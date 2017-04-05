Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017)

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a unit function. It will also be closed April 14 and on April 28 between 1-3 p.m. for a unit function.

Easter Sunrise Service: The Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. April 16 at Noel Field, across from the Fort Bliss Replica Museum. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock. In case of rain, the service will move to Center Chapel One. 568-1519

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers: Help celebrate volunteers by nominating them for the Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers Campaign. Each day during volunteer week, one volunteer will be recognized with various prizes and highlighted on the Fort Bliss MWR and Fort Bliss Volunteer Facebook page. Post and tag a pic of a volunteer you want to be recognized with #2017FBSalutesVolunteers through Friday. 569-7733 or 569-5500

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course Monday, Wednesday, and April 19 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. 568-9129 or www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Debt Management: Discover tools to take control of your debt now. The debt management class will be held at the ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Credit Repair: Thinking about buying a car or home in the near future but not sure how your credit is postured to get you the best terms? Then it’s time to take a credit repair class at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd., from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Come to the planning and budgeting class at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd., from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21.

Post-wide Yard Sale: The spring biannual yard sale is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15 throughout post housing. It is open to all those living in military housing. There is a sales opportunity at Old Fort Bliss Replica, located at 5054 Pershing Road, for those not living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display. Only personal items; no commercial sellers. 588-8482 or 568-2554.

Easter-Avaganza: It’s about to get Looney at this year’s Easter-Avaganza April 15 from 12-4 p.m. at Biggs Park. Join the gang from Looney Tunes for fun time in the sun. Enjoy free bouncy houses and lots of other fun silly activities. Games and crafts will be presented by Fort Bliss unit Family Readiness Groups. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcome. No pets, glass or alcohol allowed. 588-8247

Cook the Book: Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. April 15 at the Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cook book, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished product. This month’s book will feature crockpot or slow cooker recipes. 568-1902

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that not all banking institutions are equal? The banking and momen management class will be at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Rd., from 1:30-3 p.m. April 19. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Spring Flower Watercolor Workshop: There will be three sessions of a watercolor workshop April 18 and 20, from 5-8 p.m. and April 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. In this workshop, participants will be instructed in both composition and painting spring flower arrangements, with an emphasis on realism, contrast and joy. Feel free to bring photos of your favorite flowers to work from. Registration required and can be done at Auto Crafts, located at 820 Marshall Rd. Cost: $25 which includes supplies. 568-5563 or 892-3131

Dinner on a Dime: Learn to make tasty meals that won’t break the bank. This class will be held at Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Rd. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library April 22 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning and gain familiarity with the art form. This month’s piece will be a coaster set. Cost: $5 cash, payable to the library. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Job Fair: The Fort Bliss Job Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. Military personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, veterans and spouses are invited to learn about job, continuing education and business ownership opportunities. RecruitMilitary.com/FortBliss.

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. April 21 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. Right Arm Night is proudly sponsored by Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. 781-6809

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Have you seen signs on the side of road that say “We buy homes for cash?” Have you heard about military being scammed by calling the numbers on these signs? Don’t put your family at risk, or lose your home to a scam artist. Come and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class will be held at ACS, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 25. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Car Buying, the Smart Way: A car buying class will be held at ACS, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 26. https://bliss.armymwr.com

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system (BRS). Discover how matching contributions work. Be aware of tools, references, factsheets and resource guides. Class will be held at ACS, 2494 Ricker Rd.s from 1:30-3 p.m. April 28. https://bliss.armymwr.com

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library April 29 from 2-5 p.m. for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is Northern Lights. The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration required. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: You have saved, saved and saved. This is what you have been waiting for, to purchase a new home for you and your family. Don’t know where to start? Are you confused on the entire process? Do you need help in finding a home that suits your family’s needs? Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Rd. from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today.

Go Youth

EFMP Sensory Storytime: The Exceptional Family Member Program will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. starting Friday at the Mickelsen Community Library. This is intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged throughout the hour. 568-4227, ext. 5 or 568-6156

Tell Me a Story: Tell Me a Story is a free event for military families at 4:30 p.m. April 13 at the Family Resilience Center’s Adobe Room, 250 Club Rd. Emma White will be reading a story called “While You Were Away” by Eileen Spinelli that helps support children through deployment. PtoP.elpaso@militarychild.org

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. It is an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. beginning April 15 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. 568-6156

Purple Up Block Party: Join us in celebration of Month of the Military Child at our Purple Up Block party from 2-5 p.m. April 22 at Replica Youth Center’s sports field. This is a free event with hot dogs, chips and drinks to the first 500 participants. There will also be inflatables, triple slide, Spider Mountain, eliminator and 60 ft. obstacle course! 568-3523

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. www.nmspacemuseum.org or 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. Cost: $10. 568-6272

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club April 29 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Community

Time-of-Day Watering Schedule: The seasonal time-of-day watering schedule for outdoor irrigation is now in effect and continues through Sept. 30. Watering will be permitted before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on designated days. El Paso’s landscape watering regulations are included in the city’s water conservation ordinance: no residential watering on Mondays, even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays, Fridays or Sundays, water is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Violations are considered a Class C misdemeanor that can result in fines of up to $500. To report violations of the ordinance contact 594-5500 or visit epwu.org.

Mount Cristo Rey Hike: All are welcome to experience a live Stations of the Cross while hiking Mt. Cristo Rey Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 568-8856 for more information.

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Sierra Club Meet and Greet: The El Paso Chapter of the Sierra Club will host a meet and greet and premier showing of Wild Ways. The event will take place Saturday at the Chamizal National Monument.

Public Meeting: The Rio Grande Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will have a public meeting at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 North Main St. April 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. 832-4106

Celebrate Earth Day at the Jewel Box: Just in time for Earth Day, El Paso’s Eden Enterprises brings the classic Luis Valdez comedy-drama “Bernabe’” to the El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre. “Bernabe’,” performed by special arrangement with Luis Valdez, will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Philanthropy Theatre on the second floor of the Plaza Annex in the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $16 at the box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com.

Running on Empty: First Armored Division’s Gospel Service will put on a free play, “Running on Empty,” at the 1st AD Chapel, 11272 Biggs St., at 6 p.m. April 14.

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs April 21-May 7, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

Bataan Remembrance Day: The public is invited to attend ceremonies next week in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces to mark the observance of the 75th anniversary of the fall of the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines in the early stages of World War II and the beginning of the Bataan Death March. Sunday, the New Mexico National Guard will host its annual Bataan Remembrance Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Eternal Flame Monument in front of the Bataan Memorial Building. For more information about this special ceremony, please contact Jessica Salazar at the New Mexico National Guard at Jessica.salazar11.nfg@mail.mil or (505) 474-1210.

Society of Military Widows: The Society of Military Widows, Sun Chapter 30, will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Texas Ranger James Thomas will speak at the event. The Rangers are an investigation division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reservations are required at 751-5981. Membership open to military widows with a valid ID card

Woman’s Club of El Paso: The Woman’s Club of El Paso presents their annual Spring Benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1400 North Mesa St. The event will feature a catered luncheon by Cafe La Madeleine, a silent auction, entertainment by Mack Goldsbury Jazz ensemble, as well as a fashion show from Chico’s. Cost: $35. 532-6131 or 852-3571

EPCC Production of “Roll Call’: “Roll Call” looks into the struggles of a Hispanic Soldier returning from Vietnam. The production takes place at the EPCC Transmountain Campus Forum Theater, 9570 Gateway North, Friday, Saturday and April 14 and 15 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday and April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $7-$15 with military-$10. 831-5056

Korean War Veterans Association: The Col. Joseph C. Rodriguez (MoH) Chapter 249 will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Davis Seamons VFW Post 812, 2400 Davis Seamons Road (turn right at entrance to McKelligon Canyon). If you served in the military in Korea from 1945 to the present or served in the military between 1950 through 1955, you could be eligible to join the Korean War Veterans Assoc. 581-4725

El Paso Children’s Museum Forum: Area residents will have more opportunities to offer their ideas and suggestions for the planned El Paso children’s museum. A community forum is scheduled for area branches of the El Paso Public Library Wednesday at the Sergio Troncoso Branch, 9321 Alameda, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club meeting: The Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club will meet for lunch on April 18, at noon in the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, East Fort Bliss. After lunch, members will participate in a game day where prizes will be awarded. Wives and widows of retired officers from any branch of service are invited. The cost of luncheon is $18 and reservations are required by April 14 at noon. 472-1979

Scholarship opportunity: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association is accepting applications for scholarship grants for the current academic year. Applicants must be the family member of active or retired enlisted personnel, any U.S. branch of service, and the Allied Services, that reside in El Paso County or the immediate surrounding area; a graduating high school senior with a “B” average or above. Persons interested in applying should send a #10 self-addressed stamped envelope to: The El Paso Sergeants Major Association, P.O. Box 6103, Ft. Bliss, TX 79906-0050, ATTN: Scholarship Committee. Deadline for applications is April 30. bkmel@aol.com

Properly dispose of US flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Women’s Day Retreat: The First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., will present a Priscilla Shirer simulcast in English and Spanish from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Lunch and child care will be provided. Cost: $10. Registration closes April 14. 533-1465.

Denim Day: This year, Denim Day will be observed on April 26. Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, has authorized the wear of denim April 26 if mission allows. The Denim Day observance began in Italy after a 1998 Supreme Court decision overturned a rape conviction. The justices argued that, because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have assisted her attacker in removing them, thereby providing consent. The next day, women in the Italian parliament protested by wearing jeans. The protests quickly spread and in April 1999, a Los Angeles social service agency established the first U.S. Denim Day.

Basketball tournament: The 1st Annual Military and Law Enforcement Basketball Tournament will take place on April 30 at the Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St., at 8 a.m. Players from law enforcement, U.S. Armed Forces and public safety agencies from across the country are welcome to participate. Team registration is $300. Deadline to sign up is April 20. One hundred percent of profits will benefit St. Pius X Special Needs Group of El Paso. http://www.unidoselpaso.com

Month of the Military Child: For military children, there is no “hometown,” only home: the U.S. Armed Forces. Despite constant moves, school changes and goodbyes to best friends, military children stand resilient in the face of challenges. To honor this sacrifice and dedication, the Exchange is offering three sweepstakes in celebration of Month of the Military Child. Through April 29, the Exchange will be putting $4,000 in gift cards up for grabs during the Month of the Military Child Giveaway. Four $250 gift cards will be given away each week at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

Spring Carnival: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will host two spring carnivals April 21-April 30 to raise finances for the chapter scholarship fund. The east side carnival will be at Cowtown Boots, 11451 Gateway West, and the west side one will be at the Outlet Shops at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. Weekday hours: 5 -11 p.m. weekend hours: 1-12 a.m. $1 ride nights and $5 discount Coupons (unlimited rides). 240-8104

El Paso Spouse Tour: The Association of the United States Army GA Omar Bradley Chapter will host its next Military Spouses’ “Tour of El Paso” April 22 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Register before April 17 at 298-0646 or mmccray@tiguainc.org

Hawker Reumion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html, http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K: The SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K is at 8 a.m. April 30 at the El Paso Community College, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North. The Spartyka Race Team, founded in January 2011, hosts road races and walks around the world to benefit veteran and military-related charities. www.raceadventuresunlimited.com

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. May 6. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Carry The Load: The non-profit organization Carry The Load is conducting a 32-day relay to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. The relay will come through Fort Bliss May 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be two rally points, one at the parking lot of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum and the other at the AAFES Express parking lot at Jeb Stuart Rd. and Pershing Rd. 214-723-6068

Blues Festival: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org

Neon Desert Music Festival: The Neon Desert Music Festival is May 27-28, Memorial Day weekend, in downtown El Paso. The festival will feature Hardwell, Foster the People, Allesso and many more. www.neondesertmusicfestival.com

El Paso Holocaust Museum: The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center is featuring a traveling exhibit, “Vedem: The Underground Magazine of the Terezin Ghetto,” through May 31. The interactive, multi-media exhibit tells a powerful story of teenage resistance and resilience during the Holocaust. There is no charge to attend the exhibit opening or to tour the exhibit. 351-0048