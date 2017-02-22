Black History Month USASMA: Class 67 students celebrate annual event with ceremony

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) The students of Sergeants Major Course Class 67 celebrated African American History Month with a ceremony Feb. 16 in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Cooper Lecture Center.

After opening ceremonies and the reading of the presidential proclamation, Class 67’s Black History Committee showed a video that talked about education challenges for African Americans.

Following the students presentation, the committee introduced the guest speaker for the event, Sgt. Maj. Luther Thomas Jr., the senior enlisted adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

“This year’s theme is the ‘Crisis in Black Education’ … I recently read in an article that quoted a Pew study that stated a black man in the United States was more likely to go to jail then to graduate from high school,” Thomas said. “According to the Department of Justice 2014 data, black males comprise 35 percent of the jail population and over 37 percent of the inmate prison population. Some of this can be attributed in part to the crisis in black education.”

Thomas exclaimed the crisis is not new and is not unknown to many of the people in the room. He noted he himself grew up in a small county in North Carolina where there was only one high school. Of the 1,000 freshman who started high school with him, only 374 made it to graduation.

“Almost two thirds of my freshmen class didn’t make it to graduation. Some lost interest and dropped out, others had to go to work to help support their families and some ended up in reform school, what we now refer to is the department of juvenile justice,” he said. “This is just one of the many reasons I am very thankful for Joe Ashford.”

Ashford, Thomas said, was an Army recruiter who introduced him to the most diverse and inclusive learning organization that he has ever been a part of.

“When I joined the Army the (saying) for the Army way back when was ‘Be All You Can Be.’ It was Ashford who convinced me and 67 others of my classmates that we could reach our full potential in the Army regardless of our race, gender, religion or social status,” Thomas said. “He introduced me to an organization that didn’t have a crisis in education … an organization where I could be all I could be.”

Thomas said it was vital to remember these facts and to reflect on where we have come as an Army, as a society and as a nation.

“Things like diversity, equality and inclusion – those are just some of the traits that make our Army the strongest and finest fighting force the world has ever seen,” he said. “And the contributions of our African American brothers and sisters to that history are legendary and immeasurable and today we celebrate those achievements. … We value the honorable service of more than 103,000 African American Soldiers who continue to make immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to strengthen our Army, meet mission requirements and to win our nation’s wars.”

Thomas noted while our Army’s history isn’t perfect, it has provided leadership and an example to show there is a better way. Sixteen years before the Civil Rights Act, America’s military began to desegregate its units. More than 40 years ago the military integrated women into its ranks long before they were welcome in America’s boardrooms or much of its workforce. And while much of the nation still struggles with parity and equality in the workforce the Army provides equal pay for equal work; paying privates, sergeants and lieutenants and generals equally; regardless of race or gender.

“I believe our Army stands as a proud example of all that we can be as a nation when we welcome and embrace all people, but I know too, that regardless of how far we have come, we have a long way to go,” Thomas concluded before challenging the students volunteer in their communities to mentor those below them and to tell the Army story. He finished his speech with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when King accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

“‘I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.’ I believe we live in one of the only countries on the planet where that is possible and I believe that is possible because of the men and women who serve in our Army.”

After Thomas’ closing remarks, the USASMA Choir sang James Weldon Johnson’s song, “Lift Every Voice.”

