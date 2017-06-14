My GECU

Armed Services YMCA summer lunch program kicks off

The Armed Services YMCA is offering free lunch through Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here. The program is open to children 18 years old and under. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

The Armed Services YMCA is offering free lunch through Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here. The program is open to children 18 years old and under. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) As summer begins, so do the summer programs and services. One program specifically is the Armed Services YMCA’s free summer lunch program. Combined efforts from the Armed Services YMCA and the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum intend to leave no child hungry this summer.

The program will run through Aug. 18. Food will be provided Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will provide free lunch to children 18 years old and under.

Once the children are finished eating their lunch they can head over the child activity center in the museum to play.

John Hamilton, director, Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, was pleased to be able to host the program inside the museum.

“We hold a lot of different events here so this works for us,” Hamilton said. “Last year alone the museum saw 56,741 visitors come through the museum.”

“For every 10 children here in El Paso, about five to seven of them go home and go to bed without food,” said Ana Coleman, child care director, Armed Services YMCA. “This location is brand new, and we are very happy to be here.”

Coleman and staff set the bar high for themselves.  They hope to create a new standard so no child is left hungry.

“Our goal for this year is to feed at least 100 children a day,” Coleman said.

Coleman hopes the community will get involved and the program will take off.

“We hope to get the community to enjoy this free program,” Coleman said.

The free summer lunch program is located in the old food court area inside the museum. Meals will also be served at the Armed Services YMCA at 7061 Comington St. There, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the YMCA and this program visit www.asymcaelpaso.org or call 562-8461.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41815

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.