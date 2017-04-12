‘Battering Rams’ celebrate history, capabilities and community

Courtesy 40th Bde. Eng. Bn., 2nd BCT,1st AD:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) March 17 was a busy day for the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat team, 1st Armored Division. The morning started with an extensive static display of more than 20 vehicles and pieces of equipment here. More than 200 family members attended and Soldiers explained the tactical and technical capabilities of the hardware they use on the battlefield.

Later in the day, the unit dedicated their promotion board room. For months, the battalion worked to improve the room. Relics of the unit’s 100-year history, unit regimental accolades and items reflecting leadership now adorn the walls. The centerpiece of the room was a narrative of the battalion as they fought at Omaha Beach on D-Day during World War II. Among those valiant Soldiers was Sgt. Arthur Sedillo, whom the room is named after. More than a dozen family members of the Sedillo family attended, to include Arthur’s wife, children and grandchildren.

That night, the Sedillo family joined the Soldiers and families of the 40th BEB for a formal ball.

While many across the battalion envision the future of the 40th Engineers, there are times when reflecting on the past and paying respect to those that came before can be just as important.