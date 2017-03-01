Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor at air assault course

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) At just 5 years old, Elijah Owens has no fear. He climbed to the top of the Fort Bliss Air Assault School rappel tower to go down over and over here Saturday.

“(I went) four times. I was scared, and then I liked it and then I went down,” Owens said. “It was scary but it didn’t hurt.”

Owens participated in a Big Brothers Big Sisters El Paso mentorship day at the tower. About 50 people, children and their families or mentors tackled the obstacle course and then the rappel tower.

“This event is a partnership of the Soldiers and civilians and families of El Paso to let them have some fun and introduce them to some activities and have some interaction with the military,” said Sgt. Maj. John Miles, command sergeant major, Mobilization and Deployment Branch, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that matches children with a mentor in the community.

“How our program works is we match volunteer mentors with children. The kids range in age from 6 to 17 years old,” said Rebecca Reynolds, development director, Big Brothers Big Sisters El Paso. “They come from all different backgrounds. We really don’t have a set criteria.”

Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Regional Support Group organized the event and 1st Armored Division’s Iron Training Detachment ran the rappel tower and obstacle course.

“This is such an awesome opportunity for these kids because they don’t have access to a lot of this stuff and it’s going to be a really fun new adventure for them,” Reynolds said. “Our program is all about exposing them to new opportunities and new adventures and opening their eyes to the world of possibilities that they never even knew existed or the maybe never thought were possible for them.”

Children and adults had the chance to rappel off the tower. Soldiers secured the younger children and lowered them down. Some were delighted, others less so.

Zoey McCreary, 6, said she wasn’t scared at all and wanted to go down the tower four times.

“I climbed on the stairs, and then I went down,” McCreary said. “I liked it because my favorite part was going down.”

Christopher Moran, 11, has done other adventurous activities, such as snow gliding, but it was his first time rappelling.

“It was scary, but once I started going down it was fine and started feeling fun,” Moran said. “It was really fun, but the very first time you do it was really scary from that high up.”

Lt. Col. Brian Woodford, executive officer, 642nd RSG, said he encourages people to become mentors and said the impact stretches further than one might think. He himself is still in contact with his Big Brother mentor, and considers him part of his family.

“I would encourage people to do it because it is so worthwhile and sometimes you don’t see the effects,” Woodford said. “They don’t see the impact that they made in that person’s life. I am a testament that if you volunteer your time, you can change someone’s life for the better.”

Moran was ready to rappel for as long as they would let him. Soldiers from the ITD even helped him go upside down as he rappelled, as he said “just like Spiderman.”

Those interested in coordinating an event using the Fort Bliss Air Assault obstacle course and rappel tower should contact the ITD operations office at 741-3083 or look them up on Facebook. Those interested in volunteering their time with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program can call 544-4203.