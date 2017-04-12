Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Rd., will be closed Friday and on April 28 between 1-3 p.m. for a unit function and between 9-11:45 a.m. during Law Day activities.

Easter Sunrise Service: The Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. Sunday at Noel Field, across from the Fort Bliss Replica Museum. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock. In case of rain, the service will move to Center Chapel One. 568-1519

Shredder Day: As part of Earth Month, the Fort Bliss Recycling Program is providing a free shredder day on April 20 from 9 a.m. until the shredder truck is full at Bldg. 1336 Marshall Road. Shredding paper takes time, please plan for extended wait times. Only unclassified and personal papers only accepted. Ten ream-sized box limit per vehicle. Please remove all material from three-ring binders (manila folders are acceptable) and remove all large clips (staples are acceptable).

Fort Bliss Human Resources Conference: Calling all HR professionals, you are invited to a human resources conference at Fort Bliss Gooding Instructional Facility, Room 123 11190 Sergeant E. Churchill St. from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5. RSVP for attendance to Tamara Holterman at 568-7037.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd., past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course Monday, Wednesday, and April 19 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. For more information, call 568-9129 or to register visit www.bliss.armymwr.com and search “FAP.”

Yappy Hour: Bring your friendly dog out to Yappy Hour, which features delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Spring Pup.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St., inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Post-wide Yard Sale: The spring biannual yard sale is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday throughout post housing. It is open to all those living in military housing. This is the perfect opportunity to unload some of your unwanted household goods, especially if you have an impending PCS move. There is a sales opportunity at Old Fort Bliss Replica, located at 5054 Pershing Road, for those not living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display. Only personal items no commercial sellers. To reserve a spot, call 588-8482 or 568-2554.

Cook the Book: Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cook book, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished product. This month’s book will feature crockpot or slow cooker recipes. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. The class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 19. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. For a free child care voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Spring Flower Watercolor Workshop: Celebrate spring with the fine art of watercolor. There will be three sessions of a watercolor workshop Tuesday and April 20, from 5-8 p.m. and April 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with a one hour lunch. In this workshop, participants will be instructed in both composition and painting spring flower arrangements, with an emphasis on realism, contrast and joy. Feel free to bring photos of your favorite flowers to work from. Registration is required and be done at Auto Crafts, located at 820 Marshall Road. Cost: $25, supplies are included, and payment is due at registration. It’s open to all veterans and DOD ID cardholders, children ages 15 and older. 568-5563 or 892-3131

Dinner on a Dime: Who knew cooking could be easy and inexpensive? Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. Class will be held at Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road. Fort Bliss from 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library April 22 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item(s) will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a coaster set. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Job Fair: The Fort Bliss Job Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. Military personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, veterans and spouses are invited to learn about job, continuing education and business ownership opportunities. For more, visit RecruitMilitary.com/FortBliss.

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. April 21 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. The class will held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21. For a free childcare voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Have you seen signs on the side of Rd. that say “We buy homes for cash?” Come to Army Community Service and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 25. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Car Buying, The Smart Way: Learn best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 26. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement System. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 28. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library April 29 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class, this month’s theme for the club is Northern Lights. The class is open to DOD ID card holders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants, the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. Free child care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Go Youth

Tell Me a Story: Tell Me a Story is a free event for military families at 4:30 p.m. today at the Family Resilience Center’s Adobe Room, 250 Club Road. Emma White will be reading a story called “While You Were Away” by Eileen Spinelli that helps support children through deployment.PtoP.elpaso@miltarychild.org

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins Friday. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is it? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. beginning Saturday in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children on a first-come, first-served basis. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Purple Up Block Party: Join us in celebration of Month of the Military Child at our Purple Up Block party from 2-5 p.m. April 22 at Replica Youth Center’s sports field. This is a free event with hot dogs, chips and drinks to the first 500 participants. There will also be inflatables, triple slide, Spider Mountain, eliminator and a 60-foot obstacle course. Come join us for this family event to celebrate our military kids. 568-3523

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Do your children love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. Cost: $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. 568-5544

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club April 29 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Community

Easter Egg Adventure: The event at Freedom Crossing on Fort Bliss is free of charge and open to the public with egg distribution from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday. Children can take part in a trick-or-treat style egg hunt where they will collect complimentary eggs from participating stores in the shopping center. Guests can enjoy games, arts and crafts and even a special appearance from the Easter Bunny himself in front of the Grand Theater. The Easter egg hunt participants will have a chance to win one of five Freedom Crossing Easter baskets by finding one of five prized eggs.

Time-of-day watering schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Public Meeting: The Rio Grande Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will have a public meeting at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 North Main St. today from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Agenda items include Rio Grande water deliveries for the 2017 irrigation season and de-silting projects completed during the non-irrigation season and projects that will continue after the irrigation season. For details, call 832-4106.

Running on Empty: First Armored Division’s Gospel Service will put on a free play, “Running on Empty,” at the 1st AD Chapel, 11272 Biggs St., at 6 p.m. Friday.

Holocaust Days of Remeberance: The El Paso Holocaust Museum invites the community to join in memorializing the tragedy of the Holocaust, and honor the survivors and their descendants, while also taking a stand against bigotry and intolerance on April 23 at 2 p.m. at Temple Mount Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton. There is no charge and all are invited. 351-0048

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs April 21-May 7, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

EPCC Theater Production of Roll Call: El Paso Community College Theater Production of “Roll Call” looks into the struggles of a Hispanic Soldier returning from Vietnam. The production takes place at the EPCC Transmountain Campus Forum Theater, 9570 Gateway North, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $7-$15, military tickets $10. 831-5056

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from through May 3. https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club Meeting: The Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club will meet for lunch on Tuesday at noon in the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, East Fort Bliss. After lunch, members will participate in a game day where prizes will be awarded. Wives and widows of retired officers from any branch of service are invited. The cost of luncheon is $18 and reservations are required by Friday at noon. 472-1979

Discover El Paso Association: Discover El Paso is a non-profit organization started in 1973, and is dedicated to promoting things to do and see in the El Paso Area. The next meeting, a luncheon, will be held on April 25 at the Doubletree Hotel, 600 No. El Paso St., from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. We wish to encourage our military community to attend and to discover the uniqueness of our desert environment. To make a reservation, call 598-6376, deadline is April 19. Cost: $23.

Spring Carnival: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will host two spring carnivals April 21-April 30 to Raise Finances for Chapter Scholarship Fund. The east side carnival will be at Cowtown Boots, 11451 Gateway West, and the west side one will be at the Outlet Shops at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. Weekday hours of operation: 5-11 p.m. Weekend hours of operation: 1 p.m.-12 p.m.-midnight. $1 ride nights and $5 discount coupons (unlimited rides). 240-8104 or JohCeb@msn.com

Rio Grande Conference: Rio Grande Conference: The San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society and the Sociedad Cultural de España would like to cordially invite you to join us at the 26th Annual Rio Grande Conference, 1st Annual Rio Grande Festival and La Feria, Noche Española to be held April 28 – 30 at the Adobe Horseshoe Theater. 851-0093

Pre-Business Workshop: SCORE and the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce will present the Pre-Business Workshop on April 27 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, 10 Civic Center Plaza. Topics will focus on the key elements necessary to increase small business success. Presenters include accountant, attorney, marketing expert, lenders, and current and former small business owners and executives. Cost: $20 in advance and $25 the week of the workshop (military and spouses $15 advance) and includes Convention Center parking and lunch. 629-6700 or akerr@elpaso.org or register online at www.elpaso.org

Scholarship opportunity: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association is accepting applications for scholarship grants for the current academic year. Applicants must be the family member of active or retired enlisted personnel, any U.S. branch of service, and the Allied Services, that reside in El Paso County or the immediate surrounding area; a graduating high school senior with a “B” average or above. Persons interested in applying should send a #10 self-addressed stamped envelope to: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association, P.O. Box 6103, Ft. Bliss, TX 79906-0050, ATTN: Scholarship Committee. An application form and letter detailing requirements will be sent to the applicant. Deadline for applications is April 30. bkmel@aol.com

Proper disposal of US flag: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Women’s Day Retreat: The First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., will present a Priscilla Shirer simulcast in English and Spanish from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Lunch will be provided, as well as child care for a cost of $10. Registration closes Friday. To register or for more information, call the church office at 533-1465.

Denim Day: This year, Denim Day will be observed on April 26. Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, has authorized the wear of denim on April 26 if mission allows. The Denim Day observance began in Italy after a 1998 Supreme Court decision overturned a rape conviction. The justices argued that, because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have assisted her attacker in removing them, thereby providing consent. The next day, women in the Italian parliament protested by wearing jeans. The protests quickly spread and in April 1999, a Los Angeles social service agency established the first U.S. Denim Day.

Basketball tournament: 1st Annual Military and Law Enforcement Basketball Tournament will take place on April 30 at the Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St., at 8 a.m. Players from law enforcement, armed forces and public safety agencies from across the country are welcome to participate. Cost: $300 per team. Deadline to sign up is April 20. All profits will benefit St. Pius X Special Needs Group of El Paso. www.unidoselpaso.com

GON CITI Fashion Show: The GON CITI Fashion Show, which will highlight Christian fashion, is from 5-8 p.m. April 22 at the Citi-Del of Praise Church, 5720 Transmountain. www.gonapparel.com

El Paso Spouse Tour: The Association of the United States Army GA Omar Bradley Chapter will host its next Military Spouses’ “Tour of El Paso” April 22 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Register before Monday by contacting Marissa McCray at 298-0646 or mmccray@tiguainc.org

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf or 828-256-6008

Spring Swing Charity Golf Tournament: The Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso will hold their 15th annual Spring Swing charity golf tournament May 5 at the Painted Dunes golf course. Tee off is at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast and sign in beginning at 7 a.m. Lunch will follow. Cost: $100; four person scramble. Includes: greens fees, golf cart, goody bag, continental breakfast, drinks and lunch. Registration deadline is April 28. 276-7854 or jwcelpaso@yahoo.com

SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K: SThe SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K is at 8 a.m. April 30 at the El Paso Community College, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North. Register at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com.

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan Survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. May 6. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. There will be food, prizes and bands at the legion after the ride. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Carry the Load: The non-profit organization Carry The Load is conducting a 32-day relay to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. The relay will come through Fort Bliss May 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be two rally points, one at the parking lot of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum and the other at the AAFES Express parking lot at Jeb Stuart and Pershing Roads. 214-723-6068