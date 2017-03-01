My GECU

B-2 THAAD conducts change of command, uncasing ceremony

Capt. Jason Leung-Vanhassel, center, and 1st Sgt. Gregory Crocker, right, uncase Battery B, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, guidon signifying the unit is home and the mission is complete. The guidon was uncased Feb. 9 in front of members of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Legion” Artillery here. Photo by 2nd Lt. Caleb Stalvey, Btry. B, 2nd ADA Regt., (THAAD), 11th ADA Bde.

Capt. Jason Leung-Vanhassel, center, and 1st Sgt. Gregory Crocker, right, uncase Battery B, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, guidon signifying the unit is home and the mission is complete. The guidon was uncased Feb. 9 in front of members of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Legion” Artillery here. Photo by 2nd Lt. Caleb Stalvey, Btry. B, 2nd ADA Regt., (THAAD), 11th ADA Bde.

By 2nd Lt. Caleb Stalvey, Btry. B, 2nd ADA Regt., (THAAD), 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Battery B, 2nd Air Defense Artillery “Spartan” Regiment (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, fell under new leadership when Capt. Ryan Karohl took over the battery from Capt. Jason Leung-Vanhassel, Feb. 9 here.

This change came following the recent redeployment of the unit from Guam on a one- year rotation in the defense of our South Pacific assets. Leung-Vanhassel joined the unit during deployment and from the beginning created a positive command climate that fostered growth, comradery and ultimately success in the battery’s mission.

Leung-Vanhassel took the command position with minimal notice. It took a lot of dedication to the Army and the mission at hand from his family and himself to completely upend his life to command a battery with a weapon system he was not familiar with.

Upon arrival he was instrumental in bringing about change that helped the battery perform to the highest standard. Col. Shana E. Peck, commander, 11th Air Defense Artillery, and Lt. Col. Scott McLellan, commander, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Legion” Artillery, both expressed high praise in their remarks to the outgoing commander and the work he put into making the Spartan’s rotation in Guam a successful mission.

Karohl came to Spartans from the battalion operations section at 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA, following his completion of the Captain Career course. He is poised to continue to lead the battery in a positive direction and continue the success derived from the Guam mission.

The change of command ceremony also doubled as the battery’s guidon uncasing ceremony which, for some, is one of the most meaningful Army ceremonies. The uncasing of the guidon signifies the return of every Soldier, the unit’s safe return home and resuming home station operations.

After a year-long deployment to Guam filled with challenges, the Spartan family and Soldier’s families are whole again.

The battery now sits in a position to reset and help the battalion, brigade, branch and Army depending on the needs of the Army. A change of command is a step in a slightly new direction for any battery, but the unit’s leadership plans to continue their success and prepare for the next mission. The battery ushered out the old commander with nothing but kind words and well wishes and welcomed the new commander with a freshly uncased guidon and high hopes for the future.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40728

Posted by on Mar 1 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.