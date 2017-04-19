Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, April 20, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Rd., will be closed May 1. The office will also be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. on May 18 and between 3-4:30 p.m. on May 19 for office functions.

Office Closure: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations May 26. The Directorate is closed May 29. As an exception, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will have regular operations May 26. Normal operations resume 30 May 2017. Points of Contact: Military Personnel Division 568-3302; Army Substance Abuse Program 744-5192/744-5148/744-5149;Administrative Services Division 569-5817; Education Center 568-6682/568-6831; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program 568-7165/568-7396/568-4210/568-7996/568-3870; For emergencies during closure on May 29 call 568-3093.

WBAMC Summer Youth Program: The 2017 Summer Youth Program is open to youths age 14–17 who are dependents of military ID cardholders or dependents of WBAMC civilian employees. Civilian employees must be the legal guardian of the youth. The program dates are June 12-July 21. Youth must be available for the duration of the program. The youth’s guardian must attend a pre-program orientation, where the application packet will be available. Pre-program orientations will be held at WBAMC in the CAR (1st floor next to FirstLight Credit Union) on Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m. or Monday and Tuesday from 5-5:30 p.m. 742-2483 or bliss@redcross.org

Shredder Day: As part of Earth Month, the Fort Bliss Recycling Program is providing a free shredder day today from 9 a.m. until the shredder truck is full at Bldg. 1336 Marshall Rd.. Shredding paper takes time, please plan for extended wait times. Only unclassified and personal papers only accepted. Ten ream-sized box limit per vehicle. Please remove all material from 3-ring binders (manila folders are acceptable) and remove all large clips (staples are acceptable).

Fort Bliss Human Resources Conference: Calling all HR professionals, you are invited to a human resources conference at Fort Bliss Gooding Instructional Facility (GIF), Rm 123 11190 Sergeant E Churchill St. from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5. RSVP for attendance to Mrs. Tamara Holterman at 568-7037.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd., past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

Public comments sought by Air Force: The Air Force is proposing relocating two squadrons of operational F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft currently based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The locations being considered are Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The public draft Environmental Assessment for the Interim Relocation of Two F-16 Squadrons, and a draft Finding of No Significant Impact, are now available for review at the Alamogordo Public Library and at http://www.holloman.af.mil/Environmental-Information under NEPA Documents. Members of the general public are invited to provide comments and voice their concerns during the 30-day public comment period through May 9. Please send comments by mail to: F-16 Relocation EA, 49 CES/CEIE, 550 Tabosa Avenue, Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. 88330-8458, or by email to Andrew.Gomolak@us.af.mil

FMWR

Auto Crafts Do-It-Yourself Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Wagon Trails Market: The wagon Trails Market at Old Fort Bliss Replica is back. Enjoy this unique shopping and eating opportunity every Friday starting this Friday from 4-6 p.m. through Aug. 25. There will be vendor opportunities for those interested in selling products or crafts. Food and beverages will be provided by the Old Fort Bliss Chuck Wagon. 588-8482

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning and gain familiarity with the art form. Cost: $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration required, payment reserves your spot and course is limited to 5 participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Job Fair: The Fort Bliss Job Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center,11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. Military personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, veterans and spouses are invited to learn about job, continuing education and business ownership opportunities. For more, visit RecruitMilitary.com/FortBliss

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Have you seen signs on the side of Rd. that say “We buy homes for cash?” Come to ACS and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between pay days with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? You have come to the right place. Go to ACS, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. May 5 to learn about ways of stretching that precious dollar. https://bliss.armymwr.com. 568-4374

Car Buying, The Smart Way: Learn the best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Dinner on a Dime: Who knew cooking could be easy and inexpensive? Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. Class will be held at the Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road. from 11a.m.-1 p.m. April 27. https://bliss.armymwr.com. 568-4374

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system (BRS). Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 28. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library April 29 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class, this month’s theme for the club is Northern Lights. The class is open to DOD ID card holders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants, the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six day course May 1, 8, 10, 11, 15 and 17 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. For more information, call 568-9129 or to register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Baby Boot Camp: Baby Boot Camp is a one day workshop overview of what expecting parents, new and experienced, may encounter during the first six weeks of their baby’s life. This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 3 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Rd.. It’s open to DOD ID card holders only. Registration is required and can be done online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, search “FAP.” 568-9129

Spouse Information Exchange: Spouses learn what Fort Bliss has to offer, as you explore this new journey. Spouse Information Exchange will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 9 at the Family Resilience Center, located at 250 Club Rd.. Topics include school, housing, medical, local attractions and more. Registration is required. To register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com, search Info. Exchange. 569-5500

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. May 12 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Hot Air Adventure.” Cost is $20, it includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Military Spouse Appreciation Bingo: Join ACS for a free night of Basket Bingo starting at 5 p.m. May 12 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. We want to show our appreciation to our military spouses. Space is limited to the first 100 spouses, registration is required. This is a child-free event. 569-5500

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book May 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mickelsen Community Library. The Library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cook book will be Italian. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. Please see the adult circulation desk at the Mickelsen Library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Go Youth

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps is now open. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost is $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. Open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration required. 568-5544

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club April 29 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination! There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Teen Hiring Fair and Job Fair Preparation: Are you looking for a job? Then come to the Teen Hiring Fair from 9 a.m.-noon May 6 at the Milam Youth Center, located at 10960 Haan Rd.. If you want to prepare for job interviews, there will be a Job Fair Preparation April 29 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at ACS, located at 2494 Ricker Rd.. Register at bliss.armymwr.com search, “Teen Hiring Fair.” It’s open to military dependents and DOD civilian family members ages 15 to 21. Must show military ID card at the door. Come dressed for success. 569-5838, 744-2449 or 569-5500

Community

Purple Up for free treats: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will recognize military children on Friday by offering a free treat to any child who wears purple to a participating Exchange restaurant. The Exchange is holding the global event in recognition of Purple Up Day, when military families worldwide don purple in celebration of Month of the Military Child. Any child 18 or younger can participate while supplies last. Free treats vary by location and may come in the form of a side item, fountain drink or dessert. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for details.

Discover El Paso Association: Discover El Paso is a non-profit organization started in 1973, and is dedicated to promoting things to do and see in the El Paso Area. The next meeting, a luncheon, will be held on Tuesday at the Doubletree Hotel, 600 North El Paso Street, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. We wish to encourage our military community to attend and to discover the uniqueness of our desert environment. Deadline is April 19. Cost: $23. 598-6376

Spring Carnival: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will host two spring carnivals Friday-April 30 to raise finances for chapter scholarship fund. The east side carnival will be at Cowtown Boots, 11451 Gateway West, and the west side one will be at the Outlet Shops at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. Weekday hours of operation: 5-11 p.m. Weekend hours of operation: 1 p.m.-12 a.m. (midnight) $1 ride nights and $5 discount coupons (unlimited rides). 240-8104 or JohCeb@msn.com

Denim Day: This year, Denim Day will be observed on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, has authorized the wear of denim on April 26 if mission allows. The Denim Day observance began in Italy after a 1998 Supreme Court decision overturned a rape conviction. The justices argued that, because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have assisted her attacker in removing them, thereby providing consent. The next day, women in the Italian parliament protested by wearing jeans. The protests quickly spread and in April 1999, a Los Angeles social service agency established the first U.S. Denim Day.

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through September 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs Friday-May 7, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from through May 3. https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Rio Grande Conference: The San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society and the Sociedad Cultural de España would like to cordially invite you to join us at the 26th Rio Grande Conference, 1st Annual Rio Grande Festival and La Feria, Noche Española to be held April 28 – 30 at the Adobe Horseshoe Theater. 851-0093

Pre-Business workshop: SCORE and the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce will present the Pre-Business Workshop on April 27 from 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, 10 Civic Center Plaza. Topics will focus on the key elements necessary to increase small business success. Presenters include accountants, attorneys, marketing experts, lenders, and current and former small business owners and executives.Cost: $20 in advance and $25 the week of the workshop (military and spouses $15 advance) and includes Convention Center parking and lunch. 629-6700 or akerr@elpaso.org or www.elpaso.org

Scholarship opportunity: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association is accepting applications for scholarship grants for the current academic year. Applicants must be the family member of active or retired enlisted personnel, any U.S. branch of service, and the Allied Services, who reside in El Paso County or the immediate surrounding area; or a graduating high school senior with a “B” average or above. Persons interested in applying should send a #10 self-addressed stamped envelope to: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association, P.O. Box 6103, Ft. Bliss, TX 79906-0050, ATTN: Scholarship Committee. An application form and letter detailing requirements will be sent to the applicant. Deadline for applications is April 30. For further information, contact retired Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Meldrum at bkmel@aol.com.

Basketball Tournament: 1st Military and Law Enforcement Basketball Tournament will take place on April 30 at the Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St., at 8 a.m. Players from law enforcement, U.S. Armed Forces and public safety agencies from across the country are welcome to participate. Cost: $300. Deadline to sign up is today. All profits will benefit St. Pius X Special Needs Group of El Paso. www.unidoselpaso.com

2017 Army OCS 75th Anniversary Reunion: The Army Officer Candidate School 75th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be May 7-11 in Columbus and Fort Benning, Georgia. This celebration represents all Army officers commissioned through any Officer Candidate School, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. There will also be a special OCS Memorial dedication within the current OCS battalion area. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga. 31901, 1-706-324-1800. (813) 917-4309 or https://www.ocsalumni.org/events/cart.php

GON CITI Fashion Show: The GON CITI Fashion Show, which will highlight Christian fashion, is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Citi-Del of Praise Church, 5720 Transmountain. www.gonapparel.com

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

Spring Swing Charity Golf Tournament: The Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso will hold their 15th annual Spring Swing charity golf tournament May 5 at Painted Dunes golf course. Tee off is at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast and sign in beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch will follow. Cost: $100; four person scramble. Includes: greens fees, golf cart, goody bag, continental breakfast, drinks and lunch. Registration deadline is April 28. 276-7854 or jwcelpaso@yahoo.com

SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5k: The SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K is at 8 a.m. April 30 at the El Paso Community College, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North. The Spartyka Race Team, founded in January 2011, hosts Rd. races and walks around the world to benefit veteran and military-related charities. www.raceadventuresunlimited.com

Homeschool Conference: Learn more at this year’s homeschool conference sponsored by the El Paso Homeschool Association June 2 from 2-8 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Centro Vida Life Center on Henry Brennan on the Eastside. Cost: $30. elpasohomeschool.org

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan Survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. May 6. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. There will be food, prizes and bands at the legion after the ride. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Blues fesitval: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org

Carry the Load: The non-profit organization Carry The Load is conducting a 32-day relay to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. The relay will come through Fort Bliss May 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be two rally points, one at the parking lot of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum and the other at the AAFES Express parking lot at Jeb Stuart Rd. and Pershing Rd.. 214-723-6068

Contining education courses: Register May 15-26 for continuing education courses for senior citizens at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas – El Paso. Classes start on June 5. Topics include art, history, language, literature, music and physical activities. Enrollment costs $35 for as many courses as desired during the six-week term. Parking is included. To register, call 747-6280 or 747-8848. Find courses and details at Caution-www.olliatutep.org

Neon Desert Music Festival: The Neon Desert Music Festival is May 27-28, in downtown El Paso. The festival will feature Hardwell, Foster the People, Allesso and many more. www.neondesertmusicfestival.com

El Paso Holocaust Museum: The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center is featuring a traveling exhibit, “Vedem: The Underground Magazine of the Terezin Ghetto,” through May 31. The interactive, multi-media exhibit tells a powerful story of teenage resistance and resilience during the Holocaust. There is no charge to attend the exhibit opening or to tour the exhibit. 351-0048

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

You Made the Grade Program: In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts. Offers are valid through July 31. The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. Contact information for your nearest store can be found atshopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores.