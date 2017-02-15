My GECU

86th ESB Soldiers judge elementary school science fair

Staff Sgt. Vidal Withlow, a multichannel transmission systems operator and maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, listens to a student explain his science project at the Bill Childress Elementary School science fair in Vinton, Texas, Feb. 3. Photo by Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

Staff Sgt. Vidal Withlow, a multichannel transmission systems operator and maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, listens to a student explain his science project at the Bill Childress Elementary School science fair in Vinton, Texas, Feb. 3. Photo by Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

By Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) VINTON, Texas – Approximately 30 Soldiers with the 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, volunteered to judge the annual science fair at Bill Childress Elementary School here Feb. 3.

School officials invited Soldiers to participate as judges as a part of the Partners in Education program, where Soldiers interact with community and local schools outside Fort Bliss.

The program aims to build relationships between the Army and America’s educators to help develop the youth into future leaders and productive citizens of the nation.

“We connected at the Partners for Education (kickoff) and we did some coordination of what type of events we could come and support them with,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Vinson, commander, 86th ESB.

The 86th ESB is composed of Soldiers who are skilled in operating and maintaining satellites, radios, signal and other communication systems, which makes the science fair common ground for the unit and the school.

“The science fair matches our background of communications,” Vinson said. “The Soldiers are really excited about science, so it makes the perfect connection to be judges at this science fair.”

Additionally, Soldiers took advantage of the opportunity to reach out to the community and experience a change of environment outside their regular work area.

“It’s more about the human aspect of (the Soldiers) as a person, instead of just being in the Army,” Vinson said. “I think it allows them to reach out and reconnect with the community and see that there’s more out here than just what’s on Fort Bliss.”

During the event, Soldiers were able to mingle with students and see various research projects the 7-to-10-year-old students created.

“We came out to judge the science fair of Bill Childress Elementary School and build the Army relationship with the community,” said Staff Sgt. Vidal Whitlow, a multichannel transmission systems operator and maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 86th ESB. “I rarely go off post, so by interacting with the children and the faculty allows me to have a firsthand experience of what the community is like.”

Along with the community outreach, Soldiers also reminisced on their own childhood memories.

Whitlow explained how one of the science projects on how celery stalks absorb water caught his attention. For him, the project brought back memories of how he was as a child and his wonder about how things work.

“It gave me the refreshing memory of how childhood was and brings back the perspective of the simplest things we learned as young kids in school,” Whitlow said. “The experiments we judged and learned from are a breath of fresh air.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40558

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.