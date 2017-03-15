‘Archangels’ bid farewell, welcome new first sergeant

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) The Soldiers of Battery A, “Archangels,” 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, 11th “Imperial” Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gathered for a change of responsibility ceremony at Imperial Field here March 3.

The Archangels said a heartfelt farewell to 1st Sgt. Andrea Garza and welcomed back 1st Sgt. Howard Hill, who previously served as the battalion’s first sergeant.

“I’m back in my home turf,” Hill said.

Hill thanked the brigade’s command for allowing him to return and the opportunity to deploy with the battery.

“I’m excited to be back here and excited to deploy once again with this unit,” Hill said.

The 11th ADA is the largest, most deployed air defense unit in the Army. Each battery within the brigade must always be ready to be activated, and that includes the Archangels.

Whatever the future holds, Hill said he is focused on mission success.

“Right now, the focus is to get through upcoming training, deploy downrange and return safely with every Soldier,” Hill said.

While one is focused on the future, another will have memories of serving as first sergeant of the Archangels.

“I had some great troops, some great Soldiers, so today is a sad, sad day,” Garza said.

The Archangels are the best battery in the brigade, Garza said.

“I’m going to miss my Soldiers, taking care of them and having the opportunity to be a part of their life, and hopefully I made a lasting impression on them which will be positive on them to further their careers to do good things,” Garza said.

The Archangels will truly miss Garza, but the brigade will keep the exceptional first sergeant within its ranks as the rear-detachment first sergeant for 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery.