Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs:(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017)

Office moves: The DEERS and identification card office, the personnel operations services division (records), the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and the installation voting assistance office are now located in Bldg. 1741 Marshall Road (the old FirstLight Federal Credit Union building). Also, the Casualty Assistance Center will be located on the third floor of Bldg. 500-B. Business websites, email and telephones will be operational during the moving process. For more information, call Mr. Kukkola, chief of military personnel services, at 568-3043, Mr. Hernandez, RSO and enlisted retirements officer, at 569-6233, or Mr. Birdsong, with the DEERS, ID card and personnel operations services division, at 568-6619.

Shifting Gears: A representative from the Shifting Gears Automotive Technician Training Program will be attending the Fort Bliss Transition Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference here March 22-23. There will also be a specialized brief at 2 p.m. March 21 in Bldg. 639, Rooms nine and 10, for all Soldiers who RSVP. The program is a General Motors, Raytheon, and Department of the Army initiative. Veterans earn certificates, specialized training and familiarity with GM automotive systems and equipment to aid them in finding employment with any one of the 4,200 GM dealerships across the country. Organizers encourage 91 series MOSs to attend. Entrance into the program will require command approval, a successful assessment test and an interview conducted telephonically. Soldiers must have four months left on their contract on the first day of the training program. 254-226-2451 or mark.t.bauer@Raytheon.com

Downed aircraft response exercise: The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss will conduct a downed aircraft response rehearsal at Noel Field here at 10 a.m. Friday to validate the installation’s emergency response procedures. The roads surrounding Noel Field will be blocked off during the exercise, including Howze and Pleasonton roads on the east and west sides of the field and Pershing and Sheridan roads on the north and south sides. The exercise will ensure all parties involved are trained on procedures to minimize casualties and equipment loss in the event of an airframe accident, regardless of unit or location, both at the training ranges and on-post.

Easter Sunrise Service: Easter Sunrise Service: The Fort Bliss Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. April 16 at Noel Field, across from the Fort Bliss Replica Museum. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock. In case of rain, the service will move to Center Chapel One. 568-1519

Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historical warehouse area along Lufberry Road, and motorists can expect lane closures on Lufberry Road from Bldg. 1107 to Bldg. 1113 through March 31. The typical work hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs in this area.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Transition Summit: A free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses is Wednesday and March 23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The first day, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., will feature an opening program, industry sector briefings for job seekers and a networking reception. The second day, workshops for job seekers will begin at 9 a.m. and a hiring fair will begin at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/fort-bliss-transition-summit-1.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

Office Closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed between 1-4:30 p.m. on April 4 and from 3-4:30 p.m. April 5 for training, and between 3:30-4:30 on April 11 for a unit function.

FMWR

Bring your Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. Friday during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Debt Management: Wouldn’t it be nice to take control of your debt rather than having debt control you? Discover tools to take control of your debt now. Class will be held at Army Community Service at Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make reservation.

Banking and Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. It’s the matter of your money. Class will be held at Army Community Service in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make reservation.

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules, and timeline of the Blended Retirement system. Discover how matching contributions work. Be aware of tools, references, factsheets and resource guides. Class will be held at Army Community Service in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make reservation.

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will held at Army Community Service in Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss from 1:30-3 p.m. April 21. Receive a free childcare voucher for attending class. Call CYS at 568-4374 to make reservation.

Knitting Techniques: Come and learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate that person at bliss.armymwr.com (search Army Volunteer Corps). The nominations are open through Monday. To see who may be eligible and what awards will be presented, visit the website. 569-4227

Brushstrokes: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. March 25 for a social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Northern Lights.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants. Cost: $15, including all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers: Help celebrate volunteers for their service by nominating them for the Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers Campaign. Each day during volunteer week, one volunteer will be recognized with various prizes and highlighted on the Fort Bliss MWR and Fort Bliss Volunteer Facebook page. Post and tag a pic of a volunteer you want to be recognized with #2017FBSalutesVolunteers from March 27 to April 7. For more information, call the Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps at 569-7733 or 569-5500.

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. April 7 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Floral rabbit.” Cost is $20, it includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot! Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DoD ID card holders, 21 and older. 568-1902

Post-wide Yard Sale: The spring bi-annual yard sale is April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout post housing. It is open to all those living in military housing. This is the perfect opportunity to unload some of your unwanted household goods especially if you have an impending PCS move. There is a sales opportunity at Old Fort Bliss Replica, located at 5054 Pershing Road, for those not living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display. Only personal items no commercial sellers. To reserve a spot, call 915-588-8482. Shopping for this event is open to all including the El Paso Community. 568-2554

Go Youth

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join the Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. It’s “fun”ctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children, first-come, first-served. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club March 25 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. One session per child between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. Supplies provided. 568-6156

EFMP Sensory Storytime: The Exceptional Family Member Program will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. starting March 31 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This is intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged throughout the hour. This is a free event and open to DOD ID cardholders (for children ages 5 and younger). Spaces are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call EFMP at 568-4227, ext. 5 or the library at 568-6156.

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

ASUS scholarships: The American States Utility Services, Inc., is accepting scholarship applications through March 31. Applicants must be dependent children of active, full-time U.S. military members at ASUS served locations who work 32 hours or more per week and have at least one year of service by the application deadline and high school seniors who have been accepted into a full-time undergraduate course of study in environmental science, technology, environmental engineering, biology, chemistry, medical sciences, mathematical sciences, business management or acquisition and contract management at an accredited two- or four-year college or a vocational-technical school. https://www.scholarsapply.org/asus/

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. 568-6156

Tell Me a Story: Free event for military families at Fort Bliss April 13. This is a Tell Me a Story event where we will have Emma White as our guest reader. She will be reading a story called “While You Were Away” by Eileen Spinelli that helps support children through deployment.

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month you are enrolling for. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Community

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. The organization will also host a SHIFT Customer Discovery Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 28-Tuesday. Contact nancy@hubep.org or 321-3121. https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from April 12 to May 3. https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Retired Officers ‘ Wives’ Club: The club will meet for lunch on Tuesday at noon in the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Lucy Sanchez, manager of volunteers at the Fort Bliss USO will speak. Wives and widows of retired officers from any branch of service are invited. Cost is $18 and reservations are required by noon Friday. 231-9630

Star City Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is Friday through Sunday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Model trains: The Model Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso will have their first 2017 open house from noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The train yards are located at 6335 Vaughn Court between Alameda and Delta, just west of Ascarate Road. N, HO, and O scales will be on display to watch running. Free. 751-6213

EPCC Spring Arts Festival: Come and experience our many talented artists and departments March 24 from 4-7 p.m. There will be an unveiling of a new mural by local artist Jesus Alvarado. Free. Epcc.edu/events/artsfestival

KidsPalooza: The 10th Annual Downtown KidsPalooza is scheduled for March 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Downtown KidsPalooza is an all-day family event organized by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra with the support of our Family Fun Partners. Downtown area arts organizations join forces to present a day of fun for families throughout the downtown area. The El Paso Symphony presents A Star Wars Concert at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $5 general admission. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. Photo ops available with Storm Troopers.

Lake Lucero Tours: Hike with a ranger to the source of the gypsum sand. Reservations required and accepted one month in advance. Program fees apply. The tour is at 9 a.m. March 25. For reservations & information visit: www.nps.gov/whsa.

Side by Side Concert: On March 26 at 3 p.m. in El Paso’s historic Plaza Theatre, the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras and the El Paso Symphony will present their 11th annual Side by Side Concert. Led by music director Dr. James O. Welsch, there will be over 400 musicians from the El Paso Symphony, El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras, and Tocando playing pieces including Sobre Las Olas by Juventino Rosas and Symphony No. 3 in D Minor by Anton Bruckner. This concert showcases all of the components of the EPSO’s artistic and educational mission in one terrific event. Tickets prices: $15-$34 for adults, $10-$19 for student/senior/military/music educators. More information available at www.epsyos.org or 532-3776.

Community Art Contest: El Dorado High School invites the El Paso, Juarez and Las Cruces communities to participate in the school’s art contest, Metamorphosis: Trash to Treasure, to raise awareness about environmental concerns. Contest rules and guidelines can be found in the It’s Your World project website at www.tinyurl.com/j23deme and click on the Competition link. Artists may enter the contest by submitting a photo of their artwork before midnight March 31 to itsyourworldproject@gmail.com. For more information, call El Dorado High School at 937-3200 or contact Candace Printz at 731-6271 or by email at itsyourworldproject@gmail.com.

Massing of the Colors: The 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division color guard, 1st Armored Division Band, veterans, school and civic organizations will participate in the annual Massing of the Colors at 2 p.m. April 1 at St. Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar. The event, sponsored by the El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, is a nonsectarian ceremony dating back to 1922 that recognizes the sacrifices of all Americans, military and civilian, in war and peace. All civic, veteran, patriotic and Girl and Boy Scout organizations are invited to participate. Free. 449-8994 or pballes1@epcc.edu

Properly dispose of U.S. Flags: The Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association collects and properly disposes of unserviceable U.S. Flags. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, place flags in the blue collection bin outside of 2608 Fort Blvd. 240-8104

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. April 8. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Women’s Day Retreat: Priscilla Shirer Simulcast presented on Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave. from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. The simulcast will be presented in both English and Spanish. Lunch will be provided, as well as child care for a cost $10. Registration closes April 14th. To register or for more information call the church office at 533-1465.

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008