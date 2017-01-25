Bliss Happenings

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017)

Commissary ID checks: In an effort to make it easier to shop at the Fort Bliss Commissary, entry identification checks will not be done at commissary entrance starting Feb. 1. The streamlined procedure will be tested for 60 days to determine if the procedure should continue. This does not change the requirement to present your ID to the cashier at the register, and ID card scanning before your purchase.

Legal office closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, located on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Feb. 6 during the day of no scheduled activity and will reopen Feb. 7.

Hiring fair: A job fair will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Open to active duty, family members, retirees and DOD ID cardholders. Must present an ID to participate. Dress to impress and bring your resume. 569-5838

National Prayer Breakfast: The Fort Bliss National Prayer Breakfast is from 7-8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (Col.) David Giammona, chaplain, Installation Management Command. 568-8301

Human resources closures: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations Feb. 17 and will be closed Feb. 20. However, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will continue regular operations Feb. 17. Normal operations will resume Feb. 21. Points of contact include the Military Personnel Division at 568-3302, the Army Substance Abuse Program at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149, the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817, the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831, and the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Road closures: Road closures northeast of Pershing Gate here will take place due to a sewer line replacement Feb. 2-15. Be prepared for detours. 319-1016 or 564-1332

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll into their classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

FMWR

Harry Potter Book Night: Fans of all ages will have a chance to celebrate J.K. Rowling’s wonderful Harry Potter series and pass the magic on to young readers who haven’t yet discovered the books. Come dressed as your favorite witch, wizard, magical creature or muggle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Mickelsen Community Library. There will be book and T-shirt giveaways, refreshments, awards for best costume (youth and adult categories) and photo opportunities. 568-6156

Cook the Book: Do you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Then grab your apron and sign up for Cook the Book from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Mickelsen Community Library. The library will pick the cookbook, you select and make the recipe, then share the finished products. This month’s book will be “Healthy Choice.” Each month will feature a different cookbook and theme. See the adult circulation desk to select your recipe and sign up. 568-1902

Photography contest: The Army is hosting its annual digital photography contest, and it is open to active-duty military members and MWR authorized patrons, including families, retirees and Department of the Army civilians. Contest entries will be accepted through Tuesday. The contest encourages novices and accomplished photographers to “capture their favorite views, moments and adventures from all across the world,” and participants can submit photos for the categories that include animals, design elements, digital darkroom, military life, nature and landscapes, people and still life. Enter up to three photos per category at the garrison level. Prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. For more, visit http://www.armymwr.com/digital-photo.aspx.

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour, a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Love Grows Here.” Cost is $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12 participants. Payment is due when you place reservations, cash only. It is open to DOD ID cardholders, 21 and older. 568-1902

EFMP Sweetheart Family Dance: Exceptional Family Member Program families, put on your dancing shoes. Enjoy music, karaoke, Valentine’s Day cards and crafts and refreshments for this year’s EFMP Sweetheart Family Dance at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at ACS. Reservations are required and it’s free. Open to EFMP Families only. 569-4227, ext.5

Yappy Hour: Have a friendly pup? Bring your dog to Yappy Hour. Enjoy delicious burgers and cold drinks available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Sam Adams Pub. This month’s theme is “Be My Valentine” for you and your pup. It’s located at 11199 Sgt. E. Churchill Street inside the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center. There will be games for you and your four-legged friend. 568-7294

Annual Volunteer Award Nominations: Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps recognizes volunteers for their commitment to the community. Have someone in mind? If so, go online and nominate them at bliss.armymwr.com, search Army Volunteer Corps. The nominations are open from Feb. 20-March 20. To see who may be eligible and what awards will be presented, visit the website. 569-4227

Fort Bliss Got Talent: Join Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for this year’s Fort Bliss Got Talent. The talent show will be Feb. 2 and 9 for children and Feb. 16 and 23 for the adults, starting at 6 p.m., at the Centennial. There will be prizes for children: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. For the adults: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. 588-8247

Anger Management: Join Army Community Service for an anger management workshop from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2, 7, 9, 13, 14 and 17 at the ACS building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss. This workshop gives individuals specific tools on how to control or manage their reactions to situations and events that may cause anger. These skills will help minimize the impact of anger on health, careers, school and relationships. Participants must attend all six classes. 568-9129

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: The Auto Craft Center offers do-it-yourself safety orientation classes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. Open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Go Youth

Cupid’s Dance: Teens, enjoy a night out dancing with friends at this year’s Cupid’s Dance from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Replica Youth Center. There will be a photo booth, food and dessert provided. A king and queen will be crowned during the dance. 568-5437

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Looking to expand your child’s horizons? Join Mickelsen Community Library for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead. What is S.T.E.A.M.? It’s an educational approach to learning that employs science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. It’s “fun”ctional learning for children. Children ages 8 and older will meet from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18 in the MakerSpace to explore different topics on a monthly basis. Activities will include robotics, circuitry, arts and crafts, 3D printing and much more. Space is limited to 10 children, first-come, first-served. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 568-6156

Replica Youth Super Saturday: Replica Youth Center will head out to Rockin’ Jump, Cici’s Pizza and the movies for a day of fun at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Cost is $10 and must be paid by Feb. 24. 568-5437

Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League: Does your child need a hobby? Does your child love to bowl? Help us bring youth back to bowling and bring your child to Desert Strike Lanes for the Fort Bliss Youth Bowling League. There are tournament and scholarship opportunities available. Beginning this month, the league will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the facility. This is a sanctioned U.S. Bowling Congress youth league. Cost: $10 for membership and $10 per week for league lineage and prize fund. 568-6272

UTEP Summer Theatre and Dance: Registration for UTEP’s summer theatre and dance camps begins April 14. The camps take place June 5-23, and limited financial assistance is available. 747-6213 and www.theatredance.utep.edu

Story Times: Story Times are from 10:15-11 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mickelsen Community Library and are geared for children ages 2-5. Library staff reads one or two stories aloud, followed by a craft or activity and refreshments. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designed for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at meetings. Occasional refreshments. 568-6156

Teen Book Club: The Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Mickelsen Community Library. There will be a discussion, debate and reading from current and popular young adult books for students ages 13-18. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-aged child who struggles with reading? Come to the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. Children will have the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (roughly 15 minutes, or more if slots are available) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. Free. 568-6156

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training, and babysitting courses just to name a few. Call our team today at 568-5544. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the 7th of the month you are enrolling for. www.bliss.armymwr.com

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited Babysitting Course is designed to help middle school and teenage youths learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will also learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. The course is open to children ages 12 and older and costs $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. Students must be registered with Parent Central. Registration for classes opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh day of the month the class begins. 568-5544

Community

Office Skills Training: The El Paso Community College Center for Corporate and Workforce Training is offering a free 18-week workforce professional skills certification training program to military, military spouses, veterans, women and minorities. A grant from the Prudential Foundation is paying for the program. The deadline to apply is Tuesday. 831-7785

Golden Age Games: Beginning Wednesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs will accept applications from Veterans interested in competing in the 2017 National Veterans Golden Age Games. Veterans ages 55 and older and enrolled in VA health care may complete applications online at www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov. Applications accepted through March 1.

Society of Military Widows: The Society of Military Widows, Sun Chapter 30, will hold a general luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. Club members will celebrate Valentine’s Day with live music featuring love songs. Membership is open to military widows with a valid ID card. Reservations required at 751-5981.

Veterans Business Association: The Veterans Business Association will hold a Breakfast with Friends (in Spanish) every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Andale restaurant. The association will also hold a Breakfast with Friends every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Carnitas Quertaro, 9077 Gateway West. In addition, the association will hold a networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Taco Real. 534-0588

Launch Pad Lecture: The New Mexico Museum of Space History will hold a lecture on John Glenn’s flights on Mercury-Atlas 6 and Friendship 7 at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 on the museum’s first floor. Free. Launch Pad Lectures is a monthly series. 877-333-6589 or (575) 437-2840 or www.nmspacemuseum.org

Singles’ night: Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers are teaming up to present the Singles Night Round Up 2017 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 9541 Plaza Circle. Enjoy door prizes and food. Groups are welcome. Register online at www.bliss.armymwr.com, and search “Singles Night Round Up.” 569-7733.

Military Winterfest: Angel Fire (N.M.) Resort’s 3rd Annual Military Winterfest is Feb. 9-13. The five-day festival features skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowshoeing, a daily Twilight Colors Retirement Parade, a KidFest and much more. Advanced Online Registration: $25 individuals, $35 families (up to five dependents, including spouse), and free for 100 percent disabled veterans. Register at https://mwf2017.eventbrite.com.

Chocolate Fantasia: The Mimbres Region Arts Council plans to hold Chocolate Fantasia from noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11 in downtown Silver City, New Mexico. More than 30 merchants and galleries will participate by distributing chocolates. Tasting tickets are $25 for 20 samples. (575) 538-2505 or www.chocolatefantasia.org

MOAA meeting: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the General George Underwood Golf Course, 3200 Coe Ave. The guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, 23rd Congressional District of Texas. Cost: $20 per person and reservations are required by Feb. 11 to El Paso Chapter MOAA, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, Texas, 79906-0144. 533-5111

Scouting for Food: Join the Boy Scouts of America in helping the less fortunate by donating nonperishable food items. Place food items in a bag by your front door by 8 a.m. Feb. 11. Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Venture Crews from Fort Bliss will collect your donations. We will also be taking collections at the Fort Bliss Commissary from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 4 and 11. Donations may also be left at the Fort Bliss Boy Scout Hut, Bldg. 452 Pershing Road. All donations will be provided to the Junior Enlisted Center to support Fort Bliss families. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Bob Sellers at 472-6790 or the Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council at 772-2292.

Woman’s Club theater: The Woman’s Club of El Paso is presenting El Paso’s history through a dinner theater with “The Taming of El Paso” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Members of the club reenact some of the colorful stories of the city’s origination and historic milestones not only from the city, but of Texas. Proceeds help preserve and restore the club’s historic clubhouse, built in 1916. Cost: $35. Contact Jeff Lane at the clubhouse at 532-6131 and reserve and pay by Feb. 20.

Star City Tattoo Expo: The 2017 Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo is March 17-19 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The expo is the only tattoo expo on a military base and it will feature more than 130 tattoo artists and entertainment. www.starcityexpo.com

Hawker Reunion: Attention all veterans who served with the U.S. Army Hawk Air Defense Artillery missile systems. A reunion will take place April 27-30 in Huntsville, Alabama. Find the website at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/default.html and the registration packet at http://www.mlrsinc.com/hawkers/2017hawkersrp.pdf. 828-256-6008