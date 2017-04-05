Army Trials kick off WCT Fort Bliss hosts tryouts, athletes vie for spot on team

By Robert A. Whetstone, Brooke Army Medical Command Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) After a long day of travel and little time to recuperate, Soldiers and veterans from coast to coast received a warm welcome to kick off the U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition Army Trials here March 28. Competition began Sunday and ends today.

Nearly 80 ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and Army veteran athletes competed to earn a spot on Team Army. The ultimate goal for these competitors is to participate in the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 30 through July 8 in Chicago. They will display their skills in adaptive sports, including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field and wheelchair basketball.

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Unger, Warrior Transition Unit, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, provided common sense advice to athletes, staff and cadre visiting El Paso.

“I know why I’m here; you all have to know your ‘why,’” Unger said. He went on to say it was an honor and a privilege to serve the athletes while they work to accomplish their goals.

Athletes became familiar with the many assets at their disposal while participating in the trials. Resilience experts, mental skills coaches, mentors from previous games and nutritionists are on hand to keep the Soldier-athletes in top form.

Losefa Liufau, Regional Heath Command-Pacific, Warrior Transition Organization, Operation Specialist, summed up the essence of the support mission, telling the audience, “We’re not here for your disabilities; we’re here for your abilities.”

Warrior Care and Transition equips wounded, ill and injured Soldiers with the capability to return to duty or to prepare for veteran status. Army Warrior Care’s whole-Soldier approach is a crucial part of the pact by which the Army fulfills its duty to those citizens who heed the call to serve.

Fort Bliss athletes include Sgt. Patrick Haney, Staff Sgt. Rachel Salemink, veteran Sgt. Brandi Evans and retired Master Sgt. Shawn “Bubba” Vosburg.

