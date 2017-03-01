B-2 THAAD conducts change of command, uncasing ceremony

By 2nd Lt. Caleb Stalvey, Btry. B, 2nd ADA Regt., (THAAD), 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Battery B, 2nd Air Defense Artillery “Spartan” Regiment (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, fell under new leadership when Capt. Ryan Karohl took over the battery from Capt. Jason Leung-Vanhassel, Feb. 9 here.

This change came following the recent redeployment of the unit from Guam on a one- year rotation in the defense of our South Pacific assets. Leung-Vanhassel joined the unit during deployment and from the beginning created a positive command climate that fostered growth, comradery and ultimately success in the battery’s mission.

Leung-Vanhassel took the command position with minimal notice. It took a lot of dedication to the Army and the mission at hand from his family and himself to completely upend his life to command a battery with a weapon system he was not familiar with.

Upon arrival he was instrumental in bringing about change that helped the battery perform to the highest standard. Col. Shana E. Peck, commander, 11th Air Defense Artillery, and Lt. Col. Scott McLellan, commander, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Legion” Artillery, both expressed high praise in their remarks to the outgoing commander and the work he put into making the Spartan’s rotation in Guam a successful mission.

Karohl came to Spartans from the battalion operations section at 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA, following his completion of the Captain Career course. He is poised to continue to lead the battery in a positive direction and continue the success derived from the Guam mission.

The change of command ceremony also doubled as the battery’s guidon uncasing ceremony which, for some, is one of the most meaningful Army ceremonies. The uncasing of the guidon signifies the return of every Soldier, the unit’s safe return home and resuming home station operations.

After a year-long deployment to Guam filled with challenges, the Spartan family and Soldier’s families are whole again.

The battery now sits in a position to reset and help the battalion, brigade, branch and Army depending on the needs of the Army. A change of command is a step in a slightly new direction for any battery, but the unit’s leadership plans to continue their success and prepare for the next mission. The battery ushered out the old commander with nothing but kind words and well wishes and welcomed the new commander with a freshly uncased guidon and high hopes for the future.