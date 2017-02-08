Aiming for gold, earning the Schützenschnur

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – Partnership goes beyond sharing a duty station. Units at Fort Bliss routinely partner with the German Air Force Air Defense Center, located at Fort Bliss, in community and training events. Twice a year, German air force members host the opportunity for American service members to earn the Schützenschnur, the German marksmanship badge.

“It’s a great experience and they are all very thankful to do this, but a lot of guys were stationed in Germany for three or four years but never had the chance to do this and they’re very surprised,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Schade, officer in charge of the Schützenschnur event. “We can offer this for 50 and 60 Soldiers per event.”

The week of Jan. 30-Feb. 2, about 120 service members from across Fort Bliss vied for the badge.

“This is the qualification for the German soldiers, they must do it once a year,” Schade said.

Schade has organized the event for nearly six years, and this range was his last before he heads back to Germany.

“My commander takes care of the American Soldiers, he wants to have a good relationship with Fort Bliss and this is the one thing we can offer Fort Bliss and the Soldiers at Fort Bliss,” Schade said. “We offer them shooting badge or a proficiency badge. That’s for the community here that’s something we can give back to the Soldiers.”

Soldiers used German weapons to attempt to earn the badge. This test they used the Heckler and Koch P8 pistol and the HK G36A1 rifle. Soldiers started with the pistol and then completed the rifle range another day.

“For the rifle, we do it with 16 rounds. We start at the standing position behind the wall; they’re shooting behind the wall, and then they’re moving forward to the hundred and fifty meters. They have four rounds in the prone position,” Schade said. “After that, they are moving forward to the hundred meter after that they have two standing positions, two kneeling positions. After that they’re going forward to the 80 meters, two standing and two kneeling.”

Many service members stationed in Germany have the opportunity to try for the badge, however Fort Bliss is one of the few military installations where service members can earn it stateside.

“I didn’t think I’d have the opportunity to come out here and it’s definitely a great opportunity to meet Soldiers from other armies and I think it’s a very good team building exercise, coming out here,” said Spc. Christopher Witt, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment.

Though the qualification requirements and weapons were different, the service members adapted to the German course. Witt said Soldiers have to jump on chances such as this.

“I implore every Soldier to go out there and if there’s ever an opportunity to do something you normally wouldn’t do, take it. I’d say it’s always going to be an interesting experience,” Witt said.

After the scores were tallied, 6 made bronze, 39 made silver, and 84 made gold. Coming up in March, the German Air Force Air Defense Center will give service members a chance to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.