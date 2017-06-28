My GECU

Army Reserve Soldiers support 1st AD Sust. Bde.

Sgt. Evelyn Scranton, a human resources specialist assigned to the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command out of Wichita, Kansas, and currently supporting the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade here, works at the brigade headquarters June 15. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) About 250 Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade deployed to Afghanistan in May. In theater, the mission of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, as they’re called while there, is to provide logistical and sustainment support and operations, to include fuel, ammunition, food, supplies and mail in their area of operations.

To maintain continuity here at Fort Bliss, however, 22 Soldiers assigned to the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command out of Wichita, Kansas, were mobilized and assigned to the 1st AD Sust. Bde to ensure operations run smoothly while the headquarters is deployed.

Sgt. Danielle Gilchrist, a human resources specialist assigned to the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command out of Wichita, Kansas, and currently supporting the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade here, works at the brigade headquarters June 15.

“We’re here to assist and help. It’s a bigger picture than I think we were tracking coming here,” said Col. Ken Yeasky, rear operations commander, 1st AD Sust. Bde. “We’re all about customer support. If there wasn’t a need we wouldn’t be here.”

The Soldiers work in the brigade’s headquarters, in human resources and other support sections, and have taken on a large mission.

“It’s nonstop. Soldiers are deploying, coming back … we support the forward team – late deployers and Family Readiness Groups to support the families here,” Yeasky said. “Also to maintain steady-state operations as a brigade headquarters, to support 1st Armored Division.”

The Army Reserve Soldiers jumped in and got to work when they arrived about two months ago.

“We picked up where they left off as far as in processing Soldiers, making sure they’re paired up with sponsors, pretty much being their shadow while they’re gone,” said Sgt. Evelyn Scranton, a human resources specialist with about seven years as an Army Reserve Soldier. “I feel like it’s great.”

Many of the Soldiers were “cross-leveled” from other units across the U.S. Army Reserve Command and volunteered for the mission. The USARC put out an announcement to fill positions in certain occupational specialties and Army Reserve Soldiers from any unit could volunteer.

“They all volunteered for this mission. They have a lot of experience before coming here, they all wanted to do this and they’re all motivated,” Yeasky said.

The Soldiers came from 10 states, and average 18 years of experience.

“I like the perk of being able to go when I want. This is my third ‘mob’ and I volunteered all three times; it gives me an opportunity to hop around,” Scranton said. “There are so many different career opportunities on the Army Reserve side.”

Sgt. Danielle Gilchrist, a human resources specialist with seven years in the Army Reserves, agreed the Army Reserve component offers many career options for Soldiers.

“I knew this would be a really good opportunity to work in the brigade, so I jumped on it when they offered it to me. I don’t really have any complaints,” Gilchrist said. “It’s a different type of mission, but like anything else, you adapt to it – fall in and do your best.”

The Soldiers will be here for about a year.

“We’re proud to be here, happy to be here,” Yeasky said.

