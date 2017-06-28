My GECU

642nd RSG transfers authority to the 644th RSG

Col. Dominic Wibe, commander, 644th Regional Support Group, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Greggory Swanson, command sergeant major, 644th RSG, uncase the unit colors, signifying the assumption of responsibility and authority for the Mobilization and Deployment Branch mission during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12. Photos by Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs.

Col. Dominic Wibe, commander, 644th Regional Support Group, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Greggory Swanson, command sergeant major, 644th RSG, uncase the unit colors, signifying the assumption of responsibility and authority for the Mobilization and Deployment Branch mission during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12. Photos by Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs.

By Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The 642nd Regional Support Group cased their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12, marking the end of a 12-month tour for the Army Reserve RSG from Decatur, Georgia.

The unit completed the mission with the Mobilization and Deployment Branch of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The 642nd RSG officially transferred authority of the MaD Branch mission to the 644th Regional Support Group, which assumed responsibility of the mission during the ceremony.

Command teams from the 642nd Regional Support Group, left, and 644th Regional Support Group, right, stand at parade rest during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12.

Command teams from the 642nd Regional Support Group, left, and 644th Regional Support Group, right, stand at parade rest during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here June 12.

“Today gives us a chance to publically recognize and thank the superb troopers in the 642nd led by Col. Tucker Wilson and Sgt. Maj. (John) Miles for assisting in a tremendous job well done,” said Col. Mike Hester, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, during the ceremony. “Fort Bliss is the Army’s aircraft carrier; we must never forget that fact. So to the 642nd and now the 644th, always remember that you are a strategic asset.”

The ceremony completed the first rotation of regional support groups taking over the Mobilization and Deployment Branch mission. Since September 2001, through different iterations, the MaD Branch has overseen the mobilization and demobilization of more than 350,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and contractors in support of contingency operations and missions across the world.

“Eighteen months ago we started bringing in a team from all over the country … not only did we bring the team together with excellent leaders and Soldiers, but we had zero mission failures throughout this year. That is very hard to do, to see a unit do 12 months without any mission failures,” said Col. Tucker Wilson, commander, 642nd RSG.

Working with Soldiers, government service civilians and contractors, the 642nd RSG provided personnel, operations, logistics, information management and life support services for mobilizing and demobilizing National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, companies and battalions here, at McGregor Range, New Mexico, and at other training locations throughout Fort Bliss.

“I know it has been hard work and I just want to thank the leaders and the troopers, the 642nd for your discipline and just getting the job done below the radar screen, you should be very proud of that fact,” Hester said. “There is an old saying in the CAV about support troops I think is fitting for your mission in mobilization and our mission in garrison, that ‘we may not be the squadron’s pride, but without us, the squadron don’t ride.’”

One of the main improvements the 642nd RSG made was to the McGregor Chapel. Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Corson and Spc. Timothy Adams, chaplain’s assistant, spearheaded the effort, and along with volunteers from Soldiers in the 642nd and some mobilizing Soldiers, they made major improvements to the exterior façade and throughout the interior of the building to make it more inviting.

“All good things must come to an end … (We) are the first RSG on this mission. We did well and I couldn’t be prouder,” Wilson said.

Col. Dominic Wibe, commander, 644th RSG, and Command Sgt. Maj. Greggory Swanson, command sergeant major, 644th RSG, arrived here May 22 to get accustomed to the battle rhythm and area of responsibilities. The Army Reserve unit based out Fort Snelling, Minnesota, is looking forward to taking the reins of this important mission.

“Listening to the lineage of mobilization … it’s amazing the number of developments throughout the process and it continues to develop. The 642nd, we appreciate the excellence that you have created, to the 644th, we are going to maintain the excellent job that they have left us and look for areas where we can exceed the standard as we move forward,” Wibe said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=42017

Posted by on Jun 28 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.