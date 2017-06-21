Aquapalooza cools off community

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso,Texas, June. 22, 2017) Summer started with a splash at Biggs Park here Saturday. Hundreds of families donned swimsuits for some fun in the sun.

“It’s our annual summer kickoff party. We try to bring as many water sports as possible because normally it ends up like today, on one of the hottest days of the summer. June happens to be our hottest month of the year,” said Lora Diem, community activities coordinator for Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Special events staff arranged for eight inflatable water slides, water pads and even had a fire truck to spray everyone down on the half hour. The event also featured various water sports, face painting and a photo booth.

“The kids, the families just love it. It’s just such a relaxing day,” Diem said. “They can cool off and relax and have a picnic. This particular event everybody loves.”

The high temperature for Saturday reached 105 degrees, so cooling off was exactly what some attendees sought.

“It’s really hot in Texas, so the water actually cooled me down,” said Jaziyah Patterson, 10, who attended the event with family members. “I have so much fun with them. It’s so fun, you can cool down so easily and have fun with your family or friends.”

Silvia Grant brought her two daughters, Evelyn, 2, and Alexandria, 4, to have some fun out of the sun.

“They’re having fun. We live in the far east, so there are very few shaded parks. We usually come here because it’s shady,” Grant said. “It’s great. I wish they would do it more often.”

Other attendees were thrill-seekers. Triplets Caleb, Ezra and Gideon Kaldahl, 7, went down the huge slides over and over again.

“Probably that lava one (was my favorite) kind of, because there was a really big drop off, like really big,” said Caleb, who wanted to take a turn on all the rides. “It was fun. There’s a lot of rides. I went on about three of them.”

The free event was one of many activities the Fort Bliss FMWR organizes for the community. To find out all the events going on this summer, check out the FMWR calendar at https://bliss.armymwr.com/calendar. After Pop Goes the Fort on July 4, FMWR will host Tap and Cork, a beer and wine festival at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here August 5 and 6.