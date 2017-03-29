Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017)

Organ Mountains Firebreak: Firefighters from Fort Bliss will be burning grass and brush fuels on Doña Ana Range of Fort Bliss through Sunday if the weather and fuel conditions are appropriate. They expect to burn about 40 acres to create a firebreak. Smoke will likely be visible from War Road, N.M. 404, U.S. Highways 54 and 70, White Sands Missile Range headquarters, Chaparral, N.M., and possibly from the outskirts of Las Cruces, N.M., and El Paso. If anyone has concerns or questions, contact the Fort Bliss Fire Department at 744-2115 or 744-8401 or the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office at 568-4505.

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday for training, and between 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 11 for a unit function.

Easter Sunrise Service: The Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. April 16 at Noel Field, across from the Fort Bliss Replica Museum. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock. In case of rain, the service will move to Center Chapel One. 568-1519

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers: Help celebrate volunteers by nominating them for the Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers Campaign. Each day during volunteer week, one volunteer will be recognized with various prizes and highlighted on the Fort Bliss MWR and Fort Bliss Volunteer Facebook page. Post and tag a pic of a volunteer you want to be recognized with #2017FBSalutesVolunteers through April 7. For more information, call the Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps at 569-7733 or 569-5500.

Anger Management: The Anger Management workshop is a six-day course Monday, Wednesday, and April 10, 12, 19 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. that will give you specific tools on how to control or manage your reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. 568-9129 or www.bliss.armymwr.com search “FAP.”

Debt Management: Wouldn’t it be nice to take control of your debt rather than having debt controlling you? Discover tools to take control of your debt now. The debt management class will be held at the Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road. from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Visit https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up. For a free child-care voucher call 568-4374.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. April 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “floral rabbit.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between paydays with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 7. Visit https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up for child care voucher, call 568-4374.

Credit Repair: A credit repair class is being offered at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 12. https://bliss.armymwr.com or 568-4374

Yappy Hour: Bring your friendly dog out to Yappy Hour, which features delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. April 14 at the Sam Adams Pub located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St., inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. 568-7294

Post-wide Yard Sale: The spring biannual yard sale is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15 throughout post housing. It is open to all those living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display. 588-8482 or 568-2554

Easter-Avaganza: It’s about to get Looney at this year’s Easter-Avaganza April 15 from noon – 4 p.m. at Biggs Park. Join the gang from Looney Tunes for fun time in the sun. Enjoy free bouncy houses and lots of other fun silly activities. Games and crafts will be presented by Fort Bliss unit Family Readiness Groups. 588-8247

Cook the Book: Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. April 15 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s book will feature crockpot or slow cooker recipes. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Fort Bliss Job Fair: The Fort Bliss Job Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. Military personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, veterans and spouses are invited to learn about job, continuing education and business ownership opportunities. RecruitMilitary.com/FortBliss

Banking and Money Management: There will be a banking and money management class is at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 19. https://bliss.armymwr.com or 568-4374

Dinner on a Dime: There will be a Dinner on a Dime class held at Family Resilience Center, Bldg. 250 Club Road from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. https://bliss.armymwr.com or 568-4374

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. April 21 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Planning and Budgeting: There will be a planning and cudgeting class at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21. 568-4374

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Have you seen signs on the side of road that say “We buy homes for cash”? Have you heard about military being scammed by calling the numbers on these signs? Don’t put your family at risk, or lose your home to a scam artist. Come to Army Community Service and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class will be held at ACS building, 2494 Ricker Road. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 25. https://bliss.armymwr.com or 568-4374

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules and timeline of the Blended Retirement system (BRS). Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road. from 1:30-3 p.m. April 28. https://bliss.armymwr.com or 568-4374

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

First Time Home Buyer: Looking for a home and don’t know where to start? Are you confused on the entire process? Do you need help in finding a home that suits your family’s needs? Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Class will be held at ACS, 2494 Ricker Road from 1:30-3 p.m. May 23. 568-4374

Go Youth

EFMP Sensory Storytime: The Exceptional Family Member Program will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. starting Friday at the Mickelsen Community Library. This is intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged throughout the hour. Free and open to DOD ID cardholders (for children ages 5 and younger). 568-4227, ext. 5 or 568-6156

ASUS scholarships: The American States Utility Services, Inc., is accepting scholarship applications through Friday. Applicants must be dependent children of active, full-time U.S. military members at ASUS-served locations who work 32 hours or more per week and have at least one year of service by the application deadline and high school seniors who have been accepted into a full-time undergraduate course of study in environmental science, technology, environmental engineering, biology, chemistry, medical sciences, mathematical sciences, business management or acquisition and contract management at an accredited two- or four-year college or a vocational-technical school. https://www.scholarsapply.org/asus/

Storytime: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday for a special story time event with author Mary Lou Montez. She will be reading her book, “Angel Bear and Bear,” a story for children about deployments and separation. Free and open to all ages. 568-6156

MCCASA Walk: The 13th Annual MCCASA Walk is at 10 a.m. April 8 at Biggs Park, 11388 Sgt. Maj. Blvd. The free event features a 1-mile run or walk for the children and then booths and various children’s activities such as jumping balloons, performances by SKIESUnlimited students, McGruff the Crime Dog, prizes, food and more. The first 500 attendees will receive a free T-shirt. Open to the public. 568-9129

Tell Me a Story: Tell Me a Story is a free event for military families at 4:30 p.m. April 13 at the Family Resilience Center’s Adobe Room, 250 Club Road. Emma White will be reading a story called “While You Were Away” by Eileen Spinelli that helps support children through deployment. PtoP.elpaso@militarychild.org

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 or www.theatredance.utep.edu

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. beginning April 15 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. www.nmspacemuseum.org or 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Sign up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. Tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. Cost: $10 for membership and $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club April 29 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., supplies will be provided. One session per child, between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Community

Trinity Site tour: The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to the Trinity Site, the place where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in July 1945, on April 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world, and more. Cost: $60 for museum members; $70 for all others. 575-437-2840 ext. 41132 or email msh.info@state.nm.us.

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs April 21-May 7. Tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center, 2901 Mesa St. or call 747-5234.

Society of Military Widows: The Society of Military Widows, Sun Chapter 30, will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 6 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Texas Ranger James Thomas will speak at the event. The Rangers are an investigation division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reservations are required at 751-5981.

Mount Cristo Rey Hike: All are welcome to experience a live Stations of the Cross while hiking Mt. Cristo Rey April 8 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 568-8856

MOAA: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 at the Monte Vista at Coronado, 1575 Belvidere St., El Paso, for a membership meeting and luncheon. The guest speaker will be Lori Romero, director of sales and marketing, Monte Vista at Coronado. Cost: $20. Reservations required by April 3 to El Paso Chapter MOAA, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX, 79906-0144. Lunch treasurer: treasurer@elpasomoaa.org. 533-5111

Woman’s Club of El Paso: The Woman’s Club of El Paso presents their annual Spring Benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. April 8 at 1400 North Mesa St. The event will feature a catered luncheon by Cafe La Madeleine, a silent auction, entertainment by Mack Goldsbury Jazz ensemble, as well as a fashion show from Chico’s. Cost: $35. Tables of eight and 10 are available. 532-6131 or 852-3571

El Paso Children’s Museum Forum: Area residents will have more opportunities to offer their ideas and suggestions for the planned El Paso children’s museum. Three community forums are scheduled for area branches of the El Paso Public Library. They are Wednesday at the Clardy Fox Branch, 5515 Robert Alva, at 5:30-6:30 p.m. and April 12 at the Sergio Troncoso Branch, 9321 Alameda, at 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Community Art Contest: El Dorado High School invites the El Paso, Juarez and Las Cruces, N.M., communities to participate in the school’s art contest, Metamorphosis: Trash to Treasure, to raise awareness about environmental concerns. Contest rules and guidelines can be found in the It’s Your World project website at www.tinyurl.com/j23deme and click on the competition link. Artists may enter the contest by submitting a photo of their artwork before midnight Friday to itsyourworldproject@gmail.com. 937-3200, 731-6271 or email itsyourworldproject@gmail.com

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. April 8. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Women’s Day Retreat: The First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., will present a Priscilla Shirer simulcast in English and Spanish from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Lunch will be provided, as well as child care. Cost: $10. Registration closes April 14. 533-1465

GON CITI Fashion Show: The GON CITI Fashion Show, which will highlight Christian fashion, is from 5-8 p.m. April 22 at the Citi-Del of Praise Church, 5720 Transmountain. www.gonapparel.com

Spring Carnival: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will host two spring carnivals April 21-April 30 to Raise Finances for Chapter Scholarship Fund. The east side carnival will be at Cowtown Boots, 11451 Gateway West, and the west side one will be at the Outlet Shops at El Paso, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. Weekday Hours of Operation: 5-11 p.m. 240-8104 or e-mail JohCeb@msn.com

El Paso Spouse Tour: The AUSA GA Omar Bradley Chapter will host its next Military Spouses’ “Tour of El Paso” April 22 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. We would like to extend an invitation to all the Fort Bliss spouses who are either new to the area or just interested in learning more about the community. This event is free and provides a great opportunity for spouses to get out into the El Paso area to see what the beautiful “Sun City” has to offer and make new friends. Register before April 17 by contacting Marissa McCray at 298-0646 or mmccray@tiguainc.org.

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K: The SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K is at 8 a.m. April 30 at the El Paso Community College, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North. The Spartyka Race Team, founded in January 2011, hosts road races and walks around the world to benefit veteran and military-related charities. Register online at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com.

Bataan Memorial Bike Run: American Legion Post 34, Alamogordo, N.M., is sponsoring a Bataan Memorial Bike Run in honor of Bataan Survivor and decorated veteran Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Albert Braun at 9 a.m. May 6. The ride will start at American Legion Post 34 and end at St. Joseph’s Apache Mission, Mescalero, N.M., where a wreath will be laid at Braun’s grave. Cost: $15 single or $20 couple. There will be food, prizes and bands at the legion after the ride. (575) 430-2545 or (575) 446-9001

Blues festival: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org