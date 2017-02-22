My GECU

5th Bn., 52nd ADA’s ‘Austere Challenge’

Sgt. Issac Castleberry, Patriot launching station operator, reacts to receiving a simulated incoming ballistic missile threat during 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery’s participation in Austere Challenge 17 here Feb. 7. Photo by 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade is home to 5th Battalion, 52nd ADA, the “Fighting Deuce” Battalion, whose focus on readiness was evident during Austere Challenge 17, a training exercise that started here Feb. 7.

The exercise across combatant commands aims to simulate the austere environment the battalion could experience if deployed to a hostile location as a contingency expeditionary force. CEF deployments can be in any location and units have to be prepared to mobilize within days of getting the call.

“This is a great training opportunity for the battalion,” said Maj. Marco Vela, operations officer, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA. “Being involved in a COCOM level exercise is the perfect way to prepare for future missions.”

As an air defense artillery Patriot battalion, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA’s mission is to provide protection for critical assets and maneuver forces against airborne threats from very low to very high altitudes. The end objective is to disrupt and destroy the enemy’s ability to mount effective air operations.

Each battery has radar sets, generators, engagement control stations and launching stations equipped with PAC-2 and PAC-3 guided missiles capable of destroying virtually any air target. At the battalion level, the tactical operations center and the information and coordination central monitors and relays commands to the batteries to remove air threats.

The goal of Austere Challenge 17 is to simulate the possible expeditionary environments 5th Bn., 52nd ADA, might face in a combat environment. The deployment area, enemy capability and objectives are all simulated at the Air and Missile Defense Command’s secure facility, designed to give the battalion’s leaders a thorough testing of the unit’s readiness.

Simulating fire controls with their four batteries and an ICC gives the TOC personnel a self-contained training environment and allows the leaders to get as much experience as possible while under the stress of incoming fires. The personnel then have an after action review to bolster their ability to conduct AARs based on each performance factor. This simulated testing allows the unit’s capabilities to be tested against any conceivable enemy, threat and environment while allowing the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and officers to grow and learn to mentally prepare themselves for future combat situations.

“This is my first exercise, so this is something different and cool to be a part of,” said Pfc. Angel Velazquez, information technology specialist, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA.

The sophisticated simulations can place 5th Bn., 52nd’s TOC in command of their batteries that are located worldwide, against any conceivable enemy, all with variable strengths and intensities.

Being on the CEF mission places a lot of stress on the unit’s Soldiers. But with field exercises such as Austere Challenge 17, leadership can impart confidence and adaptability into each ADA Soldier, the support personnel and their families.

“This has given the 5-52 leadership the opportunity to come together as a staff, as part of a multi-echelon training exercise,” Vela said.

