Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017)

Legal office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Feb. 17 during the day of no scheduled activity, and Feb. 20, for the federal holiday, and will be closed from 1-4:20 p.m. Feb. 16, and from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 23, for unit functions.

Human resources closures: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations Feb. 17 and will be closed Feb. 20. However, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will continue regular operations Feb. 17. Normal operations will resume Feb. 21. Points of contact include the Military Personnel Division at 568-3302, the Army Substance Abuse Program at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149, the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817, the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831, and the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Road closures: Road closures northeast of Pershing Gate here will take place due to a sewer line replacement through Feb. 15. Be prepared for detours. 319-1016 or 564-1332

Lane Closures: The Fort Bliss Water Services Company is conducting utility work in the historic warehouse area along Cassidy Road. Lane closures at Irwin Road, Myer Road and Pleasonton Road can be expected through Feb. 24. The typical work hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive safely and obey all temporary traffic signs and signals in this area.

Medical Simulation Training Classes: The schedule for MSTC classes is ready. Call Sgt. Mai Nguyen at 568-9649 or Mr. West at 568-6915 to sign up. The free classes are available as retraining for medics or for Combat Life Saver training for nonmedical personnel.

Black History Month: The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade will host a Black History Month observance at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center.

Transition Summit: A free hiring fair and transition summit for service members, veterans and military spouses is March 22-23 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The first day, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., will feature an opening program, industry sector briefings for job seekers and a networking reception. The second day, workshops for job seekers will begin at 9 a.m. and a hiring fair will begin at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/fort-bliss-transition-summit-1.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog to Yappy Hour. Enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Be My Valentine.” It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate them at bliss.armymwr.com, search Army Volunteer Corps. The nominations are open from Feb. 20-March 20. To see who may be eligible and what awards will be presented, visit the website. 569-4227

Intro to Pyrography: Join the Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 in the Makerspace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning, and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a breadboard. Cost: $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration required. Limited to five participants, 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Knitting Techniques: Come and learn knitting techniques from 12:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting now through March 15 at Mickelsen Community Library. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free and meets for six sessions, but students will need to purchase one skein of worsted-weight yarn, preferably in a light color, one pair of straight, bamboo knitting needles size seven or eight. Space is limited to 10 spots. Sign up on the adult side of the library. Open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6156

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers do-it-yourself safety orientation classes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Go Youth

Cupid’s Dance: Teens, enjoy a night out dancing with friends at this year’s Cupid’s Dance from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Replica Youth Center. There will be a photo booth, food and dessert provided. A king and queen will be crowned during the dance. 568-5437

Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. It’s “fun”ctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children, first-come, first-served. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

EFMP Sensory Storytime: EFMP will be having Sensory Storytime once a month, from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 24 and March 31 at the Mickelsen Community Library. Intended for children who have a hard time sitting through a story, who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. We will read, sing, stretch and play to keep the children actively engaged. Free and open to DOD ID cardholders. For children 5 and younger. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call EFMP at 568-4227, ext. 5, or the library at 568-6156.

Replica Youth Super Saturday: Replica Youth Center will head out to Rockin’ Jump, Cici’s Pizza and the movies for a day of fun at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Cost is $10 and must be paid by Feb. 24. 568-5437

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Feb. 25 at Mickelsen Community Library and create different things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Supplies will be provided. One session per child between the ages of 2-12. Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child love to bowl? Help us bring youth back to bowling and bring your child to Desert Strike Lanes for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. The league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the facility. This is a sanctioned U.S. Bowling Congress youth league. Cost: $10 for membership and $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Story Times: Story Times are from 10:15-11 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mickelsen Community Library and are geared for children ages 2-5. Library staff reads one or two stories aloud, followed by a craft or activity and refreshments. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at meetings. Occasional refreshments. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

Community

Singles’ night: Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers are teaming up to present the Singles Night Round Up 2017 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 9541 Plaza Circle. Enjoy door prizes and food. Groups are welcome. Register online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, and search “Singles Night Round Up.” 569-7733

Holocaust Museum: The El Paso Holocaust Museum will host Dr. Sabri Ates of Southern Methodist University for a talk entitled “The First World War and the Making of the Middle East,” at 6 p.m. today at the museum, 715 N. Oregon. Free. 351-0048

Korean War Veterans: The Korean War Veterans Association, Col. Joseph C. Rodriguez (Medal of Honor), Chapter 249, will host the organization’s annual Sweetheart Dutch Treat Luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday at Luby’s, 3601 N Mesa Street by UTEP. 581-4725

MOAA meeting: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Gen. George Underwood Golf Course, 3200 Coe Ave. The guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, 23rd Congressional District of Texas. Cost: $20 per person and reservations are required by Saturday to El Paso Chapter MOAA, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, Texas, 79906-0144. 533-5111

Scouting for Food: Join the Boy Scouts of America in helping the less fortunate by donating nonperishable food items. Place food items in a bag by your front door by 8 a.m. Saturday. Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Venture Crews from Fort Bliss will collect your donations. We will also be taking collections at the Fort Bliss Commissary from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Donations may also be left at the Fort Bliss Boy Scout Hut, Bldg. 452 Pershing Road. All donations will be provided to the Junior Enlisted Center to support Fort Bliss families. 472-6790 or 772-2292

ROWC meeting: The Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club will meet for lunch at noon Feb. 21, in the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, East Fort Bliss. Past Presidents will be recognized. Alice Coleman, manager of the local Fisher House, will speak. Wives and widows of retired officers from any branch of service are invited. Cost: $18 and reservations required by noon Feb. 17. 593-3809

Woman’s Club theater: The Woman’s Club of El Paso is presenting El Paso’s history through a dinner theater with “The Taming of El Paso” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Members of the club reenact some of the colorful stories of the city’s origination and historic milestones not only from the city, but of Texas. Proceeds help preserve and restore the club’s historic clubhouse, built in 1916. Cost: $35. Contact Jeff Lane at the clubhouse at 532-6131 and reserve and pay by Feb. 20.

Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is March 17-19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Trinity Site tour: The New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to the Trinity Site, the place where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb, on April 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world, and more. Cost: $60 for museum members; $70 for all others. For reservations, call 575-437-2840 ext. 41132 or email msh.info@state.nm.us.

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. 828-256-6008