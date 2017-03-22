My GECU

606th MCT changes command

Capt. Coty Dupree, outgoing commander, 606th Maintenance Control Team, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks to Soldiers of the team during a change of command ceremony here Friday. After 24 months of command, Dupree relinquished command to Capt. Russell Gordon. Photo by Spc. Lily Fields, 606th MCT.

By Spc. Lily Fields, 606th Movement Control Team:

(El Paso, texas, March 23, 2017) Capt. Coty Dupree relinquished command of the 606th Movement Control Team, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, to Capt. Russell Gordon during a change of command ceremony here Friday.

“Capt. Dupree has successfully commanded these Soldiers for the past 24 months,” said Lt. Col. Jay Mayo, commander, 142nd CSSB, 1st AD Sust. Bde., who hosted the ceremony. “During command, he successfully trained and deployed this unit to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Under his charge, his Soldiers organized transportation operations at six different areas of operations in Jordan.”

In addition, Dupree and his team enabled the movement of more than 10,000 short tons of ammunition through Kuwait seaports and escorted more than 170 convoys over the Kuwait border during his deployment in 2016. They redeployed in November 2016, Mayo said.

“Thank you so much for all you have done for this great unit,” Mayo said.

In any Army unit, the commander is responsible for the unit care. There is no substitute for the position, or any questions of its importance, said 1st Lt. Christopher Franke, who was the master of ceremonies for the event. The command’s principle duty is to train Soldiers.

“I just want to thank the 606th family members for your support to the wildcards throughout the deployment and making things easier for your Soldiers,” Dupree said. “To the noncommissioned officers, I can count on you to always take care of the Soldiers, and I have never had to question the leadership of any of you all.”

Dupree said the unit is full of Soldiers who are capable leaders.

“Remember what I always say, ‘You are in control of your own career and destiny,’ so always make moves that will set yourself up for success for years to come,” Dupree said.

Gordon spoke briefly and said he is honored and humbled to become the company’s commander.

“The 606th MCT has a rich unit history,” Gordon said. “We have a lot of hard work ahead, but I know we will continue as quiet professionals and excel, enabling success.”

