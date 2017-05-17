‘Archangels’ take on Donovians and Arianans in training

By Capt. Guster Cunningham III, 11th ADA Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) The “Archangels” of Battery A, 5th Battalion, “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, departed for the Tobin Wells Training Area here to conduct Patriot gunnery train up and qualification here April 24. The training’s scenario was that the sovereign nation of Atropia has asked for U.S. military assistance, and one domain is air and missile defense from the “Fighting Deuce.” The evil foes are the Donovians and Arianans with their ground, chemical, ballistic and cruise missile threats. The Archangels have deployed tactically to the city of Baku and are setting up their Patriot site. Their gunnery training runs through May.