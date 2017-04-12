My GECU

606th MTC bids farewell, welcomes detachment sergeant

Staff Sgt. Robert Swanson stands at the front of a formation for the 606th Movement Control Team, 142nd Combat Sustainment Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, change of responsibility ceremony here March 29. Sgt. 1st Class Abdoul Fakih, outgoing detachment sergeant, relinquished responsibility to Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gain. Photo by Spc. Lily Fields, 606th MCT Unit Public Affairs Representative.

By Spc. Lily Fields, 606th MCT Unit Public Affairs Representative:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) Sgt. 1st Class Abdoul Fakih relinquished responsibility as detachment sergeant of the 606th Movement Control Team, “Wildcards,” 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, to Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gain during a change of responsibility ceremony here March 29.

Capt. Russell Gordon, commander of the 606th MCT, hosted the ceremony.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Gordon said. “I have known Fakih for a short time and in that time, I have gained the trust and confidence in his ability. Good leaders set examples for those under them to look up to. They hold themselves by their example. They walk the walk, not just talk the talk. Fakih has shown to be such a leader. His every action is an example of the Army values.”

The detachment sergeant is the senior enlisted adviser in the detachment and the principle adviser to the commander on all facets of the detachment’s operations, said 1st Lt. Christopher Franke, who was the master of ceremonies. Their principle duty is the training of Soldiers.

“To the Wildcards, thank you for being an exceptional unit and for supporting me as your detachment sergeant. You each have your own unique personalities, but all share the same trait of being top notch professionals,” Fakih said. “I shall miss the highs and the lows that we shared as a unit and as a family. This has been one of the most rewarding opportunities that I have had throughout my military career.”

Change in leadership is always good within the military, especially for first or detachment sergeants and commanders.

“To Sgt. 1st Class Gain, the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer is very clear,” Fakih said. “My two basic responsibilities will always be uppermost in my mind. The accomplishment of my mission, and the welfare of my Soldiers. If you take care of your Soldiers, the accomplishment of the mission will be easy. Take care of your Soldiers and they will in turn take care of you.”

Fakih will continue working in the 142nd CSSB operations section.

With day-to-day operations and missions, leadership provides training and oversight to Soldiers within the unit.

“The senior NCOs of the organization are traditionally responsible for maintenance and care of the colors,” said Franke, executive officer for 606th MCT.

In the last 24 months, Fakih has led the 606th MCT to a new level of discipline, going downrange with them and leading them to great heights in the Central Command area. From Jordan to Kuwait, from Iraq to Saudi Arabia, he has lead the NCO support channel with dignity and honor, Gordon said.

“Let us get to work and make our vision for our Soldiers’ readiness a reality,” said Gordon during the closing comments.

“It is important to maintain continuity,” Gain said. “It is just as important to welcome change. I look forward to serving alongside my commander Capt. Gordon and enhancing the proficiency of the 606th MCT.’’

