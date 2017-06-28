642nd RSG transfers authority to the 644th RSG

By Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The 642nd Regional Support Group cased their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12, marking the end of a 12-month tour for the Army Reserve RSG from Decatur, Georgia.

The unit completed the mission with the Mobilization and Deployment Branch of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The 642nd RSG officially transferred authority of the MaD Branch mission to the 644th Regional Support Group, which assumed responsibility of the mission during the ceremony.

“Today gives us a chance to publically recognize and thank the superb troopers in the 642nd led by Col. Tucker Wilson and Sgt. Maj. (John) Miles for assisting in a tremendous job well done,” said Col. Mike Hester, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, during the ceremony. “Fort Bliss is the Army’s aircraft carrier; we must never forget that fact. So to the 642nd and now the 644th, always remember that you are a strategic asset.”

The ceremony completed the first rotation of regional support groups taking over the Mobilization and Deployment Branch mission. Since September 2001, through different iterations, the MaD Branch has overseen the mobilization and demobilization of more than 350,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and contractors in support of contingency operations and missions across the world.

“Eighteen months ago we started bringing in a team from all over the country … not only did we bring the team together with excellent leaders and Soldiers, but we had zero mission failures throughout this year. That is very hard to do, to see a unit do 12 months without any mission failures,” said Col. Tucker Wilson, commander, 642nd RSG.

Working with Soldiers, government service civilians and contractors, the 642nd RSG provided personnel, operations, logistics, information management and life support services for mobilizing and demobilizing National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, companies and battalions here, at McGregor Range, New Mexico, and at other training locations throughout Fort Bliss.

“I know it has been hard work and I just want to thank the leaders and the troopers, the 642nd for your discipline and just getting the job done below the radar screen, you should be very proud of that fact,” Hester said. “There is an old saying in the CAV about support troops I think is fitting for your mission in mobilization and our mission in garrison, that ‘we may not be the squadron’s pride, but without us, the squadron don’t ride.’”

One of the main improvements the 642nd RSG made was to the McGregor Chapel. Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Corson and Spc. Timothy Adams, chaplain’s assistant, spearheaded the effort, and along with volunteers from Soldiers in the 642nd and some mobilizing Soldiers, they made major improvements to the exterior façade and throughout the interior of the building to make it more inviting.

“All good things must come to an end … (We) are the first RSG on this mission. We did well and I couldn’t be prouder,” Wilson said.

Col. Dominic Wibe, commander, 644th RSG, and Command Sgt. Maj. Greggory Swanson, command sergeant major, 644th RSG, arrived here May 22 to get accustomed to the battle rhythm and area of responsibilities. The Army Reserve unit based out Fort Snelling, Minnesota, is looking forward to taking the reins of this important mission.

“Listening to the lineage of mobilization … it’s amazing the number of developments throughout the process and it continues to develop. The 642nd, we appreciate the excellence that you have created, to the 644th, we are going to maintain the excellent job that they have left us and look for areas where we can exceed the standard as we move forward,” Wibe said.