7223rd MSU transfers authority to 7218th MSU

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 22, 2017) The 7223rd Medical Support Unit relinquished authority of medical operations at the Soldier Resilience and Readiness Center to the 7218th MSU during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 9.

The 7223rd MSU, based out of Mobile, Alabama, had been assigned to the SRRC since July 2016. The yearlong mission included providing medical, dental and readiness support to service members and civilians deploying, redeploying, mobilizing and demobilizing.

“Thank you for supporting Fort Bliss by providing world-class medical screenings for our deploying Soldiers and civilians during your yearlong deployment,” said Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center. “The 7223rd MSU has accomplished much during its mobilization.”

During 7223rd MSU’s tenure at Fort Bliss, the unit conducted medical screenings for more than 70,000 service members, civilians and contractors. In addition, the 7223rd MSU also performed nearly 9,000 separation physical examinations and dozens of Soldiers completed professional and personal development courses, all while contributing countless hours of community service at local charities and community efforts.

“This brilliant unit always accomplished the mission and exceeded expectations,” said Maj. Dawn Carter-Bristol, commander, 7223rd MSU. “Soldiers maintained their integrity, perseverance and dedication.”

When the 7223rd MSU first deployed to Fort Bliss in support of the SRRC mission they had three objectives: support the mobilization and demobilization mission, improve and streamline SRRC processes and personally and professionally develop Soldiers within their unit, Smyrski said.

“It’s truly been an honor and pleasure to serve with this unit,” Carter-Bristol said. “You’ve lived up to our unit motto: ready to serve, ready to save.”

The 7218th MSU, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, will operate medical support operations at the SRRC under the designation of Company E, Troop Command, WBAMC.

“I’m looking forward to a rewarding year for all of my Soldiers and returning them back to their units as stronger leaders and advocates for our nation’s Army,” said Lt. Col. Pamela Lawson, commander, 7219th MSU. “We have joined together as a community, a team, to go forward and successfully complete the mission that we are tasked.”