes through today and you could be one of seven lucky winners. Authorized shoppers 18 and up are eligible to enter.

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

You Made the Grade Program: In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts. Offers are valid through July 31. The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. atshopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores.

Homeschool Conference: Learn more at this year’s homeschool conference sponsored by the El Paso Homeschool Association Friday from 2–8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Centro Vida Life Center on Henry Brennan on the Eastside. Register now for the early bird special rate of $30.00 at elpasohomeschool.org.

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation offers the course “Startup Now: Discover, Validate, & Launch Your Business.” This course provides a concentrated overview of the customer development process, business model canvas and minimal viable product. By understanding customers, startups reduce the risk of failure. The course is June 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hub of Human Innovation, 500 West Overland, Suite 230. Cost: $40, $30 Students. For information and registration, contact Nancy Lowery at 321-3121.

Sunset Strolls: Enjoy a leisurely one-hour ranger-guided walk through White Sands National Monument’s sand dunes and learn about the geology, plants, and animals of this unique area. Program starts at the sign along Dunes Drive, about five miles from the visitor center. Programs are offered daily. Program is free; monument entrance fees apply. 7 p.m. through Aug. 6.

Salute to the military: The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas, is a member of the Blue Star Museums program, offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. Free admission to all three museums is available through Sept. 4, to any bearer of a common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. This includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve (on orders), U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members. A family member may include a spouse, child, aunts, uncles, or grandparents.