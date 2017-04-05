My GECU

A-4 Gladiators prepare to ‘Strike Deep’ at a moment’s notice

Spc. Jordan Chase, right, and Spc. Nicholas Romano, left, enhanced launching station operators assigned to the A-4 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, “Gladiators,” 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct maintenance operations here March 8 to ensure their equipment is ready. Photo by 2nd Lt. Joshua Fergel, A-4 THAAD.

Spc. Jordan Chase, right, and Spc. Nicholas Romano, left, enhanced launching station operators assigned to the A-4 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, “Gladiators,” 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct maintenance operations here March 8 to ensure their equipment is ready. Photo by 2nd Lt. Joshua Fergel, A-4 THAAD.

By 2nd Lt. Joshua Fergel, A-4 THAAD:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) Due to the rapidly improving technology and capabilities of enemy ballistic missile threats, U.S. military personnel needed to adapt their methods of combating these threats just as rapidly.

To counter these new threats, Army personnel developed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, often called THAAD, missile defense system. With this complex system comes the need for proficient Soldiers to ensure the system meets its full potential.

The Gladiators of A-4 THAAD, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, are training to meet specific qualifications to prove they are capable of operating and maintaining the system to the highest standards.

The THAAD missile defense system is capable of intercepting short and medium range ballistic missiles within and beyond our atmosphere. This capability provides a layered defense that fills the gap in coverage between lower altitude Patriot missile defense system and the higher altitude Aegis missile defense system.

Not only does THAAD bring expanded capabilities on intercepting enemy ballistic missiles, it also affords U.S. forces the ability to use powerful radar for early detection and warning of incoming threats.

Within recent weeks, the Soldiers of A-4 THAAD have proved their proficiency at march ordering and emplacing the system, fully integrating the many assets included and conducting air defense operations.

To simulate real-world missions, the Gladiators conducted field training where Soldiers trained on using THAAD’s powerful radar, conducting reloads when launchers have expended their interceptors, maintaining site security and trouble shooting and repairing degraded equipment in a timely manner. This allowed numerous Soldiers to be evaluated on specific tasks to meet basic and mission-level qualifications.

The extensive training requirement on the THAAD system has not prevented the Gladiators from proving their proficiency on basic Soldier skills.

Soldiers have proved their accuracy with their personal weapons to include the M16 assault rifle, the M9 pistol, the M320 handheld grenade launcher, the M2 .50 cal. machine gun and the M249 squad automatic weapon systems. Diverse experience on numerous weapon systems allows the Gladiators to meet mission requirements.

Despite the accelerated training schedule, the Gladiators stay motivated to meet and exceed expectations. A-4 continues to display professionalism through adversity in order to accomplish the mission and prove their capability to protect the United States and its allies worldwide. “Strike Deep!”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41078

Posted by on Apr 5 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.