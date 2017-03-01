Army Emergency Relief AER kicks off fundraising season with goal of $300k

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Sometimes all it takes is one unexpected emergency – a sick family member, a major car issue or even problems with pay to cripple a budget. For Soldiers, their families and retirees, the Army Emergency Relief fund can be a welcome resource.

The 2017 AER fundraising season officially began Wednesday, and Fort Bliss Financial Readiness opened the season Feb. 23 during the Fort Bliss Senior Leader Update at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here.

“Our goal this year, for the campaign season, March 1st through May 15th, is $300,000,” said Ana Hernandez, Fort Bliss Financial Readiness program manager. “I want to recover what we issue in grants so we can continue to help Soldiers that are most in need. I think we can do it. I just want to make sure we continue in the tradition of Soldiers helping Soldiers.”

Last year, AER assisted some 45,000 Soldiers across the Army. At Fort Bliss, service members received $4.3 million in funds.

“The AER campaign is two-fold. One is to fundraise, the other is to increase awareness,” Hernandez said. “Project officers from brigade down to company level have been trained already.”

AER emergency financial assistance is provided in the form of interest-free loans, grants or a combination loan and grant, based on a valid need. Broad categories of assistance include emergency travel, automobile repair, rent, utilities, funerals, basic furniture and appliance needs. Spouses of deployed Soldiers requesting assistance need to have a special power of attorney signed by the active-duty Soldier.

“The reason it’s important to contribute to AER is because it helps fund assistance to Soldiers,” Hernandez said. “Loans help many, because we’re able to recycle the money, but grants help one. So if we want to be able to continue to give grants to Soldiers in their worst times of need, then we need to fundraise so we can continue to do that.”

Soldiers looking for more information on AER can get with their unit representative or visit www.aerhq.org. AER also has a scholarship program for spouses and unmarried dependent children. Last year AER awarded $7.9 million in scholarship money. AER is now accepting scholarship applications through May 1.