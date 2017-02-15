86th ESB Soldiers judge elementary school science fair

By Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) VINTON, Texas – Approximately 30 Soldiers with the 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, volunteered to judge the annual science fair at Bill Childress Elementary School here Feb. 3.

School officials invited Soldiers to participate as judges as a part of the Partners in Education program, where Soldiers interact with community and local schools outside Fort Bliss.

The program aims to build relationships between the Army and America’s educators to help develop the youth into future leaders and productive citizens of the nation.

“We connected at the Partners for Education (kickoff) and we did some coordination of what type of events we could come and support them with,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Vinson, commander, 86th ESB.

The 86th ESB is composed of Soldiers who are skilled in operating and maintaining satellites, radios, signal and other communication systems, which makes the science fair common ground for the unit and the school.

“The science fair matches our background of communications,” Vinson said. “The Soldiers are really excited about science, so it makes the perfect connection to be judges at this science fair.”

Additionally, Soldiers took advantage of the opportunity to reach out to the community and experience a change of environment outside their regular work area.

“It’s more about the human aspect of (the Soldiers) as a person, instead of just being in the Army,” Vinson said. “I think it allows them to reach out and reconnect with the community and see that there’s more out here than just what’s on Fort Bliss.”

During the event, Soldiers were able to mingle with students and see various research projects the 7-to-10-year-old students created.

“We came out to judge the science fair of Bill Childress Elementary School and build the Army relationship with the community,” said Staff Sgt. Vidal Whitlow, a multichannel transmission systems operator and maintainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 86th ESB. “I rarely go off post, so by interacting with the children and the faculty allows me to have a firsthand experience of what the community is like.”

Along with the community outreach, Soldiers also reminisced on their own childhood memories.

Whitlow explained how one of the science projects on how celery stalks absorb water caught his attention. For him, the project brought back memories of how he was as a child and his wonder about how things work.

“It gave me the refreshing memory of how childhood was and brings back the perspective of the simplest things we learned as young kids in school,” Whitlow said. “The experiments we judged and learned from are a breath of fresh air.”