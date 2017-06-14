Armed Services YMCA summer lunch program kicks off

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) As summer begins, so do the summer programs and services. One program specifically is the Armed Services YMCA’s free summer lunch program. Combined efforts from the Armed Services YMCA and the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum intend to leave no child hungry this summer.

The program will run through Aug. 18. Food will be provided Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will provide free lunch to children 18 years old and under.

Once the children are finished eating their lunch they can head over the child activity center in the museum to play.

John Hamilton, director, Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, was pleased to be able to host the program inside the museum.

“We hold a lot of different events here so this works for us,” Hamilton said. “Last year alone the museum saw 56,741 visitors come through the museum.”

“For every 10 children here in El Paso, about five to seven of them go home and go to bed without food,” said Ana Coleman, child care director, Armed Services YMCA. “This location is brand new, and we are very happy to be here.”

Coleman and staff set the bar high for themselves. They hope to create a new standard so no child is left hungry.

“Our goal for this year is to feed at least 100 children a day,” Coleman said.

Coleman hopes the community will get involved and the program will take off.

“We hope to get the community to enjoy this free program,” Coleman said.

The free summer lunch program is located in the old food court area inside the museum. Meals will also be served at the Armed Services YMCA at 7061 Comington St. There, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the YMCA and this program visit www.asymcaelpaso.org or call 562-8461.