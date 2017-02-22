Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017)

Legal office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed from 1-3 p.m. today, for unit functions.

Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historic warehouse area along Cassidy Road. Lane closures at Irwin Road, Myer Road, and Pleasonton Road can be expected through Friday. The typical work hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs and signals in this area.

More Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historical warehouse area along Lufberry Road. Lane closures on Lufberry Road from Bldg. 1107 to Bldg. 1113 can be expected from Monday-March 31. The typical work hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs in this area.

Pre-separation briefs: In an effort to provide better service to Soldiers who are separating from the Army, the Directorate of Human Resources, effective Monday, will begin scheduling appointments online for pre-separation briefs. The new appointment scheduler will be available at http://fortbliss_separations.timetap.com. Soldiers will be able to schedule their own appointments and at the time of their briefing will receive a copy their separation orders and a draft copy of their DD Form 214. This will be a three-step process: 1) Soldiers must attend a pre-separation brief; 2) Soldiers must schedule a separate appointment for Soldiers to pick-up clearance documents 12 days prior to ETS or start of transition leave; and 3) Soldiers must report to the separations branch to final out-process. For questions, contact Juan Bernal, separation branch manager, at 568-9112.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Changes to Fort Bliss Control: Beginning March 6, the Jeb Stuart and Pershing access control points will be closed. The Sheridan and Pvt. Minue ACPs will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. The Master Sgt. Pena ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Minue ACP will be open Monday-Friday from 5-10 a.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. The Buffalo Soldier ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Ross Pedestrian Gate hours will remain 7-8 a.m., 10:45-noon and 2-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also, be aware: the Chafee ACP and Visitor Control Center are open 24/7, the Command Sgt. Maj. Barreras ACP operates 24/7, the Buffalo Soldier ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly, the Old Ironsides ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly and the Sheridan ACP operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Cassidy Gate will remain open 24/7.

Transition Summit: A free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses is March 22-23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The first day, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., will feature an opening program, industry sector briefings for job seekers and a networking reception. The second day, workshops for job seekers will begin at 9 a.m. and a hiring fair will begin at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/fort-bliss-transition-summit-1.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian

employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate them at bliss.armymwr.com, search Army Volunteer Corps. The nominations are open through March 20. To see who may be eligible and what awards will be presented, visit the website. 569-4227

Anger Management: Join Army Community Service for an anger management workshop from 1-4 p.m. March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 20 at the ACS building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss. This workshop gives individuals specific tools on how to control or manage their reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. These skills will help minimize the impact of anger on health, careers, school and relationships. Participants must attend all six classes. 568-9129

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Then, bring them out to Yappy Hour! Come out and enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. March 9 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “My Lucky Charm” for you and your pup! It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four legged friend. 568-7294

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. March 10 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Love Grows Here.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders 21 and older. 568-1902

Knitting Techniques: Come and learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting through March 15 at the Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferable in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. No children or makeup sessions offered due to missed classes. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Bring your Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. March 17 during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. March 18 at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s cookbook will be Italian. Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk at the library to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Brushstrokes: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. March 25 for a social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Northern Lights.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants. Cost: $15, including all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers do-it-yourself safety orientation classes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Go Youth

Dr. Seuss’s birthday: Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss from 10-11:30 a.m. March 2 at the Mickelsen Community Library. Library personnel will read stories and have Dr. Seuss themed crafts, photo opportunities and refreshments. This is a first-come, first served event and it is welcome to all ages, so hurry while supplies last. 568-6156

Teen Tech Week: Teen Tech week encourages teens to use their libraries’ resources for education and recreation. Join Mickelsen Community Library from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6-11 for some demos and giveaways. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. It’s “fun”ctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. March 18 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children, first-come, first-served. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Story Times: Story Times are from 10:15-11 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mickelsen Community Library and are geared for children ages 2-5. Library staff reads one or two stories aloud, followed by a craft or activity and refreshments. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

School Age Book Club: : The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at meetings. Occasional refreshments. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month you are enrolling for. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited Babysitting Course is designed to help middle school and teenage youths learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will also learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. Students must be registered with Parent Central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

Mardi Gras celebration: Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss will host a Mardi Gras celebration from 6-11 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and from 5-11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the shopping center. The Tuesday event will include activities for children, performances by Guitar Slim, the Paso Del Norte Brass Band, Momma Crystal and the Horns of Plenty, SambAZ Performers, Sol Studio and a fire show from Odd Lab. www.freedomcrossingatfortbliss.com or 564-5311

Society of Military Widows: The Society of Military Widows, Sun Chapter 30, Fort Bliss, will hold a general meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 2 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The guest speaker will be Andrew Haggerty, El Paso County commissioner. Membership open to military widows with a valid ID card. Reservations required at 751-5981.

Flag Retirement Ceremony: VFW Post 8919 invites service members and their families to attend a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. March 4 at 5535 Saluki Dr. 755-7152 or 751-5871

Hueco Tanks Clean-up Day: Every year the climbers of Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site host a clean-up day at the park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4. The event is open to everyone, and volunteers assist with the removal of climbing chalk, creating erosion control features, trail maintenance, making seed bombs and more. 849-6684

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. The organization will also host a SHIFT Customer Discovery Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 28-March 21. Contact Nancy Lowery at nancy@hubep.org or 321-3121. Apply online at https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. In addition, the organization will host a SHIFT Business Model Canvas Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from April 12 to May 3. Apply online at https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm. www.hubep.org or 321-3123

Star City Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is March 17-19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Model trains: Model trains: The Model Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso will have their first 2017 open house from noon-5 p.m. March 18 and 19. The train yards are located at 6335 Vaughn Court between Alameda and Delta, just west of Ascarate Road. N, HO, and O scales will be on display to watch running. Free. 751-6213

Massing of the Colors: The 1st Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Color Guard, 1st Armored Division Band, veterans, school and civic organizations will participate in the annual Massing of the Colors at 2 p.m. April 1 at St. Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar. The event, sponsored by the El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, is a nonsectarian ceremony dating back to 1922 that recognizes the sacrifices of all Americans, military and civilian, in war and peace. All civic, veteran, patriotic and Girl and Boy Scout organizations are invited to participate. Participants urged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. 449-8994 or pballes1@epcc.edu

Trinity Site tour: The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to Trinity Site, the place where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in July 1945, on April 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world, and more. Cost: $60 for museum members; $70 for all others. For reservations, call 575-437-2840 ext. 41132 or email msh.info@state.nm.us.

Henry Kellen Memorial Golf: The El Paso Holocaust and Study Center will host the inaugural Henry Kellen Memorial Golf Open April 3 at the Butterfield Trail Golf Club, 1858 Cottonwoods Dr. Kellen is the founder of the EPHSC and the event will raise money for the center. The format is a four-person scramble (men, women and mixed teams) and registration is open through March 22. Early bird cost through March 12 is $100 per player and then the cost increases to $125 per player. 351-0048 or elpasoholocaustmuseum.org/events

Full Moon Bike Ride: White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M., will hold a full moon bike ride at 8 p.m. April 8. Enjoy a leisurely unguided bike ride along Dunes Drive under the light of a full moon. No private vehicles are allowed on the road during the event. Reservations required and accepted one month in advance. Park entrance and program fees apply. www.nps.gov/whsa

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

Discounted bus rides: Sun Metro is offering a free 90-day bus pass and a one-month discounted rate through nonprofit agencies to qualified veterans. Veterans requiring transit services will have access to fixed-route service free up to 90 consecutive days. To participate, interested veterans can visit their service agency for an application or call Sun Metro for a list of current participating agencies. Riders will be asked to show their Sun Metro issued veteran ID and display their pass when boarding any Sun Metro fixed route bus. 212-3338 or 212-3340

Golden Age Games: The Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications from Veterans interested in competing in the 2017 National Veterans Golden Age Games through March 1. Veterans ages 55 and older and enrolled in VA health care may complete applications online at www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov.

Veterans Business Association: The Veterans Business Association will hold a Breakfast with Friends (in Spanish) every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Andale restaurant. The association will also hold a Breakfast with Friends every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Carnitas Quertaro, 9077 Gateway West. In addition, the association will hold a networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Taco Real. 534-0588