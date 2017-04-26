Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Rd., will be closed on Friday between 1-3 p.m. for a unit function and all day Monday. The office will also be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. on May 18 and between 3-4:30 p.m. on May 19 for office functions.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations May 26. The Directorate is closed May 29. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations May 26. Normal operations resume May 30. Points of contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149; Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870; For emergencies during closure on May 29 call 568-3093.

Fort Bliss Human Resources Conference: Calling all HR professionals, you are invited to a human resources conference at Fort Bliss Gooding Instructional Facility, Room 123 11190 Sergeant E. Churchill St. from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5. RSVP for attendance to Tamara Holterman at 568-7037.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd., past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

Public comment sought by Air Force: The Air Force is proposing relocating two squadrons of operational F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft currently based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The locations being considered are Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The public draft Environmental Assessment for the Interim Relocation of Two F-16 Squadrons, and a draft Finding of No Significant Impact, are now available for review at the Alamogordo Public Library and at http://www.holloman.af.mil/Environmental-Information under NEPA Documents. Members of the general public are invited to provide comments and voice their concerns during the 30-day public comment period through May 9. Please send comments by mail to: F-16 Relocation EA, 49 CES/CEIE, 550 Tabosa Avenue, Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. 88330-8458, or by email to Andrew.Gomolak@us.af.mil.

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Wagon Trails Market: The Wagon Trails Market at Old Fort Bliss Replica is back. Enjoy this unique shopping and eating opportunity every Friday starting this Friday from 4-6 p.m. through Aug. 25. There will be vendor opportunities for those interested in selling products or crafts. Food and beverages will be provided by the Old Fort Bliss Chuck Wagon. 588-8482

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? You have come to the right place go to ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. May 5 to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Intermediate Knitting: Improve your basic knitting skills with the Intermediate Knitting class. This class is recommended for individuals with a basic knowledge of kitting and who are able to read a pattern. Student must bring circular needles, double ended needles, size 8 and one skein of worsted weight yarn to the first session. No children in attendance. The class is free from every Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. through June 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-1902

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. Free child care voucher for attending class. 568-4374

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course Monday, and May 8, 10, 11, 15 and 17 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. Call 568-9129 or www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Baby Boot Camp: Baby Boot Camp is a one-day workshop overview of what expecting parents, new and experienced, may encounter during the first six weeks of their baby’s life. This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Rd.. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders only. Registration online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, search “FAP.” 568-9129

Military Model Building: Soldier Art Workshop presents Military Model Building with Capt. Brad Armstrong and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ken DelValle May 6. In the workshop, we will cover the fundamentals of scale model building and airbrush finishing of military themed models. Registration is required, and can be done at Auto Crafts, located at 820 Marshall Rd.. Supply fee is $30 and due at time of registration. 568-5563

Parent Day Out: Once a month, Child Youth Services will provide Saturday child care for parents May 6 from 1-11 p.m. at Milam Child Development Center or Milam School Age Services for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Cost: $4 per hour with $8 deposit per child, the deposit will be applied to your bill at checkout. Children must be registered with CYS to participate in Saturday child care or Family Child Care. Reservations for all Saturday child care is required. To register, call Milam CDC at 744-7879 or Milam SAS at 744-2274.

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses, learn what Fort Bliss has to offer. The Spouse Information Exchange will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 9 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Rd.. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. www.bliss.armymwr.com or 569-5500

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. May 12 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Hot Air Adventure.” Cost is $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants. 568-1902

Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo: Join ACS for a free night of Basket Bingo starting at 5 p.m. May 12 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. We want to show our appreciation to our military spouses. Space is limited to the first 100 spouses; registration is required. This is a child free event. 569-5500

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book May 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be Italian. 568-1902

Mother’s Day Breakfast: The Rod and Gun Club will be having a breakfast feast for mothers and their families May 14 from 8 a.m.-noon, seatings are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The cost is $12.95 for adults, $6.95 for children ages 5 to 10, children 4 and younger dine free. Reservations are required. The Rod and Gun Club is located at 3730 Roy Johnson Lane. 568-2983

Mother’s Day Brunch: Make Mom’s day great with breakfast favorites May 14 at the Golden Tee at Underwood Golf Complex from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cost for the buffet is $19.95 for adults, and $10.95 for children ages 5 to 10. Children ages 4 and younger dine free. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Underwood Golf Complex is located at 3200 Coe Ave. 568-1059

Mother’s Day Brunch: Celebrate mom with an elegant champagne brunch May 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Brunch costs $22.95 for adults, $11.95 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children 4 years and younger. Seating begins at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Reservations are required.

Go Youth

Children’s Book Week: Mickelsen Community Library is proud to participate in the 98th annual Children’s Book Week Monday through May 6. Children’s Book week promotes literacy and lifelong love of reading in children and teens. The theme this year is “One World, Many Stories.” Stop by any of our regular programs the first week of May from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for a chance to enter to win a $98 gift card to Barnes & Noble. 568-6156

Teen Hiring Fair and Job Fair Preparation: Teens are you looking for a job? Then come to the Teen Hiring Fair from 9 a.m.-noon May 6 at the Milam Youth Center, located at 10960 Haan Rd.. If you want to prepare for job interviews, there will be a Job Fair Preparation Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at ACS, located at 2494 Ricker Rd.. Register at bliss.armymwr.com search, “Teen Hiring Fair.” It’s open to military dependents and DOD civilian family members ages 15 to 21. Must show military ID card at the door. Come dressed for success. 569-5838 or 744-2449 or 569-5500

Just Because Day: Stuff is happening “Just Because” May 13 from noon-4 p.m. at Old Fort Bliss Replica. It’s a free family day full of fun. Acrobatrix! A Comedy Circus spectacular will be performing. There will be extreme inflatables, a DJ and lots of wacky activities all day “Just Because.” There will also be color explosions (color may stain clothes). Be sure to dress for fun in the sun. It is open to DOD ID cardholders and their guests. 588-8247

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps is now open. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost is $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

Monster Kawasaki Motorcycle Sweepstakes: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away $16,750 worth of motocross gear this spring during the Monster Kawasaki Motorcycle Sweepstakes. Through May 31, authorized shoppers worldwide can enter for a chance to win one of two Kawasaki KX™250F motorcycles, each valued at $7,500, or one of five Monster Motorcycle helmets, each valued at $350. Shoppers 18 and older may enter the Monster Kawasaki Motorcycle Sweepstakes at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

El Paso Professional Career Event: There will be a sales and management specific hiring event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 6100 Gateway East. Parking is complimentary. Please bring 15 resumes, dress is business professional. This is a free event for job seekers.

Time-of-day watering schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. 594-5500 or epwu.org

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs through May 7, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

Scholarship Opportunity: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association is accepting applications for scholarship grants for the current academic year. Applicants must be the family member of active or retired enlisted personnel, any U.S. branch of service, and the allied services, that reside in El Paso County or the immediate surrounding area; a graduating high school senior with a “B” average or above. Persons interested in applying should send a #10 self-addressed stamped envelope to: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association, P.O. Box 6103, Ft. Bliss, TX 79906-0050, ATTN: Scholarship Committee. An application form and letter detailing requirements will be sent to the applicant. Deadline for applications is Sunday. bkmel@aol.com

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Exchange restaurants: Did you know that installation visitors, contractors and Department of Defense civilians can dine at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 1,280 restaurants and 330 Exchange Expresses? While Exchange shopping privileges are only open to Soldiers, Airmen and their families, Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) lets anyone dine at Fort Bliss Exchange restaurants and pick up grab-and-go fare from Express locations.

You Made the Grade Program: In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts. Offers are valid through July 31. The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. Contact information for your nearest store can be found atshopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores.

2017 Army OCS 75th Anniversary Reunion: The Army Officer Candidate School 75th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be May 7-11 in Columbus and Fort Benning, Georgia. This celebration represents all Army officers commissioned through any Officer Candidate School, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. There will also be a special OCS memorial dedication within the current OCS battalion area. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Ave., Columbus, Ga. 31901, 1-706-324-1800. For more information, contact Nancy Ionoff, (813) 917-4309 or go to https://www.ocsalumni.org/events/cart.php.

Spring Swing Charity Golf Tournament: The Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso will hold their 15th annual Spring Swing charity golf tournament May 5 at the Painted Dunes golf course. Tee off is at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast and sign in beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch will follow. Registration fee per player is $100; four person scramble. Includes: greens fees, golf cart, goody bag, continental breakfast, drinks and lunch. Registration deadline is Friday. For registration and sponsorship information contact Barbara at 276-7854 or jwcelpaso@yahoo.com

Homeschool Conference: Learn more at this year’s homeschool conference sponsored by the El Paso Homeschool Association June 2 from 2–8 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Centro Vida Life Center on Henry Brennan on the east side. Register now for the early bird special rate of $30. at elpasohomeschool.org.

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. May 6. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. There will be food, prizes and bands at the legion after the ride. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Carry the Load: The nonprofit organization Carry The Load is conducting a 32-day relay to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. The relay will come through Fort Bliss May 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be two rally points, one at the parking lot of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum and the other at the AAFES Express parking lot at Jeb Stuart Rd. and Pershing Rd.. 214-723-6068

Blues festival: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org

Continuing Education Courses: Register May 15-26 for continuing education courses for senior citizens at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas – El Paso. Classes start on June 5. Topics include art, history, language, literature, music and physical activities. Enrollment costs $35 for as many courses as desired during the six-week term. Parking is included. To register, call 747-6280/8848. Find courses and details at www.olliatutep.org

Spring dance: USA Dance Southwest Chapter 5017, El Paso and Las Cruces is sponsoring a spring dance on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Mesilla Community Center, 2251 Calle de Santiago, Mesilla, N.M. Cost: Active and retired military (ID req.), and USA members $7, non-members $10 and students $5. 328-0527 or 345-6432