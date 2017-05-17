‘Archangels’ take on Donovians and Arianans in training
Capt. Cody Biggs, center, commander, Btry. A, 5th Bn., “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd ADA, 11th ADA “Imperial” Bde., with 1st Sgt. Howard Hill, Btry. A, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., standing beneath vehicle fans, conduct an after action review of the relocation “jump” mission to the relocation site at the Tobin Wells Training Area here May 2. The Archangels listen intently as the various Soldiers discuss what was supposed to happen, what happened, what went wrong, what went right and ways to improve. Photos by Capt. Guster Cunningham III, 11th ADA Bde. Public Affairs.
By Capt. Guster Cunningham III, 11th ADA Bde. Public Affairs:
(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) The “Archangels” of Battery A, 5th Battalion, “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, departed for the Tobin Wells Training Area here to conduct Patriot gunnery train up and qualification here April 24. The training’s scenario was that the sovereign nation of Atropia has asked for U.S. military assistance, and one domain is air and missile defense from the “Fighting Deuce.” The evil foes are the Donovians and Arianans with their ground, chemical, ballistic and cruise missile threats. The Archangels have deployed tactically to the city of Baku and are setting up their Patriot site. Their gunnery training runs through May.
Pvt. Peyton Miller, an air defense enhanced early warning system operator assigned to Btry. A, 5th Bn., “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd ADA, 11th ADA “Imperial” Bde., attaches communications wires from the engagement control station to his mobile battery command post shelter after relocating to the new site.
Spc. Rachael Nichilo, left, and Sgt. Rafael Tijerina III, right, Patriot launching station enhanced operator and maintainers assigned to Btry. A, 5th Bn., “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd ADA, 11th ADA “Imperial” Bde., stand with weapons at the ready in front of their Patriot launcher.
Sgt. Andres Lopez, a team leader assigned to Btry. A, 5th Bn., “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd ADA, 11th ADA “Imperial” Bde., untangles the communications wires that lead from various launchers to the engagement control station at the Tobin Wells Training Area here May 2. Soldiers must clear lines so there are no lapses in communications or for safety reasons, so no one trips and falls.
