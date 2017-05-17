My GECU

All Army boxing coach teaches deployed Soldiers

Sgt. 1st Class Joel Vallete, not pictured, signal section chief of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supervises a training bout between two of his students on May 11 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. He teaches about a sport he’s very passionate about and it shows in his students. Each one gives their all when it’s time to train, creating an environment of camaraderie between all boxers on the base. Photos by Pvt. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

By Pvt. Nicholas Vidro  , 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – A glowing set of gloves flash about each other as two men circle warily. Using a succession of rapid jabs and calculated hooks, their feet dance in a concrete ring against the backdrop of the Romanian sunset. Their earnest focus is directed at one another, but the voice guiding them isn’t their own. They’re working off the lessons of Sgt. 1st Class Joel Vallete, their mentor.

Vallete is the signal section chief for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. After the duty day is through, he spends his free time training fellow Soldiers in the art of boxing.

Sgt. 1st Class Joel Vallete, right, signal section chief of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts boxing mitt drills with one of his trainees on May 11 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Vallete, an All Army Boxing coach, uses boxing as a constructive way to spend free time with his fellow Soldiers while on deployment in Romania, as well as sharing a passion of his with others.

“I love being able to teach Soldiers about something I love. I’m really just here to spread knowledge about something that not everyone gets to do,” he said.

Hailing from Stockton, California, Vallete joined the Army at 27 and found boxing soon after. He was introduced to it during a boxing “smoker,” which is a non-professional bout, in the early years of his military career.

“I was deployed and it all started with a boxing smoker. I did that at the age of 32, so I started real late in my life,” he recalled.

051817sports1_3Although he took to training with a natural spark, his duties came first, leaving him with little time for competition. Luckily, he was able to give himself to his passion in another way. He began coaching in 2013. Giving his free time while on deployment to teach others about boxing allows him to spread some of the important life lessons the sport can teach.

“Boxing taught me a lot of discipline and a lot about myself as far as my physical capabilities, as well as my resilience. That’s something I can apply in the ring and in life,” Vallete said.

This eventually gave Vallete the opportunity to be hand-selected for a coaching position on the All Army Boxing Team, an opportunity he accepted in a heartbeat. As a coach on that team, he went on to train with the boxers who would dominate the national competition, walking away with five victories as a squad. 051817sports1_4

Boxing wasn’t only a part-time passion for the noncommissioned officer. He was able to find ways to inject his boxing philosophy into his everyday life, and using that to help train his Soldiers in the field and also offering them personal advice.

“I know if you do take a hard hit you have to get back up and finish out the round. You have to finish what you started,” he said.

This style of teaching has resonated deeply with his Soldiers and gained him admiration from all parts of his unit. First Sgt. Ernest Ramirez, company first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., spoke highly of Vallete’s effect on other Soldiers.

“Some of my Soldiers have been training with him and they come back and tell me ‘Sgt. 1st Class Vallete gave us a good one today, first sergeant.’ Overall, it’s a positive thing he’s doing here. He even trains my son back home, so his work means a great deal to me,” Ramirez said.

It’s no secret that the Soldiers trained by Vallete are grateful for his guidance. Even though they work hard, smiles are always shared in the ring. Vallete trains students for a variety of reasons ranging from wanting to compete to just staying in shape. As long as they have a goal in mind he’ll work with them. He’s even taken on new students on his current deployment to Romania. It helps him spread his love for boxing and it shows in all of his trainees. Sgt. Marcos Benitez, one of Vallete’s Soldiers, as well as his top pupil, spoke on the influence Vallete has had on his life.

“When you walk into a gym and hear the heavy bag being punched, that’s what’s going to stick out to you the most. I walked into the building and it was like it called me to it. Sgt. 1st Class Vallete really taught me to have tenacity in and out of the ring. It’s an honor to get to be taught by him,” Benitez said.

Taking a knee to talk to his students after their practice bout, Vallete goes over the session with each boxer. In an effortless manner he gets his students to find the answers within themselves, rather than giving it to them outright. Although he may try to downplay it, Vallete is a natural mentor in the field and in the ring. Incorporating the resiliency he honed in a decade of boxing into all aspects of his life, he stands ready for whatever comes next.

