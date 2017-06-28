Battalion, unit leaders can join fight against substance abuse

By Thomana Flores, Fort Bliss ASAP:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) Barbequing, spending long days at the pool and vacations is what summer is all about. The 101 days of summer are indeed upon us. “101 Days of Summer” is a safety campaign that runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. The U.S. Army Installation Management Command has participated in this campaign to include the Army Substance Abuse Program, often called ASAP.

The purpose of 101 Days of Summer is to increase the awareness of safety and prevention efforts during this critical time of year. With longer summer days and more outdoor activities, alcohol consumption typically increases. Statistically, there are more automobile, motorcycle and recreational vehicle accidents during the 101 days of summer period, than any other time of the year. Some of these incidents can be attributed to alcohol use.

It is a mission of ASAP to provide service members, civilians and family members with substance abuse awareness that may potentially be lifesaving. There are two substance abuse prevention educators on Fort Bliss, myself (Thomana Flores), and my colleague, Richard Depew. We provide influential information pertaining to alcohol use and abuse prevention, as well as drug abuse prevention throughout the year. With a population of more than 147,000 service members, retirees, Department of the Army civilians and family members on this installation, however, we rely on Battalion Prevention Leaders and Unit Prevention Leaders to help us complete this mission by presenting substance abuse awareness at the unit and battalion level.

Joseph C. Crawford, program manager, Fort Bliss ASAP, said analytical data has shown that “101 Days of Summer Safety Campaign” works in conjunction with the extra effort to administer additional substance abuse prevention training. It works with the ASAP staff along with BPL’s and UPL’s are ensuring observance.

To become a BPL or UPL, a service member must be a sergeant or above, provide a provost marshal office background check, have UPL or BPL additional duty appointment orders from the commander and a unit-level standard operating procedure. The UPL training is 40 hours long, and UPLs and BPLs receive training in depth on the essentials of the urinalysis collection process and the incorporation of substance abuse prevention and marketing. Furthermore, the UPL acts as a subject matter expert to the commander and reports the status of the unit.

Anyone interested in becoming a BPL or UPL can contact the ASAP at 744-5148, or visit 21000 Minue Dr., Fort Bliss, Texas, 79916. We will be more than happy to accommodate all your needs.

Being a UPL or BPL is an additional duty. It takes hard work and dedication to be a BPL or UPL. On behalf of the entire ASAP staff, I would like to extend a thank you to more than 500 UPLs and BPLs on Fort Bliss. We appreciate all your hard work.

The ASAP mission is to support Army and Soldier readiness through the continual application of effective, evidenced based, alcohol and other drug abuse awareness, prevention, identification and intervention programs.