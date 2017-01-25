My GECU

A day in the life of a military family liaison

By Krista Moore, El Dorado High School military family liaison:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) A unique resource in some El Paso area schools is the position of the military family liaison. Often a military spouse or former Soldier, these individuals are on site to create a welcoming environment for newly arrived families and can be a priceless point of contact for students and parents.  At campuses with high numbers of military connected students, the liaison is an essential component of the parental engagement team. A liaison will help students find connections and advocate for students and parents throughout their stay at the campus. The liaison has many responsibilities that range from student care to parent involvement, and the care they provide reaches beyond the first day – it is a consistent resource. The following is just a small glimpse of how the liaison can make all the difference in the world for a new arriving family in just one day.

Imagine you have just moved yet again to a new state – you are away from your family, friends, old colleagues. Everything is new: new start, new house, new job, new school. Your children will be thrown into a new atmosphere. What is your first step as a parent? You call up the Fort Bliss School Liaison Office to start looking for which school your child will attend. Find out that your child will now be a student at school “X.” School X is the best of best schools in El Paso. You are relieved to hear academically your new school is the best, but now to the fun part of actually enrolling your student. You arrive at the school and are greeted with a smiling face. You inquire about registration and through small talk you state you are a military family. You are military, which is fantastic because you must meet our military family liaison; she is here just for you. She is your voice, she advocates for you and your student. The Military Family Liaison is welcoming and makes you and your child feel right at home. You made the right choice, you know that you and your child will feel safe at this school. The Military Family Liaison goes through the registration process with you and your child. She is answering questions and shares information about the campus and the community. Suddenly you feel at ease for the first time since you received orders to report to Fort Bliss. Before you have a chance to enjoy that feeling you are faced with yet another challenge. It is time to say goodbye and release the ropes. You are nervous because he is new, doesn’t have any friends and is nervous himself.

How will he find his classes? Is he going to sit alone at lunch? How will he find the bus to come home? All these questions start to race through you mind and you call your liaison for reassurance. You are relieved to hear the liaison has already introduced a new friend to your child through the Student Ambassador Program. Your child has already had a tour of the school, has a school-spirit shirt, knows where all his classes will be, knows where and which bus to take and ate lunch with new friends. “Relax mom we’ve got this,” you’re likely to hear. The first day was a success and your child comes home sharing all his new experiences, excited to return.

PCS in military terms stands for “permanent change of station,” but in military family liaison terms it means “positive change of school.” Mission accomplished.

The goal of a military family liaison is to be the support system of military families, new and old. Liaisons assist in the creation of a welcome atmosphere, interact with military students and parents, advocates and provides program information to support military families. The value of a Military Family Liaison is priceless because his or her service translates into less stress on military families. Most military children move six to nine times during their K-12 school years. It is nice to know the Military Family Liaison will be part of move number six.

To find out more information, call 569-5064 or inquire at your child’s campus.

