Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017)

Legal office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Friday during the day of no scheduled activity, and Monday, for the federal holiday, and will be closed from 1-4:20 p.m. today, and from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 23, for unit functions.

Human resources closures: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations Friday and will be closed Monday. However, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will continue regular operations Friday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday. Points of contact include the Military Personnel Division at 568-3302, the Army Substance Abuse Program at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149, the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817, the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831, and the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Shredder Day: The Fort Bliss Recycling Program is sponsoring a free shredder day beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 at 1336 Marshall Road (in the back parking lot). Unclassified or personal documents only. Truck space is limited and the event ends when the truck is full. Limit 10 ream boxes per vehicle. 568-1537

Lane closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historic warehouse area along Cassidy Road. Lane closures at Irwin Road, Myer Road, and Pleasonton Road can be expected through Feb. 24. The typical work hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs and signals in this area.

More lane closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historical warehouse area along Lufberry Road. Lane closures on Lufberry Road from Bldg. 1107 to Bldg. 1113 can be expected from Feb. 27-March 31. The typical work hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs in this area.

Pre-separation briefs: In an effort to provide better service to Soldiers who are separating from the Army, the Directorate of Human Resources, effective Feb. 27, will begin scheduling appointments online for pre-separation briefs. The new appointment scheduler will be available at http://fortbliss_separations.timetap.com. Soldiers will be able to schedule their own appointments and at the time of their briefing will receive a copy their separation orders and a draft copy of their DD Form 214. This will be a three-step process: 1) Soldiers must attend a pre-separation brief; 2) Soldiers must schedule a separate appointment for Soldiers to pick-up clearance documents 12 days prior to ETS or start of transition leave; and 3) Soldiers must report to the separations branch to final out-process. 568-9112

Medical Simulation Training classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready, and people can call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up for a class. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Black History Month: The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade will host a Black History Month observance at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center.

Changes to Fort Bliss Access Control: Beginning March 6, the Jeb Stuart and Pershing access control points will be closed. The Sheridan and Pvt. Minue ACPs will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. The Master Sgt. Pena ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Minue ACP will be open Monday-Friday from 5-10 a.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. The Buffalo Soldier ACP will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. The Ross Pedestrian Gate hours will remain 7-8 a.m., 10:45-noon and 2-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also, be aware: the Chafee ACP and Visitor Control Center are open 24/7, the Command Sgt. Maj. Barreras ACP operates 24/7, the Buffalo Soldier ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly, the Old Ironsides ACP and VCC operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. weekly and the Sheridan ACP operates from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Cassidy Gate will remain open 24/7.

Transition Summit: A free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses is March 22-23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The first day, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., will feature an opening program, industry sector briefings for job seekers and a networking reception. The second day, workshops for job seekers will begin at 9 a.m. and a hiring fair will begin at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/fort-bliss-transition-summit-1.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of WBAMC, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. Bldg. 6077 Carter Rd. 742-2266

FMWR

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog to Yappy Hour. Enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Be My Valentine.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate them at bliss.armymwr.com, search Army Volunteer Corps. The nominations are open from Monday-March 20. 569-4227

Intro to Pyrography: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. Cost: $5. Registration required, limited to five participants 18 and older. 568-6156

Anger Management: Join ACS for an anger management workshop from 1-4 p.m. March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 20 at the ACS building, 2494 Ricker Road. This workshop gives individuals specific tools on how to control or manage their reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. Participants must attend all six classes. 568-9129

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. March 10 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Love Grows Here.” Cost: $20, cash only. Includes supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Space is limited to 12 participants, so hurry and reserve your spot. 568-1902

Knitting Techniques: Come and learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday continuing through March 15 at Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions. Students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. Space is limited to 10 spots. 568-6156

Bring Your Right Army Night: Stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. March 17 during Right Arm Night. 781-6809

Cook the Book: Grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. March 18 at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. 568-1902

Brushstrokes: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. March 25 for a social art class. Class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration required. Cost: $15, including all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers do-it-yourself safety orientation classes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Go Youth

EFMP Sensory Storytime: EFMP will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 24 and March 31 at the Mickelsen Community Library. Intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged. Free and open to DOD ID cardholders. For children 5 and younger. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call EFMP at 568-4227, ext. 5, or the library at 568-6156.

Replica Youth Super Saturday: Replica Youth Center will head out to Rockin’ Jump, Cici’s Pizza and the movies for a day of fun at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Cost: $10. 568-5437

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Feb. 25 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Supplies provided. 568-6156

Dr. Seuss’s birthday: Come celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss from 10-11:30 a.m. March 2 at the Mickelsen Community Library. Library personnel will read stories, have Dr. Seuss themed crafts, photo opportunities and refreshments. 568-6156

Youth Bowling League: Bring your child to Desert Strike Lanes for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. Cost: $10 for membership and $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Story Times: Story Times are from 10:15-11 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mickelsen Community Library and are geared for children ages 2-5. 568-6156

Community

Junior Woman’s Club: The Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso will hold a general meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the clubhouse, 1400 North Mesa. Members will discuss the Spring Swing golf fundraiser and upcoming service projects. All women 21 years and older are welcome. 356-6591, 667-1445 or visit www.elpasojuniorwomansclub.org

ROWC meeting: The Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club will meet for lunch at noon Tuesday in the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, East Fort Bliss. Past Presidents will be recognized. Alice Coleman, manager of the local Fisher House, will speak. Cost: $18. 593-3809

Military Order of the World Wars: The Military Order of the World Wars, El Paso Chapter, will host its annual ROTC Recognition Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Great American Restaurant next to Cohen Stadium in the northeast. Each school in El Paso County and nearby New Mexico communities are invited to send two cadets and a staff member to the event. Bring your unit colors and a suitable stand. Send intent to attend to theattache@aol.com or call 755-4038.

Vegetarian Society: The Vegetarian Society of El Paso will host a dinner featuring guest speaker J. Morris Hicks, author of “Healthy Eating, Healthy World,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Country Inn and Suites, 900 Sunland Park Dr. Cost: $22 for members, $20 for students with ID, $25 for nonmembers and $10 for children younger than 12. www.vsep.org, vsoep@aol.com or 877-3030

Woman’s Club theater: The Woman’s Club of El Paso is presenting El Paso’s history through a dinner theater with “The Taming of El Paso” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Members of the club reenact some of the colorful stories of the city’s origination and historic milestones not only from the city, but of Texas. Cost: $35. 532-6131

Flag Retirement Ceremony: VFW Post 8919 invites service members and their families to attend a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. March 4 at 5535 Saluki Dr. 755-7152 or 751-5871

Hub of Human Innovation: The Hub of Human Innovation will host a series of events and workshops, including 1 Million Cups, a program that connects entrepreneurs, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 500 W. Overland, Suite 230. The organization will also host a SHIFT Customer Discovery Workshop from 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 28-March 21. Contact nancy@hubep.org or call 321-3121. Apply online at https://hubep.incutrack.net/apply.cfm.

Star City Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is March 17-19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Trinity Site tour: The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to Trinity Site, the place where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in July 1945, on April 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world, and more. Cost: $60 for museum members; $70 for all others. For reservations, call 575-437-2840 ext. 41132 or email msh.info@state.nm.us.

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html, registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008

Discounted bus rides: Sun Metro is offering a free 90-day bus pass and a one-month discounted rate through nonprofit agencies to qualified veterans. Veterans requiring transit services will have access to fixed-route service free up to 90 consecutive days. To participate, interested veterans can visit their service agency for an application or call Sun Metro for a list of current participating agencies. Riders will be asked to show their Sun Metro issued veteran ID and display their pass when boarding any Sun Metro fixed route bus. 212-3338 or 212-3340

Golden Age Games: The Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications from Veterans interested in competing in the 2017 National Veterans Golden Age Games through March 1. Veterans ages 55 and older and enrolled in VA health care may complete applications online at www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov.

Veterans Business Association: The Veterans Business Association will hold a Breakfast with Friends (in Spanish) every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Andale restaurant. The association will also hold a Breakfast with Friends every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Carnitas Quertaro, 9077 Gateway West. In addition, the association will hold a networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Taco Real. 534-0588