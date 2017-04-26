April is STI Awareness Month: Have you been tested?

By Teresa Martin, Epidemiology and disease Control Program Manager, Department of Preventive Medicine:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Twenty million new sexually transmitted infections occur every year in this country. STIs include chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis, HPV, herpes and HIV. Any sexually active person is at risk for a sexually transmitted infection. April is the month of STI awareness and a good time to get tested. Soldiers and their beneficiaries can stop in or call the public health nursing office at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center at 742-1343.

Many people have symptoms but don’t talk about them or see a doctor. Symptoms can be pain with urination, discharge, odor, abdominal pain, rash and sores. Some people don’t even know they have an infection because they do not have symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 50 percent of infected males and 80 percent of infected females are not aware they are infected with chlamydia because they are not having symptoms.

Texas is ranked 10th nationally for STIs. El Paso is ranked number six in the state with 4,000 chlamydia cases in 2015, which means six out of 1,000 people have chlamydia.

Some tips to help prevent and decrease the spread of STIs are abstinence, engaging in a monogamous relationship, use condoms and/or dental dams, get STI tested and go to see your primary care manager when experiencing any abnormal health symptoms.

The Army Public Health Department has medical staff that is able to provide you with education, resources, and testing. To schedule an appointment or inquire about services, call 742-1343.