Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017)

Organ Mountains Firebreak: Firefighters from Fort Bliss will be burning grass and brush fuels on Doña Ana Range of Fort Bliss starting March 29-April 2 if the weather and fuel conditions are appropriate. They expect to burn about 40 acres to create a firebreak. Smoke will likely be visible from War Road, N.M. 404, U.S. Highways 54 and 70, White Sands Missile Range headquarters, Chaparral, N.M., and possibly from the outskirts of Las Cruces, N.M., and El Paso. If anyone has concerns or questions, contact the Fort Bliss Fire Department at 744-2115 or 744-8401 or the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office at 568-4505.

Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historical warehouse area along Lufberry Road, and motorists can expect lane closures on Lufberry Road from Bldg. 1107 to Bldg. 1113 through March 31. The typical work hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs in this area.

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. April 4 and from 3-4:30 p.m. April 5 for training, and between 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 11 for a unit function.

Easter Sunrise Service: The Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. April 16 at Noel Field, across from the Fort Bliss Replica Museum. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock. In case of rain, the service will move to Center Chapel One. 568-1519

Fort Bliss Job Fair: The Fort Bliss Job Fair is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St. Military personnel, Reserve and National Guard members, veterans and spouses are invited to learn about job, continuing education and business ownership opportunities. For more, visit RecruitMilitary.com/FortBliss.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Intro to Pyrography: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. Attendees will receive a small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item. This month’s piece will be a rolling pin. Cost: $5 cash. Registration is required, and payment reserves your spot (limited to five participants 18 and older). All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. Saturday for a social art class. This month’s theme is Northern Lights. The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants. Cost: $15, including all supplies and instruction. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers: Help celebrate volunteers by nominating them for the Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers Campaign. Each day during volunteer week, one volunteer will be recognized with various prizes and highlighted on the Fort Bliss MWR and Fort Bliss Volunteer Facebook page. Post and tag a pic of a volunteer you want to be recognized with #2017FBSalutesVolunteers from Monday-April 7. For more information, call the Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps at 569-7733 or 569-5500.

Debt Management: Wouldn’t it be nice to take control of your debt rather than having debtors controlling you? Discover tools to take control of your debt now. The debt management class will be held at the Army Community Service Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. April 5. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up. For a free child-care voucher for attending class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. April 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “floral rabbit.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. Open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Stretching Your Dollar: Do you always seem to be the one who is caught in between paydays with more days than money left? Is your surplus small and do you need ideas on ways to stretch your dollar? Go to Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 7 to learn ways of stretching that precious dollar. Visit https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. For a free child-care voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Credit Repair: Have you recently reviewed your credit score? Thinking about buying a car or home in the near future but not sure how your credit is postured to get you the best terms? Then it’s time to take a credit repair class at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 12. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. For a free child-care voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Yappy Hour: Bring your friendly dog out to Yappy Hour, which features delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. April 14 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Spring Pup.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill St., inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Post-wide Yard Sale: The spring biannual yard sale is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15 throughout post housing. It is open to all those living in military housing. This is the perfect opportunity to unload some of your unwanted household goods, especially if you have an impending PCS move. There is a sales opportunity at Old Fort Bliss Replica, located at 5054 Pershing Road, for those not living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display. Only personal items no commercial sellers. To reserve a spot, call 588-8482. 568-2554

Cook the Book: Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. April 15 at the Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cook book, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished product. This month’s book will feature crockpot or slow cooker recipes. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. The class is at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 19. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. For a free child-care voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. The class will held at Army Community Service, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21. For a free child-care voucher for the class, call CYS at 568-4374 to make a reservation.

Knitting Techniques: Learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Go Youth

EFMP Sensory Storytime: The Exceptional Family Member Program will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. starting March 31 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This is intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged throughout the hour. This is a free event and open to DOD ID cardholders (for children ages 5 and younger). Spaces are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call EFMP at 568-4227, ext. 5 or the library at 568-6156.

ASUS scholarships: The American States Utility Services, Inc., is accepting scholarship applications through March 31. Applicants must be dependent children of active, full-time U.S. military members at ASUS-served locations who work 32 hours or more per week and have at least one year of service by the application deadline and high school seniors who have been accepted into a full-time undergraduate course of study in environmental science, technology, environmental engineering, biology, chemistry, medical sciences, mathematical sciences, business management or acquisition and contract management at an accredited two- or four-year college or a vocational-technical school. https://www.scholarsapply.org/asus/

Storytime: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. April 5 for a special story time event with author Mary Lou Montez. She will be reading her book, “Angel Bear and Bear,” a story for children about deployments and separation. An accompanying craft and light refreshments will follow the story. Free and open to all ages. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. 568-6156

MCCASA Walk: The 13th Annual MCCASA Walk is at 10 a.m. April 8 at Biggs Park, 11388 Sgt. Maj. Blvd. The free event features a 1-mile run or walk for the children and then booths and various children’s activities such as jumping balloons, performances by SKIESUnlimited students, McGruff the Crime Dog, prizes, food and more. The first 500 attendees will receive a free T-shirt. Open to the public. 568-9129

Tell Me a Story: Tell Me a Story is a free event for military families at 4:30 p.m. April 13 at the Family Resilience Center’s Adobe Room, 250 Club Road. Emma White will be reading a story called “While You Were Away” by Eileen Spinelli that helps support children through deployment. PtoP.elpaso@militarychild.org

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is it? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. beginning April 15 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children on a first-come, first-served basis. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Rocketeer Summer Camp: The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, N.M., is hosting the Rocketeer Academy’s Summer Camp for children and youths in kindergarten through ninth grade. Weeklong summer classes begin June 5 and run through July. Registration is open and available online at www.nmspacemuseum.org. 575-437-2840

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child love to bowl? Sign them up for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling league at Desert Strike Lanes. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at DSL. This is a sanctioned USBC Youth League, and the fee is $10 for membership. The cost is $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited babysitting curriculum is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. Students will get ideas about how to entertain children and some tools of the trade. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. You must be registered with parent central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

Rhinos at Cassidy Express: Meet members of the Rhinos hockey team from 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Express on Cassidy Road, West Fort Bliss. Get free tickets with a military or veteran ID card for all home games at the El Paso County Events Center box office. The Thorne Cup Division Semi-Finals are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and, if another game is necessary, 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 479-PUCK (7825) or visit www.elpasorhinos.com for more information.

‘Anything Goes’: Tickets are on sale now for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” The musical runs April 21-May 7, and tickets are available at the UTEP Ticket Center at 2901 Mesa St. or by calling 747-5234.

Exchange restaurants: Did you know that installation visitors, contractors and Department of Defense civilians can dine at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 1,280 restaurants and 330 Exchange Expresses? While Exchange shopping privileges are only open to Soldiers, Airmen and their families, Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) lets anyone dine at Fort Bliss Exchange restaurants and pick up grab-and-go fare from Express locations.

March Madness: The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating March Madness by giving its shoppers the chance to score $15,000 in gift cards. Through April 6, authorized shoppers can enter the Unilever NCAA Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 30 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen by random drawing on or about April 13. Authorized shoppers 18 and older may enter at www.shopmyexchange.com.

Society of Military Widows: The Society of Military Widows, Sun Chapter 30, will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 6 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Texas Ranger James Thomas will speak at the event. The Rangers are an investigation division of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reservations are required at 751-5981. Membership open to military widows with a valid ID card.

MOAA: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 at the Monte Vista at Coronado, 1575 Belvidere St., El Paso, for a membership meeting and luncheon. The guest speaker will be Lori Romero, director of sales and marketing, Monte Vista at Coronado. Cost: $20 and reservations are required by April 3 to El Paso Chapter MOAA, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX, 79906-0144. Lunch treasurer: treasurer@elpasomoaa.org. Seating is limited to the first 50 people. Call Bob Pitt at 533-5111 for more information.

Woman’s Club of El Paso: The Woman’s Club of El Paso presents their annual Spring Benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. April 8 at 1400 North Mesa St. The event will feature a catered luncheon by Cafe La Madeleine, a silent auction, entertainment by Mack Goldsbury Jazz ensemble, as well as a fashion show from Chico’s. Cost: $35. Tables of eight and 10 are available. 532-6131 or 852-3571

WrestleMania 33: AAFES is giving shoppers a chance to witness all the falls, feuds and finishes of WrestleMania 33 – for free. Through March 30, Soldiers, Airmen and their families can enter the Mars WWE Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 10 WWE pay-per-view codes, each valued at approximately $60, to watch WrestleMania 33 on April 2. Ten other winners will receive a $50 merchandise certificate redeemable at shop.wwe.com. atshopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from April 12-May 3. https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Community Art Contest: El Dorado High School invites the El Paso, Juarez and Las Cruces, N.M., communities to participate in the school’s art contest, Metamorphosis: Trash to Treasure, to raise awareness about environmental concerns. Contest rules and guidelines can be found in the It’s Your World project website at www.tinyurl.com/j23deme and click on the competition link. Artists may enter the contest by submitting a photo of their artwork before midnight March 31 to itsyourworldproject@gmail.com. For more information, call El Dorado High School at 937-3200 or contact Candace Printz at 731-6271 or by email at itsyourworldproject@gmail.com.

Massing of the Colors: The 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division color guard, 1st Armored Division Band, veterans, school and civic organizations will participate in the annual Massing of the Colors at 2 p.m. April 1 at St. Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar. The event, sponsored by the El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, is a nonsectarian ceremony dating back to 1922 that recognizes the sacrifices of all Americans, military and civilian, in war and peace. All civic, veteran, patriotic and Girl and Boy Scout organizations are invited to participate. Free. 449-8994 or pballes1@epcc.edu

Trinity Site tour: The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to the Trinity Site, the place where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in July 1945, on April 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world, and more. Cost: $60 for museum members; $70 for all others. For reservations, call 575-437-2840 ext. 41132 or email msh.info@state.nm.us.

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. April 8. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Women’s Day Retreat: The First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., will present a Priscilla Shirer simulcast in English and Spanish from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. Lunch will be provided, as well as child care for a cost of $10. Registration closes April 14. To register or for more information, call the church office at 533-1465.

GON CITI Fashion Show: The GON CITI Fashion Show, which will highlight Christian fashion, is from 5-8 p.m. April 22 at the Citi-Del of Praise Church, 5720 Transmountain. www.gonapparel.com

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5k: The SPARTYKA Wounded Warrior 5K is at 8 a.m. April 30 at the El Paso Community College, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North. The Spartyka Race Team, founded in January 2011, hosts road races and walks around the world to benefit veteran and military-related charities. Register online at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com.

Blues festival: The 22nd Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place May 26-28, Memorial Day weekend, in Silver City, N.M. This year’s festival continues to be free for all to enjoy and includes a large line up including Beale Street’s Best, the Delgado Brothers and the Chase Walker Band, to name only a few. 575-538-2505 or www.mimbresarts.org

Neon Desert Music Festival: The Neon Desert Music Festival is May 27-28, Memorial Day weekend, in downtown El Paso. The festival will feature Hardwell, Foster the People, Allesso and many more. www.neondesertmusicfestival.com

El Paso Holocaust Museum: The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center is featuring a traveling exhibit, “Vedem: The Underground Magazine of the Terezin Ghetto,” through May 31. The interactive, multi-media exhibit tells a powerful story of teenage resistance and resilience during the Holocaust. There is no charge to attend the exhibit opening or to tour the exhibit. 351-0048