Asian American, Pacific Islander cultures celebrated, observed

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here May 16.

The observance featured cultural performances by Leilani and the Royal Islanders, a Polynesian performance group, and a martial arts demonstration by Master Stephen Yang, an eighth degree black belt from the Korea Hap Ki Do Association.

“It is through these events we get a chance to exchange ideas about our cultures,” said Philippine Army Master Sgt. Ferdinand C. Lascano, guest speaker at the observance. “(The event) also builds camaraderie among us.”

The national observance began when Congress passed a joint congressional resolution in 1978 to commemorate the anniversaries of the first Japanese immigrants in America in 1843 and the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Observances such as the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance exhibit a commitment and interest in uniting our voices and diversifying the Armed Forces, said Lascano.

Today, more than 57,000 Asian American and Pacific Islanders don the U.S. Army uniform, leveraging the strengths of a diverse, all-volunteer force. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have served in the Army since the Civil War to current operations around the world.

During World War II, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, an all Japanese-American unit, distinguished themselves in combat and earned 9,485 Purple Hearts, eight Presidential Unit Citations and 21 Soldiers assigned to the unit were recipients of Medals of Honor.

The 442nd Regimental Combat Team’s impact on the Army still holds true today as their contributions to military operations and history earned them the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010, more than 60 years after their operations in the South Pacific.