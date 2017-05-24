Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs:(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Rd., will be closed all day Friday and Monday.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations Friday. The directorate is closed Monday. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations Friday. Normal operations resume Tuesday. Points of contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149; Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870. For emergencies during closure on Monday, call 568-3093.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd., past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd., on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. June 2 to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Car Buying, The Smart Way: Learn the best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Class will be held at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd. on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 7. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Planning and Budgeting: It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd. on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 9. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Banking & Money Management: Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. Class will be held at the Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd. on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 21. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd. on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. June 23. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Intermediate Knitting: Improve your basic knitting skills with the Intermediate Knitting class. This class is recommended for individuals with a basic knowledge of kitting and who are able to read a pattern. Student must bring circular needles, double ended needles, size 8 and one skein of worsted weight yarn to the first session. No children in attendance. The class is free from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday through June 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-1902

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 20 from1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. For more information, call 568-9129 or to register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Parents’ Day out: Once a month, Child Youth Services will provide Saturday child care for parents. Next month it will be June 3 from 1-11 p.m. at Milam Child Development Center or Milam School Age Services for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. The cost is $4 per hour with $8 deposit per child, the deposit will be applied to your bill at checkout (it will not be refunded for non-canceled appointments or no-shows). Cancellation must be made one hour prior to your appointment. The schedule is subject to change due to program or command requirements. Children must be registered with CYS to participate in Saturday child care or Family Child Care. Reservations for all Saturday child care is required. To register, call Milam CDC at 744-7879 or Milam SAS at 744-2274.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. June 2 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Hello Little One.” Cost is $20, it includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Texas Basic Hunter Education Class: Are you interested in learning how to hunt? If so, head over to Rod and Gun Club on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This Texas Basic Hunter Education Course is a six-hour classroom taught by a Texas Parks & Wildlife-certified instructor. It will cover hunting rules and regulations, ethics and responsibility, wildlife management, conservation, safe firearms handling, cleaning and storage, outdoor skills, survival and First Aid, field exercises and more. The cost: $15 and registration is required. It’s open to the public. 594-0159

Texas Concealed Handgun License classes: The Fort Bliss Rod and Gun Club offers Texas License to Carry Classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first and third Saturday of every month. This course fulfills the legal requirements for training to carry a handgun either openly or concealed for self-defense. Course cost is $45-$80 depending upon membership status (Note: active military license fees are free). Don’t have a gun? No Problem. The Rod and Gun Club rent guns for classes for $10. It’s open to the public. Register online at bliss.armymwr.com, search Rod and Gun Club or call 861-4789.

Tactical Shotgun or Rifle-Level 2: Looking to improve your skills? If so, sign up for Tactical Shotgun or Rifle Level 2 course Saturday at the Rod and Gun Club. Each course will teach students the capabilities and limitations of the tactical rifle or shot gun. Additionally, students will conduct extensive dry and live-fire immediate action drills, transitions to handgun, tactical and speed reloading, use of available cover and more. The cost for the course is $125 per person and a $25 non-refundable deposit. The courses are open to the public. 861-4789

Bliss Bowl Jubilee: Looking for a night out with family? Starting June 4 through July 31, Desert Strike Lanes will host the Bliss Bowl Jubilee. Every Sunday from noon-4 p.m., every Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., children can bowl two free games and parents bowl with their kids for $5, shoes included. 568-6272

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog out to Yappy Hour. Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. June 9 at the Sam Adams Pub. There will be a prize for the best dressed pup. It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Bunco Bliss: Bunco is back at the Pershing Pub June 15 from 6-8 p.m. Come in your beach party attire and enjoy snacks, prizes and drinks. Reservations are recommended, tickets are $15. It’s open to the public ages 18 and older. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book June 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be Summer BBQ/Picnic. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Go Youth

Vacation Bible School: Registration for the Fort Bliss Vacation Bible School is now open. The dates are July 10-14 at the 1st Armored Division Chapel. Volunteers are needed. To register go to ftblissvbs.com or call 568-4334.

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps is now open. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics. It’s FUNctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. June 17 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children; first-come, first-served. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

MYC Paws Party: Bring your friendly pooch out to party June 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Milam Youth Center. You and your best friend will have the opportunity to learn basic commands, practice on the agility course and compete in the doggie fashion show. It’s open to DOD ID card holders. 744-2449

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club June 24 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Community

Jazz Concert: The Nick Mathis, “Return To Our Roots” jazz concert is 8 p.m. Friday at the McCall Neighborhood Center, 3231 East Wyoming Ave. 566-2407

Military Appreciation Day: Mount Zion Church will be honoring those who served this country, past and present at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. All members of the military are invited to be a part of this celebration. Chaplain (Maj.) Virgil Thomas of the 1st AD Chapel, Fort Bliss, will be the guest speaker. (917) 497-0044

Healthy Lifestyle Festival: Soldiers and military families can kick-start a BE FIT lifestyle at the Fort Bliss Exchange Healthy Lifestyle Festival Saturday. Special events include bike safety, Apple watch demonstration, foot clinic and Be Fit Event. The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Fort Bliss Main Exchange. 562-7200

Mass and Patriotic Ceremony: The Golden Bears Social Club will host the 35th Annual Catholic Mass and Patriotic Ceremony at Bowie High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony will include a Catholic Mass, a speaker and a solemn ceremony in the quadrangle where the names of those who fell in combat will be called. All civic organizations, veteran chapters, Boy and Girl Scout units and other interested parties are invited to attend. 755-4038

‘Banging the Bell’: El Paso Community College Summer Repertory begins the 2017 season with Banging the Bell, performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at EPCC Forum Theater, 9570 Gateway North. All proceeds from the EPCC Summer Repertory benefits student scholarships. Cost: $15. 831-5056

‘Voices of Vedem: Yesterday and Today’: El Paso Holocaust Museum & Study Center will present, “Voices of Vedem: Yesterday and Today,” an evening of music, remarks and contemporary commentary to close the powerful traveling exhibit May 31 at 5:30 p.m. This will be the last opportunity to see this exhibit. This will be a special tribute to the amazing teenagers who created this magazine of resistance and hope, while also honoring the El Paso youth who are taking a stance on current issues.

Call for platelet donations: The Hospitals of Providence Blood Bank/Donor Center is issuing an urgent call for platelet donors in the community to help pediatric oncology, adult oncology and neonatal patients in need of this lifesaving product. Anyone willing to donate platelets must be 17 years or older, in healthy condition and over 110 pounds. Donors can call Robin Murphy at 577-6676 or Elisa Camacho 577-7305 to schedule donation. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments can be made from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., however, donors who need different schedules will be accommodated.

Fort Bliss Farmer’s Market and Bazaar: The Fort Bliss NCO Wives Club invites the community to the Fort Bliss Farmer’s Market and Bazaar at the Trading Post, 1717 Marshall Road. The free event is open to the public and will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11.

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the City’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Healthy Lifestyle Festival: Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Homeschool Conference: Learn more at this year’s homeschool conference sponsored by the El Paso Homeschool Association June 2 from 2-8 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Centro Vida Life Center on Henry Brennan on the Eastside. Register now for the early bird special rate of $30 at elpasohomeschool.org.

Continuing Education Courses: Register through Friday for continuing education courses for senior citizens at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas – El Paso. Classes start on June 5. Topics include art, history, language, literature, music and physical activities. Enrollment costs: $35 for as many courses as desired during the six-week term. Parking is included. To register, call 747-6280 or 747-8848. Find courses and details at www.olliatutep.org.

Hub of Human Innovation Workshop: The Hub of Human Innovation offers the course “Startup Now: Discover, Validate, & Launch Your Business.” This course provides a concentrated overview of the customer development process, business model canvas and minimal viable product. By understanding customers, startups reduce the risk of failure. The course is June 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hub of Human Innovation, 500 West Overland, Suite 230. Cost: $40, $30 Students. For information and registration, contact Nancy Lowery at 321-3121.

Sunset Strolls: Enjoy a leisurely one-hour ranger-guided walk through White Sands National Monument’s sand dunes and learn about the geology, plants, and animals of this unique area. Program starts at the sign along Dunes Dr. about five miles from the visitor center. Programs are offered daily. Program is free; monument entrance fees apply. 7 p.m. through Aug. 6.

MOAA meeting: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet June 10 at the General George Underwood Golf Course, 3200 Coe Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a membership meeting and luncheon. Cost: $20 per person and reservations are required by June 5 to: El Paso Chapter MOAA, Attn. Treasure P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX 79906-0144. 533-5111

Rare Plant Tour: Join us on a tour of the plant life located in Hueco Tanks June 10 at 8:30 a.m. Check out the Comal Snakewood, a member of the Buckthorn family that can only be found here in Hueco Tanks and nowhere else in the U.S. Learn some fun (and potentially gross) facts about native plants and the uses some of the local tribes had for them. Call 857-1135 for reservations.

Women’s Only Hike: This event is for women who are not normally comfortable with the outdoors on June 10 at 9 a.m. Join one of the female staff, or volunteers, as she discusses some of the common mistakes people make when they first start hiking, and experience some of the beauty of the Chihuahuan Red Sands Desert in the early morning. Reservations are required, call 849–6684.

Yoga on the Rocks: Relax and de-stress with our guide from Blue Lizard Climbing and Yoga, Beth, and a beautiful morning of yoga at Hueco Tanks June 10 at 7 a.m. Our yoga tours will go out every month. Spots are limited to ten so reservations are recommended. Bring plenty of water, hiking shoes, weather appropriate clothing and your own mat. 857-1135

Presidential Libraries in Texas Salute the Military: The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas is a member of the Blue Star Museums program, offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. Free admission to all three museums is available through Sept. 4, to any bearer of a common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. This includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve (on orders), U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members. A family member may include a spouse, child, aunts, uncles, or grandparents.

‘The Art of Flowers’: The opening reception “The Art of Flowers Exhibit” will be held at the International Museum of Art June 3 from 2-4 p.m. at 1211 Montana Ave. The exhibit presents artwork pertaining to the theme of flowers. All artwork chosen will hang in the museum through the month of June; show ends June 29.