My GECU

‘Beastmode’ Soldiers receive new equipment and a piece of home

First Sgt. Roberto Deguzman, left, assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, and Pfc. Joel Manongsong, a unit supply specialist assigned to the same unit, unload boxes of personal goods along with other members of Btry. B in Southwest Asia May 23. Photo by 1st Lt. Shaun Bruner, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

First Sgt. Roberto Deguzman, left, assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, and Pfc. Joel Manongsong, a unit supply specialist assigned to the same unit, unload boxes of personal goods along with other members of Btry. B in Southwest Asia May 23. Photo by 1st Lt. Shaun Bruner, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

By 1st Lt. Shaun Bruner   , 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

SOUTHWEST ASIA – As the “Beastmode” Soldiers of Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, prepared for their deployment, they understood it would mean a long nine months away from their families and homes.

It was comforting, therefore, to know that when they arrived on station a little piece of home would be there to greet them. In February, approximately two months before departing for their deployment, each member of Btry. B received a large storage box they filled with everything from coffee makers to board games. The battery loaded all these personal items into two containers, which would ship prior to their departure and arrive a few weeks into the deployment – allowing each Soldier to bring larger and more fragile items with them overseas to make their quarters for the deployment a little bit more comfortable.

“I put a mix of everything in there, but I was really excited to get my TV and games. I haven’t seen this stuff in almost two months,” said Pfc. Brandon Mitchell, a Patriot advanced launching station operator and maintainer assigned to the battery.

Along with the containers full of the battery’s belongings, Beastmode also prepared and shipped seven large Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks – often simply called HEMTTs – which would aid the battery in support of their role in Operation Inherent Resolve.

“It was a lot of work to transport them over here, but the trucks we were using have been here for a while and having the newer equipment just gives us greater confidence that we can accomplish our mission at a moment’s notice,” said 1st Lt. Michael Heddy, the battery’s executive officer.

These vehicles, loaded with the containers, had a long journey ahead of them after leaving Fort Bliss in February. After travelling on semi-trailer trucks or “18-wheelers” to the port of Galveston, Texas, the packed HEMTTs were loaded onto a large transport ship bound for Southwest Asia. After nearly a month-long sail across the Atlantic, the cargo then made its way on the backs of trucks again, to an airbase, where the Soldiers of Beastmode enthusiastically unloaded and transported their personal containers to their site.

The HEMTTs gave the battery increased mission readiness with newer and more reliable pieces of equipment at their disposal. The personal items, on the other hand, greatly increased the battery’s overall morale, making the over 7,000 mile-trip well worth it for the members of Beastmode to receive a little piece of home while deployed.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41767

Posted by on Jun 7 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.