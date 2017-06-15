Are you Ready Army?

My GECU

By Jessie Spence: Directorate of Plans, Training. Mobilization and Security,

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” – Benjamin Franklin

The Oxford English Dictionary defines an emergency as a “serious, unexpected and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.” Perhaps the exemplar of a modern-day emergency is Hurricane Katrina. When it struck in the early morning of Aug. 29, 2005, it had a Category 3 rating on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale and stretched some 400 miles across. While the storm itself caused significant damage, the aftermath was catastrophic. Levee breaches led to massive flooding and an estimated $100 billion in damage. Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were displaced from their homes, with modest estimates indicating the death toll to be more than 1,800.

Now, one might say, “Well, that was Katrina and that was New Orleans. Something like that could never happen here.” Well, in July 2006, El Paso received more than 15 inches of rain – nearly twice the annual average at the time – which resulted in $21 million in damage to public infrastructure, $77 million in damage to residential and commercial properties, and $3.5 million in damage to the flood control system and the Greater El Paso Landfill. Also, 766 homes sustained minor flood damage, 455 homes sustained major damage and 295 homes were destroyed, according to the city. The storm also damaged 100 roads. One flood-related death was reported in the clean-up process.

In 2008, in response to Hurricane Katrina and “Storm 2006,” the Department of the Army launched the Ready Army campaign in an effort to increase the resilience of the Army community and enhance the readiness of the force by informing Soldiers, their Families, Army Civilians and Contractors of relevant hazards and encouraging them to Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit and Get Involved. Think Doomsday Preppers, but a little less … intense.

Be informed: Many events can trigger emergency situations with the potential to escalate into disaster. Hazards such as power outages or disease outbreaks can happen anywhere at any time, so you should become familiar with the spectrum of possible dangers and how you will be notified about them. It is also important to give special consideration to hazards likely to affect your local area, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes or severe winter weather.  You should understand the local mass warning system and, when notified, be prepared to evacuate, move to a civilian shelter or designated safe haven or temporarily shelter-in-place. Furthermore, be prepared to report your accountability status via the Army Disaster Personnel Accountability and Assessment System website, – https://adpaas.army.mil – Army Info. at 1-800-833-6622, and Military OneSource at 800-342-9647.

Make a plan – think of the 5 W’s:

Who: Gather input from all members of your family to consider all possibilities and make them more likely to remember important steps when an emergency happens. Choose a contact person, a family member or friend living somewhere else whom you can all contact in the case of an event.

What: Plan for all hazards that could affect your Family, considering potential hazards and weather patterns in your region. Think through each possible emergency situation, and determine how your family should respond.

Where: Think about all the places you and your family may be throughout the day, such as home, office, school and in transit. Establish meeting places and discuss situations to use them.

When: Because emergencies can happen at any time, make your family emergency plan immediately. Review the plan annually and whenever there are major changes in your family situation, schedule or activities.

Why: Emergencies are unpredictable and scary. By establishing and practicing a family emergency plan, you and your family are more likely to find each other quickly and help one another get through the emergency situation safely and with less worry.

Making an emergency plan is just the first step; you should practice it at least twice a year.

Build a kit: When disaster strikes, emergency responders address the most critical needs and may not be able to get to an area until it is deemed safe. While they work on behalf of the entire community, it is your responsibility to ensure your family’s well-being during times of crisis. Emergency kits are essential tools for meeting that challenge. Suggested basic items to consider for a home emergency kit include:

– Water

– Food

– Formula and diapers for infants

– Food, water and other supplies and documents for any pets

– Manual can opener

– Flashlight, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration battery-powered weather radio, battery-powered cellphone charger and extra batteries or hand crank powered devices

– First-aid kit and prescription medications

– Sanitation supplies such as moist towelettes, disinfectant and garbage bags

– Important documents in watertight packaging – personal, financial and insurance – store copies in a separate location (safety deposit box, relatives or trusted friend)

– Your family emergency plan, local maps and your command reporting information

– Five-gallon bucket with plastic bags for use as a portable toilet

– Cash in small denominations

Get involved:

Citizen Corps: The mission of Citizen Corps is to harness the power of every individual through education, training and volunteer service to make communities safer, stronger and better prepared to respond to the threats of terrorism, crime, public health issues and disasters of all kinds. Through Citizen Corps, individuals can learn about opportunities to get involved and help build capacity for first responders. With proper training and education, civilian volunteers expand the resources available to states and local communities. Many partner organizations offer public education, outreach and training for free. For more information, visit https://www.ready.gov/citizen-corps.

Through outreach and education, Ready Army ultimately calls our Army community to action and aims to create a culture of preparedness that will save lives and strengthen the nation. American business, civic and religious leader Spencer W. Kimball perhaps best summed up the intent of the Ready Army campaign when he said, “Preparedness, when properly pursued, is a way of life, not a sudden, spectacular program.” For more information on Ready Army, visit http://www.acsim.army.mil/readyarmy/.

