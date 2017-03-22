My GECU

Bataan Memorial Death March: attracts record number of marchers

Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Mace, left, and Spc. Michael Kringlie, right, assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard, march Sunday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Hundreds of marchers from Fort Bliss and El Paso were among the record number of about 7,200 participants in the 28th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March here Sunday.

The annual march honors the thousands of American and Filipino service members who marched 65 miles in the scorching jungle heat in the Philippines following the surrender of Bataan to Japanese forces on April 9, 1942, during World War II. About 10,000 men – 1,000 Americans and 9,000 Filipinos – died during the march, according to historical accounts.

This year marked 75 years since the original march. Eight survivors attended, and one, 99-year-old retired Col. Ben Skardon, marched 8.5 miles for the 10th consecutive year.032317community1_2

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Don Carrothers, garrison chaplain, WSMR, said in his invocation that service members had no food or water during the 1942 march and were bayoneted, beheaded and shot in the head along the way.

“To show honor to these, who died on Bataan, today we’ll sweat in the New Mexico air,” Carrothers said. “We’ll strain our muscles, we’ll nurse some blisters and we’ll probably curse the sand. Well, we will curse the sand, but we’ll do it God, in honor of these Americans and Filipinos who felt forgotten by the world.”

Master Sgt. Aaron Totten-Lancaster, 41, a member of Class 67 at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, runs at about mile 18. He came in first overall in the military, male and heavy division with a time of 4 hours, 49 minutes and 34 seconds.

The march, which features a 26.2-mile course beset with sand, hills and no shade, is one of the toughest marathon-length routes there is, and many members of the military do it in full uniform with a 35-pound ruck. When it came to Fort Bliss standouts, the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy supplied several.

Master Sgt. Aaron Totten-Lancaster, a member of Class 67 at USASMA, came in first overall in the military, male and heavy division with a time of 4 hours, 49 minutes and 34 seconds; Master Sgt. Mason Joiner, also a Class 67 student, came in third in the same division with a time of 5:09:25; and the “Battling Bastards of USASMA” came in second in the military, co-ed and heavy division with a time of 6:58:06.

Maj. James Blair, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, came in second in the military, male and heavy division with a time of 5:02:41, making the top three finishers in the division from Fort Bliss.

Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Mace, left, and Spc. Michael Kringlie, right, assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard, march Sunday.

In addition, Capt. Roxanne Wegman, assistant operations officer, 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion at Fort Bliss, came in first in the individual civilian female light division with a time of 3:34:35.

Wegman said she ran to honor those who marched in 1942, as well as the memory of her grandfather, Ken Wegman, Sr., who was a veteran of the Pacific War.

The Joint Modernization Command’s “Future Forging Light Team,” a co-ed, civilian light team, finished eighth in their division with a time of 8:39:41. The team included Capts. Charles Lesperance and Brian Lawson, Maj. Jarrod Ison, his spouse Jaime Ison and Susan Starr, a civilian employee. The command also planned to have a military, heavy team, but one member became severely ill, so the remaining Soldiers marched, as individuals.

Those Soldiers, Lt. Col. John Lopez and Capts. Landel Jenkins and Lynn Jones, however, remained enthusiastic because of the history and the chance to honor the wounded warriors who participated.

“I think we have that obligation to come out here, not only to honor the Bataan death marchers, but also these wounded warriors,” Lopez said. “That’s why I’m doing this.”

The Isons said they had always hoped to participate in the march since moving to Fort Bliss. “I think it’s a great honor to participate in this march and commemorate those Soldiers who (were forced to) march,” Maj. Ison said.

The march is of particular importance to New Mexico because about 1,800 men from the 200th and 515th Coast Artillery Regiments, New Mexico National Guard, deployed to the Philippines during WWII and many participated in the 1942 march. To learn more, visit the New Mexico National Guard Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., or visit www.bataanmuseum.com.

