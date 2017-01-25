My GECU

642nd RSG, USASMA develop Soldier leadership

Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Regional Support Group continue their discussion on Soldier care with Sgt. Maj. Donald Wilson, far right, incoming fellowship director, USASMA, after the completion of the leadership development course Jan. 12 in the conference room at the Mobilization and Deployment Headquarters, Bldg. 1010. Photos by Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs.

By Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan 26, 2017) The 642nd Regional Support Group’s latest iteration in their year-long Leadership Development Course covered the topic Solider Care: Past, Present and Future in the conference room of the Mobilization and Deployment Headquarters, Bldg. 1010, Jan. 12. The presentation was led by Sgt. Maj. Donald R. Wilson, incoming fellowship director, and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hissong, fellowship director, U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

The 642nd RSG leadership has held bi-monthly leadership development courses and information sessions for their Soldiers during their year of mobilization here completing the Mobilization and Deployment mission under the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

“It’s about (a Soldier’s) career … leadership development has to be key because the junior leaders of today are going to be the ones leading the Army tomorrow, that’s the future of our Army,” said Lt. Col. Brian Woodford, deputy commanding officer, 642nd RSG, who has been the driving force behind the LDC.

To get the participating Soldiers from the 642nd RSG engaged, the presentation began by going around the room asking each Soldier what their definition of what Soldier care meant to them. This exercise helped prove a central point – while a common Army term, Soldier care is not defined specifically in an official capacity in an Army regulation, rule or doctrine.

“To ensure that the new Soldiers that are coming in are going to carry on what America, for the past 240 plus years, has done, that this military will continue to run and that is what we have to do and that is key. And it starts with the Soldier,” Hissong said.

Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Hissong, standing, fellowship director, U.S.. Army Sergeants Major Academy, discusses Soldier Care: Past, Present and Future with Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Regional Support Group during a leadership development course Jan. 12 in the conference room at the Mobilization and Deployment Headquarters, Bldg. 1010.

The varying answers provided an opportunity to discuss and engage in conversation about what Soldier care should consist of. The discussion then moved to a presentation by both Hissong and Wilson, who outlined the pressing issues related to Soldier care and how it has impacted the past, present and future of the Army.

Woodford recently completed time as a battalion commander and noticed how some of the 642nd RSG Soldiers lacked awareness of core concepts normally found in company grade leaders. Using the experience from his own career and the input from the junior field grades a leadership development course was created with the intent to nudge the junior leaders to not only take better care of the local mission and Soldiers, but also equip them with the tools necessary for them to strive to hit their own goals.

“My emphasis comes from 25 years of experience in the Reserves and seeing how the different Reserve units I have been in treated leadership development,” Woodford said. “If we as senior leaders don’t take the time to show these folks, how are they going to get it?”

The 642nd RSG, a Reserve component unit, reached out to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s most important and esteemed resources, USASMA, the collaboration is a prime example of Soldiers helping Soldiers.

“This happens a lot … we are the premier institute right now for noncommissioned officer development and leadership, so we do have a lot of people come to us for these types of things,” Hissong said.

Ultimately, one day of training and conversation will not change a Soldier’s life, but opening the dialogue and getting the gears turning toward being a better and more complete Soldier will lead to a better overall Soldier and a more prepared Army.

If your unit or organization would like guidance, support, or training from USASMA, call 744-8456 for more information.

