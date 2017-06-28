My GECU

6-1 CAV, 1st AD, helps Task Force Southeast train, advise and assist

Sgt. Ian Stoneback, a cavalry scout assigned to Troop B, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, ensures no one comes onto the helicopter landing zone as aircraft land on Advising Platform Lightning, Afghanistan, April 13. Soldiers on AP Lightning perform multiple jobs over and above the train, advise and assist missions. (Photo edited for security purposes.) Photo by Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis, 1st Cavalry Division PAO.

By Sgt. Christopher Dennis , Resolute Support Headquarters:

GARDEZ, Afghanistan – When Soldiers, civilians and contractors come to Advising Platform Lightning they discover how difficult it is to catch your breath here. AP Lighting is located at 7,500 feet in elevation, an elevation higher than Denver.

Located just outside the Afghan city of Gardez, AP Lightning is about a quarter mile in diameter, and surrounded by Forward Operating Base Thunder, an Afghan National Army compound.

AP Lightning is the home for the U.S. Army Soldiers of Task Force Southeast. Their purpose is to provide the 203rd Corps of the Afghanistan National Army and the 303rd Afghanistan National Police Zone Headquarters with training, advising and assistance to enable the local Afghan National Army and National Police.

“Task Force Southeast’s main mission is advising the fully capable ANA 203rd and 303rd,” said Col. Matthew Van Wagenen, commander of Task Force Southeast. “This is done by a combined team of noncommissioned officers and officers from 1st Cavalry Division, 36th Infantry Division, and 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, from 1st Armored Division. The best part of this mission is the Afghan Corps is maintaining security and fully independent. It’s great to work with such professional partners.”

Task Force Southeast is built into sections from multiple commands.

The Military Advisor Team and the Police Advisor Team are mostly from elements of 1st Cavalry Division and 36th Infantry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas, but also include members from other branches of the Armed Forces.

The MAT’s focus is to provide military experience, advice and situational understanding for key leaders of the 203rd Afghan National Army by using Soldiers and leaders who have years of experience of operating in Afghanistan.

“The MAT brings a wide range of experience, from every branch, throughout a multitude of ranks (from first lieutenant through colonel), with combat deployments in multiple theaters, along with professionalism and incredible work ethic to coach the ANA in combined arms operations, logistics, training, personnel management and professional development,” said Maj. Jesse Reed, Operations Advisor for the MAT.

The PAT’s primary mission is much the same as the MAT, embedded with the PAT are civilian police advisers with decades of experience each in law enforcement policies and procedures.

“The TF Southeast Police Advising Team is a highly effective team comprised of senior commissioned and noncommissioned personnel from the active, Guard and Reserve components that are augmented by civilian retired police,” said Lt. Col. Allan Dollison, deputy commander to the PAT. “The fusion of that vital and unique experience greatly assists the team in the conduct of the TAA mission for the 303rd Zone.”

The 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment “Iron Dragoons,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, provide security teams known as Guardian Angels.

“Guardian Angels make sure that the key leader engagements out there at the zone go off smoothly, that the advisers don’t have to worry about security. That’s what we’re here for,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Terwilliger, a cavalry scout assigned to 6th Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD, and the Guardian Angel for the PAT commander.

The members of Task Force Southeast achieve these engagements through different methods, unique to each team.

The MAT conducts “walk to advise” or “drive to advise” missions to the 203rd ANA Corps’ Forward Operating Base Thunder. The PAT generally conducts “fly to advise” missions to the 303rd Police Zone Headquarters located on the far side of Gardez.

Besides the maneuver difficulties, there is also the language barrier. The two primary languages of Afghanistan are Pashto and Dari. Soldiers overcome the language barrier with a team of linguists who are comprised of local national and dual citizen Afghans.

“The linguist team is responsible for translations and interpretations between U.S. personnel and the Afghans,” said Gharghast Hidai, a linguist for the PAT. “In some cases we advise the U.S. advisers about Afghan culture as well as updates about local news.”

There are multiple difficulties in translating languages. The Afghan languages are written from right to left, in a completely unrelated alphabet to English, and some basic concepts are different.

“The main difficulty during translation is cultural understanding. For example, sometimes an Afghan officer will say a proverb, a poem or a joke to pass a message, but it is impossible to translate,” Hidai said.

All these different sections form their own teams, but also come together to form a larger team called Task Force Southeast that helps shape and enhance the ANA and ANP over the seven provinces they affect.

The purpose and importance of the train, advise and assist mission is apparent to everyone on the Task Force Southeast Team.

“It’s good for moving the responsibilities over to the Afghans and taking off of our military,” said Spc. Samuel Frank, a cavalry scout assigned to 6th Sqdn., 1st Cav. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD,  who performs as a Guardian Angel for the advising teams.

