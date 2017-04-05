My GECU

Amorous bats and things like that

Visitors walk down into the natural entrance of Carlsbad Caverns March 25. Photos by Mike Brantley, Fort Bliss Public Affairs.

By Mike Brantley, Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) CARLSBAD, N.M. – As the weather here in El Paso heats up, there is a place less than three hours away that is a constant 56 degrees year-round … deep, underground at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Located in southeast New Mexico, the park, created as a national monument in 1923 and recognized as a national park in 1930, has the largest underground chamber in the U.S. – the Big Room – and is approximately 1,000 feet deep.

I recently visited for my second time in 18 months, walking down the twists and turns to the bottom. This last time I chose to walk back up as well instead of taking the elevator from the Visitor Center. A word of advice: take your time.

My initial reason for visiting the caverns last May was to see the Mexican free-tailed bats fly out at dusk to feast on blood-sucking mosquitos and other bugs. Bad weather prevented them from departing the natural cave entrance where an outdoor amphitheater of concrete seats fill with visitors eager to witness the Bat Flight Program nightly.

A large speleothem, in the form of a column inside the Big Room of Carlsbad Caverns.

The program is free and is first come, first served until all seats are filled. However, you are not allowed to take pictures or videos of the bats exiting or entering the cave.

I was there March 25 and was told that there are very few bats at this time of year. One lady who works in the gift shop off the visitor’s center said that the bats are wintering in Mexico and return in May. Actually what she said was they were partying in Cancun and the females all come back from Mexico pregnant.

The bats give birth in August or September and fill the sky with baby bats.

If bats or their reproductive habits are not your thing, then perhaps the actual cave tour would be of interest to you?

From the natural entrance, it is an extremely steep 1.25-mile walk down, down, down into the bottom of the cave where you will find a 1.25-mile relatively flat walk around the Big Room. Wheelchair accessibility is available for some of the Big Room. If you’re not as adventurous, an elevator can take you down to the bottom if you don’t want to walk down; the same elevator can be used to bring you back to the surface. Strollers are not permitted in the cave.

The winding walkway through the natural entrance descends down into darkness and as the last bit of sunlight fades, you can see low-lighting illuminating various rock features throughout your walk down. There are markers with information along your walk, detailing the rocks and features you are viewing, as well as information on the animals who live there and other interesting tidbits.

Before your trip down, remember no food or gum (only water is allowed into the cave), no smoking of any kind, please keep your conversations to a whisper as sound travels a great distance in the cave, and no running. There are emergency phones at regular intervals along the trail down.

For service members and their family members with identification cards, the entrance fee of $10 is waived. Also, if you are a disabled veteran of the military, bring your VA card or a copy of your VA letter showing your disability percentage and your visit is free as well.

Don’t forget to bring your adventurous curiosity and spirit of learning. This part of the southwest is unique and diverse. Get out and enjoy it.

For more information, logon to https://www.nps.gov/cave/index.htm for detailed information on accommodations in the area, directions and other things to do while visiting.

