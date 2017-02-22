My GECU

Air Force spouse named Fort Bliss Military Spouse of the Year

By Miguel De Santiago, Special to the Fort Bliss Bugle:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) Natalie Hayek, a humble ambassador of goodwill, won this year’s Fort Bliss Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year award through Military Spouse Magazine.

“I was very honored to win for Fort Bliss,” Hayek said.  “I did not advance to the top 18 but the people who did make it to the top 18 are really wonderful women and men who have been doing terrific things for their own installations.”

People are nominated all over the country for the award and popular vote elects the person for each installation and those people can advance to later rounds.

Sally Weisenfels, a longtime family friend and military mother whose son is a Marine, nominated Hayek. She said Natalie embodies the adaptable qualities needed to be named a Military Spouse of the Year.

“She’s truly the most genuine person that I know,” Weisenfels said.

Military Spouse Magazine started the program to honor military spouses and the goals they achieved and recognize the hard work they put in behind the scenes.

“I’m extremely proud of her and not surprised at all,” said her husband, Maj. Michael Hayek. “Natalie does a lot of work for the squadron and as a spouse in general, I was very proud.”

Maj. Hayek said Natalie does her best to build community.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Air Force or Army or Navy or Marines, it really is just all about (a) – sense of community for her and what she can do to foster that development and growth,” Maj. Hayek said.

Hayek is a teacher by training; she has undergraduate and master’s degrees in English and has worked as a high school English teacher.

“As many military spouses have probably experienced, I became a little more flexible in my career choice,” Hayek said. “The rest of my professional work was in family literacy. When I had my kids I became a stay-at-home mom and I’m a regular contributor for Military Spouse Magazine and a content writer for various blogs.”

Maj. Hayek said wherever they’ve been stationed, Natalie has been drawn to helping people and strengthening community bonds.

“In Hawaii she was part of a nonprofit literacy organization that spanned all the islands. When we were in Turkey she helped folks further their academic careers. At Fort Hood she worked hard to develop the key spouse program in our squadron and continued that here in Fort Bliss. Even in D.C, where we were at the Pentagon for a while, she did community building with the military spouses,” Maj. Hayek said.

“We deploy all the time and we have the stressors of military life, but she really looks at it as a blessing,” Maj. Hayek said. “We chose this life and we’re proud and humble to be a part of it and she knows we can’t do it alone and she really looks at how we can help each other out.”

Natalie Hayek is a key spouse within her husband’s unit. A key spouse is a point of contact for the rest of the military spouses within the unit, often providing useful information and developing a sense of community.

“We’re also people that other spouses know they can call if they have questions or concerns about anything,” Natalie Hayek said.

Her roles as key spouse and as a mom keep her busy while helping to maintain her goal of building community wherever she goes.

“I help out within the squadron with fundraisers and things like that or making sure I make meals when people have a new baby or if they’ve had a surgery,” Natalie Hayek said. “And I volunteer in my kids’ schools at their book fairs and their libraries, and a room mom for my son’s classroom.”

Natalie and her husband of 10 years, along with their two children, started calling the Sun City home last July when Maj. Hayek’s new assignment led him and his family to an Air Force unit here.

“We’ve been having so much fun on the trails and hiking, the people of El Paso are friendly – I really feel like the whole experience from my husband’s unit on up to just the general El Paso community has been so welcoming,” Hayek said. “Transition is never a piece of cake but when you can come into a new place and feel welcomed and feel comfortable that makes you all the more capable to set a new goal for yourself and be a able to accomplish them.”

Hayek said she’s grateful people voted for her and wishes to use the title to further the stories and causes of other military spouses who she says are full of information and wisdom.

She cited a story she recently did on a group of Fort Bliss women who started Operation Deploy Your Dress, which allows people to donate gently worn formal attire for military spouses, as inspiration for her and she hopes for others.

“It’s wonderful how military spouses can see a hole or a need and they are so resourceful and creative that they can find a way to fill it and help a lot of people,” Hayek said.

