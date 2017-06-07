‘Beastmode’ Soldiers receive new equipment and a piece of home

By 1st Lt. Shaun Bruner , 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

SOUTHWEST ASIA – As the “Beastmode” Soldiers of Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, prepared for their deployment, they understood it would mean a long nine months away from their families and homes.

It was comforting, therefore, to know that when they arrived on station a little piece of home would be there to greet them. In February, approximately two months before departing for their deployment, each member of Btry. B received a large storage box they filled with everything from coffee makers to board games. The battery loaded all these personal items into two containers, which would ship prior to their departure and arrive a few weeks into the deployment – allowing each Soldier to bring larger and more fragile items with them overseas to make their quarters for the deployment a little bit more comfortable.

“I put a mix of everything in there, but I was really excited to get my TV and games. I haven’t seen this stuff in almost two months,” said Pfc. Brandon Mitchell, a Patriot advanced launching station operator and maintainer assigned to the battery.

Along with the containers full of the battery’s belongings, Beastmode also prepared and shipped seven large Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks – often simply called HEMTTs – which would aid the battery in support of their role in Operation Inherent Resolve.

“It was a lot of work to transport them over here, but the trucks we were using have been here for a while and having the newer equipment just gives us greater confidence that we can accomplish our mission at a moment’s notice,” said 1st Lt. Michael Heddy, the battery’s executive officer.

These vehicles, loaded with the containers, had a long journey ahead of them after leaving Fort Bliss in February. After travelling on semi-trailer trucks or “18-wheelers” to the port of Galveston, Texas, the packed HEMTTs were loaded onto a large transport ship bound for Southwest Asia. After nearly a month-long sail across the Atlantic, the cargo then made its way on the backs of trucks again, to an airbase, where the Soldiers of Beastmode enthusiastically unloaded and transported their personal containers to their site.

The HEMTTs gave the battery increased mission readiness with newer and more reliable pieces of equipment at their disposal. The personal items, on the other hand, greatly increased the battery’s overall morale, making the over 7,000 mile-trip well worth it for the members of Beastmode to receive a little piece of home while deployed.