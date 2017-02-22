My GECU

Black History Month USASMA: Class 67 students celebrate annual event with ceremony

The USASMA Choir sings James Weldon Johnson’s song, “Lift Every Voice” during the Sergeants Major Course Class 67 Black History Month observance Feb. 16. The event observed this year’s theme “The Crisis in Black Education.” Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, was the guest speaker. Photos by David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications.

The USASMA Choir sings James Weldon Johnson’s song, “Lift Every Voice” during the Sergeants Major Course Class 67 Black History Month observance Feb. 16. The event observed this year’s theme “The Crisis in Black Education.” Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, was the guest speaker. Photos by David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications.

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) The students of Sergeants Major Course Class 67 celebrated African American History Month with a ceremony Feb. 16 in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Cooper Lecture Center.

After opening ceremonies and the reading of the presidential proclamation, Class 67’s Black History Committee showed a video that talked about education challenges for African Americans.

Following the students presentation, the committee introduced the guest speaker for the event, Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., the senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

“This year’s theme is the ‘Crisis in Black Education’ … I recently read in an article that quoted a Pew study that stated a black man in the United States was more likely to go to jail then to graduate from high school,” Thomas said. “According to the Department of Justice 2014 data, black males comprise 35 percent of the jail population and over 37 percent of the inmate prison population. Some of this can be attributed in part to the crisis in black education.”

Thomas exclaimed the crisis is not new and is not unknown to many of the people in the room. He noted he himself grew up in a small county in North Carolina where there was only one high school. Of the 1,000 freshman who started high school with him, only 374 made it to graduation.

“Almost two thirds of my freshmen class didn’t make it to graduation. Some lost interest and dropped out, others had to go to work to help support their families and some ended up in reform school, what we now refer to is the department of juvenile justice,” he said. “This is just one of the many reasons I am very thankful for Joe Ashford.”

Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, addresses Sergeants Major Course Class 67 students during the Black History Month Observance held Feb. 16 in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Cooper Lecture Center. Thomas was the guest speaker and focused his remarks on this year’s theme, “Crisis in Black Education.”

Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, addresses Sergeants Major Course Class 67 students during the Black History Month Observance held Feb. 16 in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Cooper Lecture Center. Thomas was the guest speaker and focused his remarks on this year’s theme, “Crisis in Black Education.”

Ashford, Thomas said, was an Army recruiter who introduced him to the most diverse and inclusive learning organization that he has ever been a part of.

“When I joined the Army the (saying) for the Army way back when was ‘Be All You Can Be.’ It was Ashford who convinced me and 67 others of my classmates that we could reach our full potential in the Army regardless of our race, gender, religion or social status,” Thomas said. “He introduced me to an organization that didn’t have a crisis in education … an organization where I could be all I could be.”

Thomas said it was vital to remember these facts and to reflect on where we have come as an Army, as a society and as a nation.

“Things like diversity, equality and inclusion – those are just some of the traits that make our Army the strongest and finest fighting force the world has ever seen,” he said. “And the contributions of our African American brothers and sisters to that history are legendary and immeasurable and today we celebrate those achievements. … We value the honorable service of more than 103,000 African American Soldiers who continue to make immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to strengthen our Army, meet mission requirements and to win our nation’s wars.”

Thomas noted while our Army’s history isn’t perfect, it has provided leadership and an example to show there is a better way. Sixteen years before the Civil Rights Act, America’s military began to desegregate its units. More than 40 years ago the military integrated women into its ranks long before they were welcome in America’s boardrooms or much of its workforce. And while much of the nation still struggles with parity and equality in the workforce the Army provides equal pay for equal work; paying privates, sergeants and lieutenants and generals equally; regardless of race or gender.

“I believe our Army stands as a proud example of all that we can be as a nation when we welcome and embrace all people, but I know too, that regardless of how far we have come, we have a long way to go,” Thomas concluded before challenging the students volunteer in their communities to mentor those below them and to tell the Army story. He finished his speech with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when King accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

“‘I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.’ I believe we live in one of the only countries on the planet where that is possible and I believe that is possible because of the men and women who serve in our Army.”

After Thomas’ closing remarks, the USASMA Choir sang James Weldon Johnson’s song, “Lift Every Voice.”

Additional photos can be found on our at https://www.flickr.com/photos/133821783 @N02/albums.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40673

Posted by on Feb 22 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.