A-4 Gladiators prepare to ‘Strike Deep’ at a moment’s notice

By 2nd Lt. Joshua Fergel, A-4 THAAD:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) Due to the rapidly improving technology and capabilities of enemy ballistic missile threats, U.S. military personnel needed to adapt their methods of combating these threats just as rapidly.

To counter these new threats, Army personnel developed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, often called THAAD, missile defense system. With this complex system comes the need for proficient Soldiers to ensure the system meets its full potential.

The Gladiators of A-4 THAAD, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, are training to meet specific qualifications to prove they are capable of operating and maintaining the system to the highest standards.

The THAAD missile defense system is capable of intercepting short and medium range ballistic missiles within and beyond our atmosphere. This capability provides a layered defense that fills the gap in coverage between lower altitude Patriot missile defense system and the higher altitude Aegis missile defense system.

Not only does THAAD bring expanded capabilities on intercepting enemy ballistic missiles, it also affords U.S. forces the ability to use powerful radar for early detection and warning of incoming threats.

Within recent weeks, the Soldiers of A-4 THAAD have proved their proficiency at march ordering and emplacing the system, fully integrating the many assets included and conducting air defense operations.

To simulate real-world missions, the Gladiators conducted field training where Soldiers trained on using THAAD’s powerful radar, conducting reloads when launchers have expended their interceptors, maintaining site security and trouble shooting and repairing degraded equipment in a timely manner. This allowed numerous Soldiers to be evaluated on specific tasks to meet basic and mission-level qualifications.

The extensive training requirement on the THAAD system has not prevented the Gladiators from proving their proficiency on basic Soldier skills.

Soldiers have proved their accuracy with their personal weapons to include the M16 assault rifle, the M9 pistol, the M320 handheld grenade launcher, the M2 .50 cal. machine gun and the M249 squad automatic weapon systems. Diverse experience on numerous weapon systems allows the Gladiators to meet mission requirements.

Despite the accelerated training schedule, the Gladiators stay motivated to meet and exceed expectations. A-4 continues to display professionalism through adversity in order to accomplish the mission and prove their capability to protect the United States and its allies worldwide. “Strike Deep!”